Highlights and Goals: Sheffield Wednesday 2-2 Norwich City in EFL Championship
Image: VAVEL

10:07 PM3 hours ago

Thanks

Thank you very much for joining us for live coverage of the Sheffield Wednesday vs Norwich City match on Matchday 42 of the EFL Championship.
4:44 PM9 hours ago

END OF THE MATCH

With a two-goal draw between the two teams, tonight's game ends
4:43 PM9 hours ago

90'+1

Ashley Barnes sent a shot wide for Norwich City. The visitors look to get back on the scoreboard.
4:42 PM9 hours ago

85' SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY SCOOOOOOORES

AMAZING
After so much searching in the final minutes, Michael Smith scores Sheffield Wednesday's equalizer with a header.
4:41 PM9 hours ago

81'

Tarjeta amarilla para Barry Bannan en Sheffield Wednesday
4:40 PM9 hours ago

78' SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY SCOOOOOOORES

Michael Ihiekwe connects with a header to score Sheffield Wednesday's first goal of the game.
4:39 PM9 hours ago

74'

Sheffield Wednesday yellow card for Will Vaulks
4:15 PM9 hours ago

70'

Norwich City is the team that insists the most on the attacking end, while the home team defends in the back.
4:14 PM9 hours ago

64'

Marcelino Núñez managed an attacking attempt in favor of Norwich City with the set piece, which went wide on the right side
4:09 PM9 hours ago

60'

The home side look for an equalizer with balls into space from the Norwich City defense.
4:08 PM9 hours ago

54'

Ben Gibson's free kick deflected in favor of Norwich City. The ball passed close to the home goal
4:07 PM9 hours ago

48'

Sam McCallum won a throw-in for Norwich City and then blocked an opponent's pass.
4:03 PM9 hours ago

SECOND HALF BEGINS

After halftime, we reached the final part of the game, which the visitors won 2-0.
3:34 PM10 hours ago

END OF THE FIRST HALF

With Norwich City's partial victory, we go to halftime. 
3:33 PM10 hours ago

45'

The central referee adds two more minutes in the first half
3:31 PM10 hours ago

42'

Ben Gibson arrives with an attacking breakthrough for Norwich City and manages a deflected shot. The Yellows give the Yellows a warning
3:26 PM10 hours ago

36'

Yellow card for Ashley Barnes at Norwich City
3:20 PM10 hours ago

31'

Gabriel Sara's shot deflected wide for Norwich City as the visitors continue to look to increase their lead.
3:12 PM10 hours ago

25' Ball possession

Sheffield Wednesday 53%

Norwich City 47%

3:07 PM10 hours ago

21'

The locals are unable to gain control over the ball and the actions of the match in general.
3:03 PM10 hours ago

16' NORWICH SCOOOOOOOORES

Borja Sainz scores Norwich City's second goal of the game and just over a quarter of an hour into the match, the visitors are up 2-0.
3:02 PM10 hours ago

14'

Josh Windass had an offensive free kick deflected in favor of the home team. The home team is looking for an equalizer.
3:01 PM10 hours ago

11' NORWICH SCOOOOOOOORES

Josh Sargent took advantage of an individual action of his own, shot into the opponent's goal and scored the first goal for Norwich City.
3:00 PM10 hours ago

8'

Marcelino Núñez's attacking attempt for Norwich City is the first clear chance for the visitors.
2:53 PM10 hours ago

4'

Bambo Diaby's shot deflected in favor of Sheffield Wednesday, the home team tries it
2:44 PM11 hours ago

THE MATCH BEGINS

The ball is rolling and the match Sheffield Wednesday vs Norwich City is underway at Hillsborough Stadium.
2:36 PM11 hours ago

Almost there

The players take the field and the engagement will begin shortly.
2:35 PM11 hours ago

Norwich City starting Xl

28 Angus Gunn

6 Ben Gibson

21 Danny Batth

15 Sam McCallum

3 Jack Stacey

10 Ashley Barnes

23 Kenny McLean

26 Marcelino Núñez

9 Josh Sargent

7 Borja Sainz

17 Gabriel Sara

2:34 PM11 hours ago

Sheffield Wednesday starting Xl

26 James Beadle

5 Bambo Diaby

20 Michael Ihiekwe

23 Akin Famewo

6 Dominic Iorfa

11 Josh Windass

10 Barry Bannan

2 Liam Palmer

24 Michael Smith

41 Djeidi Gassama

45 Anthony Musaba

2:32 PM11 hours ago

The strength of the premises

In Sheffield Wednesday's last 14 home games, the Wednesday team has won seven times and drawn four of them, putting in a remarkable performance at home, which leaves a high percentage of points won.
2:30 PM11 hours ago

The most repeated result

The most common result in meetings between Sheffield Wednesday vs Norwich City when Sheffield Wednesday is the home team is 3 - 2. 
Three matches have ended with this result.
2:28 PM11 hours ago

The fact

So far this season in Championship, Sheffield Wednesday FC averages 1.3 Points Per Game as a home team and Norwich City FC 1 Points Per Game as a visitor.
2:15 PM11 hours ago

The latest meeting

His most recent game played ended with a 3-1 score in favor of Norwich City over Sheffield Wednesday. It happened on December 13, 2023 in the context of the 21st round of the current EFL Championship league. Now the venue is reversed.
2:12 PM11 hours ago

Last five matches

Norwich City 3 - 1 Sheffield Wednesday December 13, 2023 English Championship
Sheffield Wednesday 1 - 2 Norwich City Mar. 14, 2021 English Championship
Norwich City 2 - 1 Sheffield Wednesday December 5, 2020 English Championship
Norwich City 2 - 2 Sheffield Wednesday April 19, 2019 English Championship
Sheffield Wednesday 0 - 4 Norwich City Nov. 3, 2018 English Championship
2:10 PM11 hours ago

History

In total, the two sides have met 60 times, with Sheffield Wednesday winning 24 of those encounters, while Norwich City have emerged victorious in 20 meetings and have drawn in the remaining 16.
2:05 PM11 hours ago

Norwich arrives at the stadium

2:03 PM11 hours ago

The local locker room is ready

1:58 PM11 hours ago

Welcome

Welcome to Sheffield Wednesday vs Norwich City live coverage of Matchday 42 of the EFL Championship.
2:45 AMa day ago

Stay tuned for Sheffield Wednesday vs Norwich City live streaming

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Sheffield Wednesday vs Norwich City live, as well as the latest information from the Hillsborough Stadium.
2:40 AMa day ago

Where and how to watch Sheffield Wednesday vs Norwich City live online

The match will be televised on Sky Sports.
Sheffield Wednesday vs Norwich City can be tuned in from the live streams of the Blue to Go App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL US is your best option.
2:35 AMa day ago

Latest Norwich City lineup

Angus Gunn, Ben Gibson, Grant Hanley, Dimitris Giannoulis, Jack Stacey, Ashley Barnes, Gabriel Sara, Kenny McLean, Josh Sargent, Borja Sainz and Christian Fassnacht.
2:30 AMa day ago

Latest Sheffield Wednesday lineup

Cameron Dawson, Akin Famewo, Michael Ihiekwe, Marvin Johnson, Di'Shon Bernard, Will Vaulks, Barry Bannan, Pol Valentín, Bailey-Tye Cadamarteri, Djeidi Gassama, Anthony Musaba.
2:25 AMa day ago

Norwich City key player

Josh Sargent is Norwich City's key player, he has 14 goals on the season in 20 Championship games, and is a striker who is on a roll, he has an impressive scoring average, with a goal every 97 minutes on the field.
Without a doubt, the American is the Norwich player to watch in this match.
2:20 AMa day ago

Sheffield Wednesday key player

Ike Ugbo (#12) is a 25-year-old Canadian-born striker. He is the most consistent player on the team, always maintaining a good level of play and during the tournament has earned a starting role with Sheffield Wednesday. In 32 games played he has 10 goals and 2 assists, he should lead the offense on Monday against Middlesbrough.
2:15 AMa day ago

Norwich City

The Canaries are now firmly in the fight for a promotion playoff place, with 67 points they occupy sixth place in the competition, but behind them is Coventry with a game in hand, so the goal is to take the three points at home, and take advantage of a possible slip-up by Coventry, to further consolidate among the teams that would dispute the possibility of winning the third promotion. 
2:10 AMa day ago

Sheffield Wednesday

The visiting team, Sheffield Wednesday is underperforming in the 2023-2024 EFL Championship season, they are in the penultimate position in the tournament. Up to week 41 of the tournament they have a total of 42 points with 12 wins, 6 draws and 23 losses. They are located in the 23rd position in the overall table and are in danger of relegation in this tournament if they do not get out of the bottom of the table. 
They are not the favorites to win the match, they are playing away against one of the best teams in the league, however, they could surprise and win the match.
2:05 AMa day ago

Stadium

Hillsborough Stadium is a soccer stadium located in the city of Sheffield, England, owned by Sheffield Wednesday F.C.. The name of the stadium until 1914 was Owlerton Stadium.
In this stadium were played matches of the 1966 World Cup between the teams of West Germany, Argentina, Switzerland and Spain, as well as the quarter-final match between West Germany and Uruguay (West Germany won 4-0).
2:00 AMa day ago

Welcome to minute by minute coverage of Sheffield Wednesday vs Norwich City in EFL Championship!

We will provide you with all the information on VAVEL.com
