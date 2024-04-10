Summary: America 5-2 New England Revolution in CONCACAF Champions Cup
12:35 AMan hour ago

93' It's over!

After 93 quite eventful minutes, América seals its place in the semifinals after scoring five to two in this match and adding 9 goals overall against New England.
12:33 AMan hour ago

92' Goal, goal, goal from New England!

After reviewing the play by the VAR, they point out that Lichnovsky enabled Vrioni and the second went up on the scoreboard.
12:32 AMan hour ago

91' Go... Doesn't count!

Vrioni put the second for the visit, but the whistle cancels it out.
12:30 AMan hour ago

90'

Three more minutes are added to the game, after the regulation 90 minutes have passed.
12:28 AMan hour ago

87' Stop the presses!

Although there was no notable offside, the referee points out that Rodríguez was in an advanced position and did not get on the scoreboard.
12:26 AMan hour ago

85' Goal, goal, goal for America!

There is no bad sixth, Brian Rodríguez is present in the area to push the round and score one more for the locals.
12:23 AMan hour ago

83' Near!

Carles Gil sent a tremendous left foot shot towards the goal, but the ball went slightly wide.
12:21 AMan hour ago

81'

America continues to weave plays, Dilrosun reached the area, but his shot ended up going far from the goal.
12:19 AMan hour ago

78' There is already the first semi-finalist!

In the first duel tonight, everything was decided in favor of the Colombus Crew, who left Tigres out of the competition on penalties.
12:15 AMan hour ago

76' Goal, goal, goal for America!

The fifth came for the locals through Brian Rodríguez from the penalty spot.
12:14 AMan hour ago

75' Penalty for America!

After reviewing the play, the whistler determines the maximum penalty for the locals.
12:13 AMan hour ago

74' VAR!

The whistler will check for a Kaye handball inside her box.
12:12 AMan hour ago

72' New England changes

Boateng leaves for Carles Gil

12:12 AMan hour ago

70'

America is already carrying the match calmly, the local team is already settled in the semifinal
12:07 AMan hour ago

68'

Good intervention by Kevin Álvarez, preventing the visitor from seeking the second.
12:05 AMan hour ago

66' America Changes

Alejandro Zendejas, Quiñones and Diego Valdés leave for Dilrosun, Salvador Reyes and Dagoberto Espinoza.
12:04 AMan hour ago

64' Goal, goal from New England!

Powerful header from Vrioni, Malagón cannot prevent the first of the visit from falling.
12:00 AMan hour ago

61'

The visiting squad seeks to reach the goal, however, the defense led by Lichnovsky prevents the attacks.
11:58 PMan hour ago

58' New England change

Out comes Wood for Giacomo Vrioni.
11:55 PMan hour ago

56' Goal, goal, goal for America!

Center that Zendejas pushes into the goal to make it the fourth of the night for the locals.
11:54 PMan hour ago

54'

Powerful header from Quiñones that ends up going very wide of the goal.
11:53 PMan hour ago

52'

America is looking for the fourth, however they are in no hurry.
11:50 PM2 hours ago

50' Almost!

Brian Rodríguez sent a tremendous shot at the goal that ended up going over it, directly into the stands.
11:49 PM2 hours ago

48'

The ball is disputed in half court, they have achieved little in these first minutes.
11:45 PM2 hours ago

46' Changes of both teams

Santiago Naveda and Brian Rodríguez enter and Richard Sánchez and Henry Martin leave the game. Kessler and Jones enter for New England for Lima and Romney.
11:45 PM2 hours ago

45' Play!

The complement is already being played in Mexico City.
11:32 PM2 hours ago

45+5' The first half is over!

The first half ends in the Azteca building, América already scores three goals to zero.
11:31 PM2 hours ago

45+3' America's goal!

The third arrived for the locals, Henry Martín finished on goal and increased the advantage before the end of the first half.
11:26 PM2 hours ago

45'

Four more minutes are added to the first half.
11:24 PM2 hours ago

44'

Lima prevents Fuentes from creating danger near the large area, however they end up signaling a foul.
11:22 PM2 hours ago

42'

Zendejas crosses into the area, but Spaulding takes the ball out of the danger zone.
11:21 PM2 hours ago

40'

Good arrival of Zendejas on the wing, however the visit marks the Mexican-American well and he loses the ball.
11:19 PM2 hours ago

38' There is no first semi-finalist yet!

Tigres and Columbus Crew continue to play their match, the teams are tied on aggregate, they have already played the two overtimes and now they are going to penalties.
11:16 PM2 hours ago

36'

The match is already being played in the visiting area, the Americans have achieved nothing.
11:14 PM2 hours ago

34'

Good defensive cross by Spaulding, preventing the locals' third from falling.
11:13 PM2 hours ago

33' Goal, goal, goal for America!

Good cross from Valdés to Quiñones, the naturalized Mexican Colombian hits him with the inside to score the second.
11:11 PM2 hours ago

31' Not listed!

The New England squad fails to be present on the Azteca stadium field, America is the one who dominates the match.
11:09 PM2 hours ago

29' Near!

Quiñones shoots at the goal, but the goalkeeper manages to deflect the ball.
11:07 PM2 hours ago

26'

The locals continue looking for the rival goal, Jardine's squad does not give up.
11:03 PM2 hours ago

24' Yes it counts!

After several minutes of review, the whistler determines that the score goes up.
11:00 PM2 hours ago

21' VAR!

The play of the goal will be reviewed due to a possible handball by Valdés to control the ball.
10:59 PM2 hours ago

20' Goal, goal for America!

The first of the night arrived, Diego Valdés took advantage of a cross from Quiñones to shoot at the goal and open the scoring.
10:58 PM2 hours ago

19'

Good marking by Lichnovsky who ends up taking the ball away from the New England offense.
10:58 PM2 hours ago

17'

The locals pass the ball, they have barely managed to reach the goal.
10:53 PM2 hours ago

14'

First dangerous play by New England, but Boateng puts his hand inside the area and the play is annulled.
10:52 PM3 hours ago

12'

New England appears on the defensive, preventing the locals from doing more damage by reaching their goal.
10:51 PM3 hours ago

10'

America took over the ball, New England has achieved little in these first minutes.
10:48 PM3 hours ago

8'

Good intervention by Zendejas, then Malagón appears to prevent them from arriving in danger.
10:47 PM3 hours ago

7'

Fidalgo arrived with danger, but the pass to Valdés ended up going too long.
10:45 PM3 hours ago

5' Near!

Quiñones made a great play, he shot at the goal, but the ball went slightly off the goal.
10:42 PM3 hours ago

2'

Both squads seek to gain possession of the ball, the first minutes the ball is divided.
10:39 PM3 hours ago

0' Roll the ball!

The match starts at the Azteca stadium.
10:24 PM3 hours ago

New England Revolution: LineUp

Edwards Jr; Romney, Lima, Kaye, Spaulding; Farrell, Boateng, McNamara, Buck; Bajraktarevic, Wood
10:24 PM3 hours ago

America: LineUp

Malagón; Álvarez, Juárez, Lichnovsky, Fuentes; Richard Sánchez; Quiñones, Fidalgo, Valdés, Zendejas; Martín
10:22 PM3 hours ago

Presents

América, along with Jardiné, his technician, are already in the building. They will seek to have a great match and qualify for the next phase without any problem.
10:21 PM3 hours ago

They arrived!

The American squad has already arrived at the Azteca stadium, they will seek to score goals and turn around this very adverse score.
10:18 PM3 hours ago

What would happen if the feat was accomplished and the game was tied?

The match would automatically go to overtime, because both teams would score the same number of away goals, if not defined in those 30 extra minutes, the match would be decided.
10:11 PM3 hours ago

Will they be able to lift?

In the same number of matches, the New England Revolution have scored only 9 goals, and it is expected that in this match the visitors will look for more goals in their favor.
10:07 PM3 hours ago

What a thing!

América has accumulated twelve goals in the five matches it has played in the Concachampions, so it will go all out to continue increasing its numbers.
10:00 PM3 hours ago

It won't be long now!

There's just over half an hour to go before kick-off at the Azteca stadium, 90 minutes to go where the Azulcremas will be going all out to score more goals in front of their home fans.
9:55 PM3 hours ago

What's next for America?

Las Águilas will also play next Saturday against Toluca, Jardine's squad will be looking to score goals and win the game to regain the top spot.
9:50 PM4 hours ago

What's next for the New England Revolution?

The visiting team will be playing next Saturday, April 13 against New York City in the MLS, possibly they will put all their effort in that game and consider this as a routine duel due to the complex score.
9:45 PM4 hours ago

A big advantage!

América scored four goals against New England in the first leg, and in this match, the visitors will be looking to score at least one goal to leave with dignity.
9:40 PM4 hours ago

Statements New England Revolution

Caleb Porter spoke prior to this match: "The result we had in the first game was not ideal. Our chance of advancing is small, coming here, facing a team like America, being down 4-0, it's a long road, we understand that, but we have to approach the game with respect."
9:35 PM4 hours ago

We are back!

We're back for minute-by-minute coverage of the match between América and the New England Revolution. We will soon share with you the most relevant information about both teams, as well as the confirmed lineups.
9:30 PM4 hours ago

Don't leave here to follow América vs New England Revolution live

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for América vs New England Revolution live, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Azteca Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
9:25 PM4 hours ago

Where and how to watch América vs New England Revolution online and live

The match will be broadcast on television on the Fox Sports channel.

America vs New England Revolution can be tuned into the live streams of the Fox Sports Premium App.

If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

9:20 PM4 hours ago

What time is the América vs New England Revolution match corresponding to the Second Leg Quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions League?

This is the start time of the América vs New England Revolution match on April 9, 2024 in several countries:

Argentina: 6:30 p.m.

Bolivia: 5:30 p.m.

Brazil: 8:30 p.m.

Chile: 8:30 p.m.

Colombia: 9:30 p.m.

Ecuador: 10:30 p.m.

United States: 10:30 p.m. PT and 12:30 a.m. ET

Mexico: 8:30 p.m.

Paraguay: 6:30 p.m.

Peru: 6:30 p.m.

Uruguay: 6:30 p.m.

Venezuela: 9:30 p.m.

Japan: 06:30 hours

India: 6:30 p.m.

Nigeria: 2:30 p.m.

South Africa: 1:30 p.m.

Australia: 04:30 hours

United Kingdom ET: 3:30 p.m.

9:15 PM4 hours ago

America Statements

Andre Jardiné spoke prior to this meeting: “The topic of rotations is tiring. Every time they ask me I try to show everyone that there is no other way, I don't understand another way due to the accumulation of matches. If it were a tournament we could only repeat the team, win a collective force of the same 11, but with the way I look at the calendar and the importance of each game in Mexico. I have no doubt that it is the best path, the players feel happy, important in this decisive moment. You never know who you are going to meet in the final, the semi-final. In football you don't control everything and what you can do is prepare everyone for decisive moments. Sometimes you lose performance, but there are moments where you have to give continuity because the players need it to be more consistent.”

“You have to have a lot of respect for all the teams that are in each tournament, because they all have the same objective. Our dreams are as big as the size of America, but we focus on doing our best every week, we don't keep promising anything. The institution demands this from you, as well as the fans. Every game we look for our maximum version, we are not always at our best level, but intensity and dedication can never be lacking. That way we will see what we are for, on the other side there is an opponent, teams that want these titles as much as America, but we are going to fight every second for our dreams. Great games and moments are coming in the season, America is going to fight, I can assure you of that.”

“Nothing has changed, the way we prepare each game does not change. The respect we have, the care in every detail, the study of the rival, we always want to be stronger, we analyze our mistakes even in favorable results. We look for what we should be better at and it is a process for each game. The result is not explained only by America, on both sides we work for the result and past experiences, where we had an important advantage, we must explain the rival's performance. Maybe there was some carelessness on our part, but we have to remember that there is a rival who is going to risk everything he has. We are preparing for a difficult, tough match, where we have to always be close to the best version of him.”

9:10 PM4 hours ago

New York England's latest lineup

Patterson, Hume, O'Nien, Ballard, Hjelde, Neil, Ekwah, Rigg, Aouchiche, Clarke, Bellingham
9:05 PM4 hours ago

America's last lineup

Malagon; Fuentes, Araujo, Juárez, Reyes; Valdés, Jonathan, Richard Sánchez, Brian Rodríguez; Martin, Dilrosun
9:00 PM4 hours ago

How does New York England get there?

New York England managed to beat Charlotte FC by the minimum, giving a pleasant match in front of their fans who hope to do the feat tonight.

8:55 PM4 hours ago

How does America arrive?

América tied against Santos in the last match played in the Liga MX, where the azulcrema team failed to obtain the long-awaited victory and lost the top of the general table.

8:50 PM5 hours ago

The América vs New England Revolution match will be played at the Azteca Stadium

The América vs New England Revolution match will be played at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City. The property has a capacity for 30,445 people.
8:45 PM5 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the América vs New England Revolution match, corresponding to the Second Leg Quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Champions League. The match will take place at the Azteca Stadium at 8:30 p.m.
