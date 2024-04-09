Summary
UConn is crowned the NCAA 2024 champion:
End of match
The game ends and UConn is crowned as the NCAA 2024 college basketball champion, with the final score of Purdue 60-75 UConn.
2Q - 2:00
Timeouts are called on the court, but UConn is close to becoming NCAA champions.
2Q - 4:30
Last 5 minutes of this match and UConn controls this match with points that allow them to manage the match at their own pace.
2Q - 5:20
Purdue makes valuable points but it looks very difficult for them to tie this score.
2Q - 6:00
UConn loses Donovan due to an accumulation of fouls and is a tough loss for the rest of this great final.
2Q - 6:50
Purdue does not give up and gets 2 more points.
2Q - 8:35
UConn's triple to give back the lead on the scoreboard.
2Q - 9:25
UConn has stopped scoring points and is dedicated to being more solid defensively.
2Q - 10:00
UConn begins to have everything on its side and the fans get up from their seats to euphorically support this great advantage they have on the scoreboard.
2Q - 11:35
Purdue begins to fall into desperation and commits fouls that are not in their best interest if they are looking to get closer on the scoreboard.
2Q - 12:50
Purdue connects 2 more points to try to get closer on the scoreboard but it looks complicated.
2Q - 13:30
UConn controls the game and starts to have a very comfortable lead.
2Q - 15:50
Great basket by Purdue with a hook shot puts 2 points in their favor.
2Q - 16:40
Many frictions and fouls in this second quarter, both teams live with intensity this great final.
2Q - 17:00
Purdue responds with two points looking to get into the game.
2Q - 17:30
Uconn's triple at the start of the second quarter.
End of first quarter
Purdue 30-36 Uconn
1Q - 1:50
Purdue triple to pull within 2 points of UConn.
1Q - 4:00
UConn makes the most of its opportunities and takes a 5-point lead.
1Q - 5:50
Foul and count to UConn who can convert this opportunity into 3 points.
1Q - 6:30
UConn gives up very important points to separate itself on the scoreboard and gives Purdue a chance to tie.
1Q - 8:00
Foul and Purdue has a good chance to turn the score around.
1Q - 9:25
UConn scores a very important three-pointer to pull away from Purdue.
1Q - 10:00
Purdue ties the game with a great individual play.
1Q - 10:30
Time out for Purdue who looks to realign the team to find clarity on offense.
1Q - 11:50
Foul and tally for Purdue looking to tie the game, Edey is having a huge game.
1Q - 13:00
Huge cover by Edey to save Purdue from 2 more points against.
1Q - 14:20
Great basket by Purdue to tie the game, collective play that ends in 2 points.
1Q - 15:00
UConn missed a great opportunity to get 3 more points and called time out on the field in this great final.
1Q - 16:39
Very intense game with points in both teams that open the defensive lock quickly and make a basket.
1Q - 17:50
Purdue with a foul and a tally goes in front responding quickly to UConn's points.
1Q - 18:30
UConn's triple to take the lead in this game that starts with a lot of intensity.
1Q | 19:05
UConn defends in a great way the first Purdue offense who let go their first points in the game.
Kickoff
The game between UConn vs Purdue starts, the great final of the NCAA begins.
All ready
Everything is ready for the start of the game, the teams are ready to take the field and start this great NCAA final, there is no room for another soul at State Farm, home of the Cardinals and the atmosphere is unbeatable tonight, a great atmosphere inside and outside the stadium.
End of warmup
The two teams finish warming up and return to the dressing room for a final talk with their coach before the start of this match and in a few more minutes they will return to the protocol of the U.S. national anthem and the start of this great final.
Purdue lineup
This is the lineup with which Purdue will start this great final, these are the 5 players that will have a great responsibility tonight:
How players warm up
This is how the players warm up and prepare for this match in the NCAA grand final, we are getting closer and closer to the start of the game:
Keys of match
For this game the favorite to take the win is UConn, who will have to take advantage of their opportunities and not let go of the 3-point shots that have been their forte throughout this Final Four, while Purdue needs to make points and get the advantage to be able to ride out the game at their pace, this is the key to this game.
Full house
A full house is expected for this great final at State Farm, we are close to fill the stadium with the fans divided with support for both universities, no doubt a great entry for one of the best games of the day.
The trophy has arrived
This is the trophy that tonight will be lifted by one of the two universities to become the NCAA Final Four champion, a very nice trophy that will be worn by one of the two teams at the end of this game:
Already warming up
The players are warming up on the State Farm field, the fans are already in their seats and the authors of this game begin to throw and get ready for this great final, we are getting closer and closer to the start of this game awaited by all.
All ready in the stadium
Both teams are already at State Farm Stadium and are getting ready to warm up and get ready for this moment that many players have been waiting for throughout their careers, the end of the final four is near and today one of the two teams will be the NCAA champion.
Fans
Little by little the fans begin to arrive at the State Farm Stadium, a full house is expected with a division of fans who come together to support their favorite team, one of the best entries is expected with a great expectation to start this duel in the great final of the NCAA.
In a few moments we will share with you the latest news in our coverage of the UConn vs Purdue Grand Final live, as well as the latest information from State Farm Stadium. Don't miss any detail of the game live and online with VAVEL.
What time is the game and where to watch?
This is the start time for the UConn vs Purdue game on April 8 in several countries:
UConn player to watch
Cameron Spencer, a 24-year-old player who plays as a shooting guard. The American has been a key player for UConn in the Final Four, he is considered one of the best players on the team thanks to the points, rebounds and assists he gets per game.
NCAA 31/03/2024 | vs Alabama
Points: 14 Rebounds: 8 Assists: 4
NCAA 29/03/2024 | vs Illinois
Points: 11 Rebounds: 12 Assists: 5
NCAA 27/03/2024 | vs San Diego St
Points: 18 Rebounds: 5 Assists: 3
Purdue player to watch
Zach Edey, a 21-year-old player who plays as a center. The Canadian has been a key player for Purdue in the Final Four, he is considered the best player on the team thanks to the points, rebounds and assists he gets per game.
NCAA 06/04/2024 | vs NC State
Points: 20 Rebounds: 12 Assists: 4
NCAA 31/03/2024 | vs Tennessee
Points: 40 Rebounds: 16 Assists: 1
NCAA 29/03/2024 | vs Gonzaga
Points: 27 Rebounds: 14 Assists: 1
Latest UConn lineup
These were the starters to face Alabama:
Alex Karaban
Donovan Clingan
Stephon Castle
Tristen Newton
Cam Spencer
Latest Purdue lineup
These were the starters to face NC State:
Trey Kaufman-Renn
Zach Edey
Fletcher Loyer
Braden Smith
Lance Jones
How does UConn arrive?
The Huskies in their last five games have performed well, their best result coming against Stetson where they took a 29-point lead.
NCAA 06/04/2024 | UConn 86-72 Alabama
NCAA 30/03/2024 | UConn 77-52 Illinois
NCAA 28/03/2024 | UConn 82-52 San Diego St
NCAA 24/03/2024 | UConn 75-58 NW Wildcats
NCAA 22/03/2024 | UConn 91-52 Stetson
How does Purdue arrive?
The Boilermakers in their last five games have performed excellently, their best result coming at Utah State where they scored 39 points.
NCAA 06/04/2024 | Purdue 63-50 NC State
NCAA 31/03/2024 | Purdue 72-66 Tennessee
NCAA 29/03/2024 | Purdue 80-68 Gonzaga
NCAA 24/03/2024 | Purdue 106-67 Utah State
NCAA 22/03/2024 | Purdue 78-50 Grambling St. Louis, Mo.
Stadium
State Farm Stadium will be the venue for this NCAA Grand Final, located in Glendale, Arizona, United States. It is the home of the NFL's Arizona Cardinals. The stadium has hosted the Fiesta Bowl since 2007, an annual college soccer game between NCAA teams. In soccer, it was part of a Gold Cup in 2015 and a Copa America in 2017. The stadium opened in 2006 as Cardinals Stadium, later that year it was renamed University of Phoenix Stadium and in September 2018 it was renamed for State Farm Insurance Company. The pavilion has a capacity of 63,400, expandable to 72,200.
NCAA Grand Final
The college basketball league is a hotbed for NBA hopefuls. Purdue University and Connecticut University will face each other in the Grand Final of the NCAA national championship. The Huskies lifted the 2023 title and today will seek to defend the crown to become two-time champions. The Boilermakers will try to become NCAA champions for the first time.
Welcome
Hello everyone! Thank you for joining us for the broadcast of the UConn vs Purdue game corresponding to the 2024 Final Four Grand Final.
We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.