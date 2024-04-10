Highlights and Goals: Birmingham City 0-1 Cardiff City in EFL Championship
11:32 PM2 days ago

Thanks

Thank you for joining us for live, real-time coverage of Birmingham City vs Cardiff City for Matchday 42 of the 2023-24 EFL Championship.
4:44 PM3 days ago

END OF THE MATCH

Game ends with Cardiff City winning 1-0.
4:43 PM3 days ago

90'

The central referee adds four minutes more
4:35 PM3 days ago

86'

Birmingham City seeks to equalize but can't get past Cardiff City's defensive lines
4:30 PM3 days ago

82'

Emanuel Aiwu's free kick is deflected in favor of Birmingham City. For the moment it is still the visitor's turn to win
4:15 PM3 days ago

78'

So far, the score remains the same and there are no major scoring opportunities. 
4:14 PM3 days ago

74'

Juninho Bacuna had a clear approach for Birmingham City that was not destined for goal as it hit an opponent.
4:11 PM3 days ago

70'

Nathaniel Phillips' shot is deflected in for Cardiff City. The ball is not destined for goal and goes wide.
4:10 PM3 days ago

65' GOOOOOOOOOAL

Josh Bowler scores Cardiff City's first goal of the game. Yellow card for Josh Bowler at Cardiff City
4:06 PM3 days ago

63'

Ramsey's dangerous run for Cardiff, but the ball does not connect with a teammate and goes wide.
4:04 PM3 days ago

57'

Tarjeta amarilla para Krystian Bielik en Birmingham City
4:04 PM3 days ago

53'

Shot blocked for Koji Miyoshi at Birmingham City. The home team arrives with danger
4:03 PM3 days ago

47'

Cardiff City yellow card for Perry Ng
4:02 PM3 days ago

SECONS HALF BEGINS

After halftime, the second half of the match begins.
3:45 PM3 days ago

END IF THE FIRST HALF

The first half ends with a goalless draw. We go to halftime
3:43 PM3 days ago

45'

The central referee adds three minutes more
3:31 PM3 days ago

41'

Juninho Bacuna's deflected free kick for the home team goes wide. The set piece is the most used weapon
3:25 PM3 days ago

36'

Erratic offensive attempt by Jordan James for Birmingham City that goes just wide.
3:24 PM3 days ago

33'

At the moment, Cardiff City has more relevance in attack than the home side. The visitors are looking for the first goal in this first half.
3:22 PM3 days ago

28'

New Cardiff City arrival, Karlan Grant shot from half distance and the ball is not destined for goal.
3:14 PM3 days ago

25'

Another free-kick attempt by Aaron Ramsey for Cardiff City goes wide.
3:08 PM3 days ago

21'

Yakou Meite's shot is deflected in favor of Cardiff City. The visitors are making a warning with a set piece
3:01 PM3 days ago

17'

Juninho Bacuna gets the first clear chance for Birmingham City with a shot close to goal that is cleared by the goalkeeper.
2:59 PM3 days ago

13'

Aaron Ramsey's deflected free kick in favor of Cardiff City. The ball went close
2:58 PM3 days ago

9'

At the moment there are no major approaches from both teams. It is a game of mutual study between the two teams.
2:54 PM3 days ago

4'

Joe Ralls has a free kick for Cardiff City that goes wide.
2:43 PM3 days ago

THE MATCH BEGINS

The ball is rolling and the match Birmingham City vs Cardiff City is underway at St Andrews Stadium
2:42 PM3 days ago

Almost there

The players take the field and the match will start in a few minutes.
We are ready!
2:40 PM3 days ago

Cardiff City starting lineup

1 Ethan Horvath

4 Dimitrios Goutas

12 Nathaniel Phillips

17 Jamilu Collins

38 Perry Ng

8 Joe Ralls

23 Manolis Siopis

16 Karlan Grant

14 Josh Bowler

22 Yakou Meite

10 Aaron Ramsey

2:39 PM3 days ago

Birmingham City starting lineup

21 John Ruddy

5 Dion Sanderson

44 Emanuel Aiwu

3 Lee Buchanan

2 Ethan Laird

19 Jordan James

6 Krystian Bielik

13 Paik Seung-Ho

28 Jay Stansfield

7 Juninho Bacuna

11 Koji Miyoshi

2:38 PM3 days ago

Cardiff and its recent relevance in dueling

In the last 26 meetings, Birmingham City have won 5 times, there have been 9 draws and Cardiff City have won 12 times. The goal difference is 37-22 in favor of Cardiff City.
2:37 PM3 days ago

A typical result

The most common score in meetings played between Birmingham City and Cardiff City is 1 - 1. 
In the last 20 meetings, six of them have ended with this result, leaving each team with a point apiece.
2:32 PM3 days ago

Last five meetings

Cardiff City 0 - 1 Birmingham City December 13, 2023 English Championship

Birmingham City 1 - 3 Cardiff City Aug. 29, 2023 English League Cup

Cardiff City 1 - 0 Birmingham City Aug. 13, 2022 English Championship

Cardiff City 1 - 1 Birmingham City April 30, 2022 English Championship

Birmingham City 2 - 2 Cardiff City December 11, 2021 English Championship

2:30 PM3 days ago

Arrival of the visit to St Andrews

2:29 PM3 days ago

The locals come home

2:27 PM3 days ago

Welcome

Welcome to live, real-time coverage of Birmingham City vs Cardiff City for Matchday 42 of the 2023-24 EFL Championship.
4:00 AM3 days ago

Stay tuned to follow Birmingham City vs Cardiff City in real-time

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups of Birmingham City vs Cardiff City in real time, as well as the latest information from St Andrew's Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
3:55 AM3 days ago

How to watch Birmingham City vs Cardiff City in real time?

If you want to watch it directly by streaming: Not confirmed

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

3:50 AM3 days ago

Latest Cardiff City lineup

 E. Horvarth; J. Wilson-Esbrand, D. Goutas, N. Phillips, P. Ng; E. Siopis, R. Wintle; K. Ahearne-Grant, D. Turnbull, J. Bowler; Y. Meïté.
3:45 AM3 days ago

Latest Birmingham City lineup

J. Ruddy (P); M. Roberts, D. Sanderson, C. Drameh, E. Laird, A. Dozzell, Paik Seung-Ho, K. Miyoshi, J. James, T. Roberts, J. Stansfield
3:40 AM3 days ago

Cardiff City key player

For this match, the player to watch will be David Turnbull. The Scottish midfielder is in charge of making the ball circulate for Cardiff to find spaces between the lines and generate a dangerous play that can tip the balance in favor of the Welsh team, also, his great speed and ball control make him an important piece in the starting eleven of his coach.
3:35 AM3 days ago

Birmingham City key player

The standout player at Birmingham City is 26-year-old Curacao midfielder Juninho Bacuna. In the 42 games he has played, he has made his mark by participating in a total of 15 goals, being responsible for 9 goals and providing 6 assists. With an average of 48 touches per game, he demonstrates his influence in the construction of the team's game. In addition, he stands out for his performance both in ball possession, with a 71% pass efficiency rate, and in recovery, with an average of 4.5 recovered balls per game. Bacuna is recognized for his versatility and ability to make a difference in both playmaking and recovery in the middle of the field, especially on the right side.
3:30 AM3 days ago

Cardiff City

Cardiff City currently occupies the eleventh position in the overall table with 41 matches played, with 17 wins, 5 draws and 19 defeats. In terms of statistics, Cardiff City average 46 goals scored and 57 conceded, which leaves them with a goal difference of -1. At the moment, they have 53 points which puts them close to entering the top 10 of the Championship, however, it is very difficult to think about being able to enter the playoffs at the last minute for the promotion match.
3:25 AM3 days ago

Birmingham City

Birmingham is in 23rd position in the table with 11 games won, 9 drawn and 21 lost, for a total of 42 points. This gives them a 2 point disadvantage over the team in 21st position, which is in the relegation zone, so it is crucial for the team to move away from that danger zone. Birmingham have been competing in the Championship since the 2012-13 season.
3:20 AM3 days ago

Stadium

St Andrew's is a soccer stadium in the Bordesley district of Birmingham (England) United Kingdom. It has been the home ground of Birmingham City FC since its opening in 1906, when it had a capacity of 75,000 spectators, with a grandstand and the rest of the stands uncovered. The record attendance was between 66,844 and 67,341 for a 1939 FA Cup match that ended in a draw against Everton. During the Second World War, the stand burned down and the pitch was badly damaged. The new stand was built in the 1950s, and a small grandstand at one end, but there were few changes until the 1990s. Following the takeover of the club in 1993, all seats were remodeled and converted to seating to comply with the Taylor Report on the safety of sporting venues, reducing the capacity to just over 30,000.
3:15 AM3 days ago

Welcome to minute by minute coverage of Birmingham City vs Cardiff City in EFL Championship!

My name is Esteban Monsalve and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with all the information on VAVEL.com
