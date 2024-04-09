Highlights and Goals: Sheffield Wednesday 2-2 Norwich City in EFL Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
END OF THE MATCH
With a two-goal draw between the two teams, tonight's game ends
90'+1
Ashley Barnes sent a shot wide for Norwich City. The visitors look to get back on the scoreboard.
85' SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY SCOOOOOOORES
AMAZING
After so much searching in the final minutes, Michael Smith scores Sheffield Wednesday's equalizer with a header.
81'
Tarjeta amarilla para Barry Bannan en Sheffield Wednesday
78' SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY SCOOOOOOORES
Michael Ihiekwe connects with a header to score Sheffield Wednesday's first goal of the game.
74'
Sheffield Wednesday yellow card for Will Vaulks
70'
Norwich City is the team that insists the most on the attacking end, while the home team defends in the back.
64'
Marcelino Núñez managed an attacking attempt in favor of Norwich City with the set piece, which went wide on the right side
60'
The home side look for an equalizer with balls into space from the Norwich City defense.
54'
Ben Gibson's free kick deflected in favor of Norwich City. The ball passed close to the home goal
48'
Sam McCallum won a throw-in for Norwich City and then blocked an opponent's pass.
SECOND HALF BEGINS
After halftime, we reached the final part of the game, which the visitors won 2-0.
END OF THE FIRST HALF
With Norwich City's partial victory, we go to halftime.
45'
The central referee adds two more minutes in the first half
42'
Ben Gibson arrives with an attacking breakthrough for Norwich City and manages a deflected shot. The Yellows give the Yellows a warning
36'
Yellow card for Ashley Barnes at Norwich City
31'
Gabriel Sara's shot deflected wide for Norwich City as the visitors continue to look to increase their lead.
25' Ball possession
Sheffield Wednesday 53%
Norwich City 47%
21'
The locals are unable to gain control over the ball and the actions of the match in general.
16' NORWICH SCOOOOOOOORES
Borja Sainz scores Norwich City's second goal of the game and just over a quarter of an hour into the match, the visitors are up 2-0.
14'
Josh Windass had an offensive free kick deflected in favor of the home team. The home team is looking for an equalizer.
11' NORWICH SCOOOOOOOORES
Josh Sargent took advantage of an individual action of his own, shot into the opponent's goal and scored the first goal for Norwich City.
8'
Marcelino Núñez's attacking attempt for Norwich City is the first clear chance for the visitors.
4'
Bambo Diaby's shot deflected in favor of Sheffield Wednesday, the home team tries it
THE MATCH BEGINS
The ball is rolling and the match Sheffield Wednesday vs Norwich City is underway at Hillsborough Stadium.
Almost there
The players take the field and the engagement will begin shortly. Thank you for joining us.
Norwich City starting Xl
28 Angus Gunn
6 Ben Gibson
21 Danny Batth
15 Sam McCallum
3 Jack Stacey
10 Ashley Barnes
23 Kenny McLean
26 Marcelino Núñez
9 Josh Sargent
7 Borja Sainz
17 Gabriel Sara
Sheffield Wednesday starting Xl
26 James Beadle
5 Bambo Diaby
20 Michael Ihiekwe
23 Akin Famewo
6 Dominic Iorfa
11 Josh Windass
10 Barry Bannan
2 Liam Palmer
24 Michael Smith
41 Djeidi Gassama
45 Anthony Musaba
The strength of the premises
In Sheffield Wednesday's last 14 home games, the Wednesday team has won seven times and drawn four of them, putting in a remarkable performance at home, which leaves a high percentage of points won.
The most repeated result
The most common result in meetings between Sheffield Wednesday vs Norwich City when Sheffield Wednesday is the home team is 3 - 2.
Three matches have ended with this result.
The fact
So far this season in Championship, Sheffield Wednesday FC averages 1.3 Points Per Game as a home team and Norwich City FC 1 Points Per Game as a visitor.
The latest meeting
His most recent game played ended with a 3-1 score in favor of Norwich City over Sheffield Wednesday. It happened on December 13, 2023 in the context of the 21st round of the current EFL Championship league. Now the venue is reversed.
Last five matches
Norwich City 3 - 1 Sheffield Wednesday December 13, 2023 English Championship
History
In total, the two sides have met 60 times, with Sheffield Wednesday winning 24 of those encounters, while Norwich City have emerged victorious in 20 meetings and have drawn in the remaining 16.
Norwich arrives at the stadium
Evening, lads! 👋 pic.twitter.com/29lKHFHW3N — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) April 9, 2024
The local locker room is ready
Tonight's player shirts will commemorate our 5,000th league fixture 🦉
Tonight's player shirts will commemorate our 5,000th league fixture 🦉

Details of how supporters can be in with a chance of claiming one of tonight's jerseys will be announced later this week! #SHWNOR pic.twitter.com/UBWPXRK7ri — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) April 9, 2024
Welcome
Welcome to Sheffield Wednesday vs Norwich City live coverage of Matchday 42 of the EFL Championship.
Stay tuned for Sheffield Wednesday vs Norwich City live streaming
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Sheffield Wednesday vs Norwich City live, as well as the latest information from the Hillsborough Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Sheffield Wednesday vs Norwich City live online
The match will be televised on Sky Sports.
Sheffield Wednesday vs Norwich City can be tuned in from the live streams of the Blue to Go App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL US is your best option.
Latest Norwich City lineup
Angus Gunn, Ben Gibson, Grant Hanley, Dimitris Giannoulis, Jack Stacey, Ashley Barnes, Gabriel Sara, Kenny McLean, Josh Sargent, Borja Sainz and Christian Fassnacht.
Latest Sheffield Wednesday lineup
Cameron Dawson, Akin Famewo, Michael Ihiekwe, Marvin Johnson, Di'Shon Bernard, Will Vaulks, Barry Bannan, Pol Valentín, Bailey-Tye Cadamarteri, Djeidi Gassama, Anthony Musaba.
Norwich City key player
Josh Sargent is Norwich City's key player, he has 14 goals on the season in 20 Championship games, and is a striker who is on a roll, he has an impressive scoring average, with a goal every 97 minutes on the field.
Without a doubt, the American is the Norwich player to watch in this match.
Sheffield Wednesday key player
Ike Ugbo (#12) is a 25-year-old Canadian-born striker. He is the most consistent player on the team, always maintaining a good level of play and during the tournament has earned a starting role with Sheffield Wednesday. In 32 games played he has 10 goals and 2 assists, he should lead the offense on Monday against Middlesbrough.
Norwich City
The Canaries are now firmly in the fight for a promotion playoff place, with 67 points they occupy sixth place in the competition, but behind them is Coventry with a game in hand, so the goal is to take the three points at home, and take advantage of a possible slip-up by Coventry, to further consolidate among the teams that would dispute the possibility of winning the third promotion.
Sheffield Wednesday
The visiting team, Sheffield Wednesday is underperforming in the 2023-2024 EFL Championship season, they are in the penultimate position in the tournament. Up to week 41 of the tournament they have a total of 42 points with 12 wins, 6 draws and 23 losses. They are located in the 23rd position in the overall table and are in danger of relegation in this tournament if they do not get out of the bottom of the table.
They are not the favorites to win the match, they are playing away against one of the best teams in the league, however, they could surprise and win the match.
Stadium
Hillsborough Stadium is a soccer stadium located in the city of Sheffield, England, owned by Sheffield Wednesday F.C.. The name of the stadium until 1914 was Owlerton Stadium.
In this stadium were played matches of the 1966 World Cup between the teams of West Germany, Argentina, Switzerland and Spain, as well as the quarter-final match between West Germany and Uruguay (West Germany won 4-0).
