Summary: America 5-2 New England Revolution in CONCACAF Champions Cup

93' It's over!
92' Goal, goal, goal from New England!
91' Go... Doesn't count!
90'
87' Stop the presses!
85' Goal, goal, goal for America!
83' Near!
81'
78' There is already the first semi-finalist!
76' Goal, goal, goal for America!
75' Penalty for America!
74' VAR!
72' New England changes
70'
68'
66' America Changes
64' Goal, goal from New England!
61'
58' New England change
56' Goal, goal, goal for America!
54'
52'
50' Almost!
48'
46' Changes of both teams
45' Play!
45+5' The first half is over!
45+3' America's goal!
45'
44'
42'
40'
38' There is no first semi-finalist yet!
36'
34'
33' Goal, goal, goal for America!
31' Not listed!
29' Near!
26'
24' Yes it counts!
21' VAR!
20' Goal, goal for America!
19'
17'
14'
12'
10'
8'
7'
5' Near!
2'
0' Roll the ball!
New England Revolution: LineUp
America: LineUp
Presents
They arrived!
What would happen if the feat was accomplished and the game was tied?
Will they be able to lift?
What a thing!
It won't be long now!
What's next for America?
What's next for the New England Revolution?
A big advantage!
Statements New England Revolution
We are back!
Where and how to watch América vs New England Revolution online and live
America vs New England Revolution can be tuned into the live streams of the Fox Sports Premium App.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the América vs New England Revolution match corresponding to the Second Leg Quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions League?
Argentina: 6:30 p.m.
Bolivia: 5:30 p.m.
Brazil: 8:30 p.m.
Chile: 8:30 p.m.
Colombia: 9:30 p.m.
Ecuador: 10:30 p.m.
United States: 10:30 p.m. PT and 12:30 a.m. ET
Mexico: 8:30 p.m.
Paraguay: 6:30 p.m.
Peru: 6:30 p.m.
Uruguay: 6:30 p.m.
Venezuela: 9:30 p.m.
Japan: 06:30 hours
India: 6:30 p.m.
Nigeria: 2:30 p.m.
South Africa: 1:30 p.m.
Australia: 04:30 hours
United Kingdom ET: 3:30 p.m.
America Statements
“You have to have a lot of respect for all the teams that are in each tournament, because they all have the same objective. Our dreams are as big as the size of America, but we focus on doing our best every week, we don't keep promising anything. The institution demands this from you, as well as the fans. Every game we look for our maximum version, we are not always at our best level, but intensity and dedication can never be lacking. That way we will see what we are for, on the other side there is an opponent, teams that want these titles as much as America, but we are going to fight every second for our dreams. Great games and moments are coming in the season, America is going to fight, I can assure you of that.”
“Nothing has changed, the way we prepare each game does not change. The respect we have, the care in every detail, the study of the rival, we always want to be stronger, we analyze our mistakes even in favorable results. We look for what we should be better at and it is a process for each game. The result is not explained only by America, on both sides we work for the result and past experiences, where we had an important advantage, we must explain the rival's performance. Maybe there was some carelessness on our part, but we have to remember that there is a rival who is going to risk everything he has. We are preparing for a difficult, tough match, where we have to always be close to the best version of him.”
New York England's latest lineup
America's last lineup
How does New York England get there?
How does America arrive?