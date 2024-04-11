Highlights and goals: Aston Villa 2-1 LOSC Lille in UEFA Conference League
Image: VAVEL

4:59 PM2 days ago

4:59 PM2 days ago

90+6' End of the match

The actions end at the Villa Park stadium, a great match and victory for Aston Villa over LOSC Lille in the 4th round of the first leg in the Conference League
4:55 PM2 days ago

90+3'

Yellow card for Emiliano Martínez for taking a long time to clear the goal.
4:53 PM2 days ago

90+1'

Near to the draw, Yazici rose the glory with a shot that passed very close to the right corner
4:51 PM2 days ago

90' Added time

Six more minutes are played, as reported by the fourth referee.
4:47 PM2 days ago

87'

The defense failed to support Martínez in the visitor's goal, the Argentine had up to five important interventions.
4:46 PM2 days ago

84' GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAL

Terrible mark on a dead ball and Diakité takes the opportunity with a header to make it two to one, there is a tie for the second leg.
4:44 PM2 days ago

83'

The visit insists, the defense covers a shot by André and we have another corner kick.
4:41 PM2 days ago

80'

Game stopped, Konsa receives medical attention for a collision on a stopped ball.
4:37 PM2 days ago

77'

In the final stretch of the match, we will see if Lille is capable of putting at least one goal on the scoreboard.
4:35 PM2 days ago

74' Aston Villa changes

Modifications in the bands for the villains, Digne and Bailey leave and Alex Moreno and Diaby enter. 
4:33 PM2 days ago

71'

The figure of "Dibu", now with a header from Gudmundsson who was sneaking through the first post, the dead ball was dangerous for Villa.
4:31 PM2 days ago

70'

It will be important to score for Lille, a two-goal deficit is difficult to overcome, despite closing at home.
4:28 PM2 days ago

67'

It seems that the visit is beginning to have confidence, after two to zero the England team gives ground.
4:27 PM2 days ago

65'

The VAR intervenes and informs the center back that Gudmundsson is forward, the vectors mark the forward position.
4:24 PM2 days ago

63' GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAL

Gudmundsson appears at the second post after a service and with a shot at the first post he manages to beat Emiliano Martínez.
4:22 PM2 days ago

60'

Bad second half for Lille, they have not competed against the villains. No important arrival in front of Martínez's goal.
4:19 PM2 days ago

58'

Changes are urgently needed in the visiting team, two goals down on the scoreboard and no visiting goals.
4:19 PM2 days ago

56' GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAL

Short corner, Bailey assists McGinn on the edge of the area and with a shot hit the right post he increases the lead.
4:16 PM2 days ago

55'

Blackboard play that goes to a corner kick, short execution between McGinn, Bailey and Tielemans that the defense deflects.
4:13 PM2 days ago

53'

The center back does not mark a contact by the captain, André, on Watkins inside the area.
4:12 PM2 days ago

51'

One more arrival from Emery's team, Luiz with a "balloon" that the rival goalkeeper stops without complications.
4:09 PM2 days ago

49'

Chevalier with the first intervention, deflects a powerful shot from Bailey towards the left post.
4:06 PM2 days ago

47'

Both clubs return with the same 22 players who started the match, without modifications.
4:05 PM2 days ago

45' Second half

Actions resume, Aston Villa and Lille return to the Villa Park stadium field.
4:02 PM2 days ago

4:00 PM2 days ago

MVP

Emiliano Martínez as the figure of the first half, three important saves against Zhegrova (on two occasions) and Jonathan David.
3:58 PM2 days ago

Results

The first leg quarterfinals are being played in the Conference League.

Olympiacos 3-2 Fenerbahce.

Viktoria Plzen 0-0 Fiorentina.

Bruges 1-0 PAOK

3:50 PM2 days ago

45+2' Half time

The first half between Aston Villa and LOSC Lille ends, Watkins overtakes the local team, "Dibu" Martínez as the most active player.
3:46 PM2 days ago

45' Added time

Little time lost, the fourth referee gives the signal for two more minutes in the first half.
3:44 PM2 days ago

43'

Up to three missed chances by the French team, Martínez with three specific saves.
3:42 PM2 days ago

41'

Right or wrong? Jonathan David wants to surprise Martínez with a shot at the near post, but the Argentine sends a corner.
3:41 PM2 days ago

39'

The benches begin to move, the visitor trying to open the villains' lock.
3:40 PM2 days ago

37'

The game entered into a series of impressions, Lille lowered the intensity and Aston Villa began to have control of the ball and the timing.
3:36 PM2 days ago

35'

Another arrival from Villa, Bailey cuts inside and looks for the left corner, the ball goes wide.
3:35 PM2 days ago

33' Look for the double

Watkins gains space, but sends his shot straight into the side netting, missing an important chance to increase the lead.
3:34 PM2 days ago

32'

The dogues are starting to gain confidence at home, David still can't finish on goal.
3:32 PM2 days ago

30'

Lille surprised, Diakite entered the area alone and Martínez with another great start, David pulled the mark and left his teammate unmarked.
3:30 PM2 days ago

28'

Great save from Emery's team, the 11 players defend on their playing field, waiting for a mistake.
3:27 PM2 days ago

26'

Santos with an individual play on the wing that ends in a goal kick, the visiting player asks for an elbow from Digne.
3:26 PM2 days ago

24'

There are already two interventions by Martínez in the local goal, Lille is knocking on the door and getting closer to a tie.
3:25 PM2 days ago

22'

One more from "Dibu", one-on-one that stops with an exit against Zhegrova inside the area.
3:21 PM2 days ago

20'

The visitor, the winger, Zhegrova, responds with a shot that Emiliano Martínez stops without problems.
3:19 PM2 days ago

17'

As the minutes progressed, Villa tied the match, winning at the moment in Unai Emery's 1,000th game in his career from the bench.
3:17 PM2 days ago

15'

The locals pressed in the final third and managed to cause danger in the rival goal, Watkins warned before the first goal of the game.
3:15 PM2 days ago

13' GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAL

Ollie Watkins arrives on time to the event with the goal and puts Aston Villa ahead, a great header after a corner from McGinn.
3:13 PM2 days ago

11'

Watkins appears with a shot that has no goal direction, the home team activates.
3:11 PM2 days ago

09'

The villains cannot take possession from the opponent, Luiz and Tielemans cannot take the reins and control of the match.
3:08 PM2 days ago

07'

David had little contact with the ball at the start of the game, the defensive back knew the danger of the rival forward.
3:07 PM2 days ago

05'

The French team gains confidence, always trying to come out playing and without jumping the lines.
3:05 PM2 days ago

03'

First minutes of study, the Villa Park field in excellent condition, benefits the show.
3:03 PM2 days ago

01'

Lille waits with two defensive blocks, Aston Villa will have the longest possession time, Bailey tried to enable Tielemans.
2:58 PM2 days ago

00' Roll the ball

Actions begin at Villa Park, Lille visits Aston Villa in search of a positive result in the first leg quarterfinals of the Conference League.
2:56 PM2 days ago

2:52 PM2 days ago

Villa Park

The stadium has hosted the final of the old European Cup Winners' Cup, the last final was played on May 19 with the victory of Lazio of Italy over Mallorca of Spain.
2:49 PM2 days ago

Notes

The Doges have accumulated seven games without losing (in all competitions), they defeated a French great last weekend, Marseille.

Weak point, they have conceded a goal in the last five games.

2:42 PM2 days ago

First results

The first two first-leg games in this round finish, Olympiacos imposes its home status and defeats Fenerbahçe three by two, in the other game Fiorentina and Viktoria Plzen draw without goals.
2:38 PM2 days ago

The arrival

This is how the local team arrives, with great enthusiasm for the fans due to the great step in the Premier League, competing for positions in the Champions League.
2:35 PM2 days ago

Lille lineup

The starting team of the French team, the star and scorer, Jonathan David from the beginning, a surprise on the bench with Ángel Gomes, after a serious injury.
Image by LOSC Lille
Image by LOSC Lille
2:29 PM2 days ago

Aston Villa lineup

The best thing he has, this is the starting eleven that Unai Emery sends for today's duel. Watkins, Bailey and Mcginn in the attacking trident.
Image by Aston Villa
Image by Aston Villa
2:24 PM2 days ago

The scorer

Jonathan David, Lille forward, has a great present, in the last six games he has scored six goals, a double against Sturm Graz in the previous round.
2:19 PM2 days ago

Defensive problems

The villains arrive after conceding seven goals in two games, a negative share in defense:
Manchester City 4-1 Aston Villa

Aston Villa 3-3 Brentford

2:14 PM2 days ago

At the moment

This round began in the morning, at the moment Olympiacos beat Fenerbahce three to zero and Fiorentina tied without goals against Viktoria Plzen.
2:09 PM2 days ago

Quarter finals

The 4th in the Conference League begins, two games at the same time, ours and the visit of PAOK from Greece against Bruges in Belgium.
2:04 PM2 days ago

Welcome

Welcome to the coverage of the Aston Villa vs LOSC Lille match live and in real time, corresponding to the quarter-final first leg in the UEFA Conference League.
1:59 PM2 days ago

1:44 PM2 days ago

Injured

Injuries did not spare any team and these are the players who are not available:
Boubacar Kamara, Emiliano Buendia, Jacob Ramsey, Matty Cash and Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa).

Angel Gomes and Samuel Umtiti (Lille).

1:39 PM2 days ago

Key player of LOSC Lille

Jonathan David: It will be a duel of scorers, Canada has broken the French league for a few seasons now with 16 goals and two assists, in the Conference he has three scores.

He scored a double in the first leg of the round of 16 against Sturm Graz.

1:34 PM2 days ago

Key player of Aston Villa

Ollie Watkins: The English striker is experiencing one of his best moments of his career, a scorer with 18 goals in the English league and three more in European competitions.
His speed and reference in the rival area are his virtues, he will seek to lead his club to the title.
1:29 PM2 days ago

LOSC Lille's latest lineup

L. Chevalier; Ismaily, A. Ribeiro, L. Yoro, T. Santos; N. Bentaleb, B. André; H. Haraldsson, R. Cabella; E. Zhegrova,  J. David.

DT. Paulo Fonseca

1:24 PM2 days ago

Aston Villa's latest lineup

E. Martínez; L. Digne, P. Torres, D. Carlos, E. Konsa; M. Rogers, D. Luiz, Y. Tielemans, A. Bailey; J. McGinn y O. Watkins.
DT. Unai Emery.
1:19 PM2 days ago

Center referee

The referee of the match is Espen Eskaas, his first appearance in the tournament, he has refereed three matches in the Champions League and one more in the Europa League.

Arbitration body.

Assistant referee one: Jan Erik Engan.

Assistant referee two: Isaak Elias Bashevkin.

Fourth Referee: Rohit Saggi
VAR: Dennis Higler.

AVAR: Pol van Boekel.

1:14 PM2 days ago

To give the surprise

The French team is fourth in Ligue 01 with 49 points, seven games without defeat in all competitions, two consecutive wins. They beat Marseille at the weekend.

It was the first place in sector A in the Conference, to beat Sturm Graz of Austria four by one in the round of 16 on the aggregate score.

1:09 PM2 days ago

They want the cup

Great present for the villains, fighting for Champions League positions in the Premier by placing themselves in 5th position with 60 points, three wins in the last five games. They drew at the weekend against Brentford in the league.

In the competition he was the leader of group E with 12 pts. A record of four wins, one draw and one loss. In the knockout round he went directly to the round of 16 where he eliminated Ajax from the Netherlands by four to zero on aggregate.

1:04 PM2 days ago

Quarter finals

The action continues in the Conference League, today we will have four matches in the round of 4th finals.
12:59 PM2 days ago

The stadium

The game will be played at the Villa Park stadium located in the city of Birmingham, England. It was inaugurated in 1897.

Capacity for 42,000 spectators, expanding to accommodate 51,000 fans. A lot of history since the 1966 World Cup, Euro 1996, European Cup Winners' Cup Final in 98/99 and the 2012 Community Shield were played.

Image by Aston Villa
Image by Aston Villa
12:54 PM2 days ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Aston Villa vs LOSC Lille match, corresponding to the quarter-final first leg in the Conference League, the match will take place at the Villa Park Stadium, at 3:00 p.m.
