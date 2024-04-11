Goal and Highlights: Milan 1-0 Roma in UEFA Europa League 2024
Photo: VAVEL

SUMMARY

90+4´

End of the match! Roma go ahead and now Milan will have to look for a comeback in the second leg.
90´

It has been announced that four additional minutes will be played in the first leg.
87´

Chukwueze makes an excellent run down the flank, but unfortunately he fails to finish accurately and his shot hits the crossbar.
84´

Chukwueze manages to get rid of a couple of opponents, but fails to penetrate Roma's box. 

Milan are showing determination to avoid defeat.

83´

Gabbia surprised everyone by joining the attack, but his shot deflected straight into the San Siro stands.
82´

In the final stretch of the match, Roma continued to solidly defend the away goal.
81´

Roma substitution: Abraham replaces Dybala. Milan substitution: Pulisic leaves the pitch and Chukwueze replaces him.
78´

Milan make a change: Rafa Leao leaves the field and Okafor enters the field.
76´

Roma makes a double rebound after an attempt by Reijnders on a free kick.
74´

Mile Svilar! Adli sent a shot/cross that took the goalkeeper by surprise, but he reacted in time and managed to deflect the ball into a corner kick.
72´

Milan are shown the yellow card as Ruben Loftus-Cheek brings down Dybala and is cautioned by the referee.
71´

The ball comes to Maignan, who tries to initiate a breakaway play for his team using the flanks of the field.
68´

Pulisic tried to send the ball into the box looking for a teammate to finish at the far post, but the pass ended up crossing the field dangerously without finding a player.
64´

Dybala is receiving attention on the field after Adli's tackle.
62´

Milan receives a yellow card and Adli is penalized by the referee.
60´

Pellegrini! He fired a left-footed shot that deflected just wide, leaving Maignan with no chance to intervene as he watched the ball go for a goal kick.
58´

Milan make a change: Adli enters and Bennacer comes off.
54´

In the second half, there has been a dearth of scoring opportunities as both teams seem to lack attacking momentum.
52´

Milan are exerting constant pressure on Roma, but the away side have managed to come out effectively in the face of this situation.
50´

Calabria continues to show a constant willingness to join the attack on the right flank, although he has lacked precision in the final pass or finish.
48´

Dybala goes down to retrieve the ball and start organizing Roma's attack from the defensive zone.
46´

THE MATCH IS UNDERWAY! The ball is rolling again in the second half, Roma wants to keep ahead on the scoreboard.
45+3´

At the end of the first half, Roma beat Milan by the narrowest of margins at the San Siro.
45´

3 minutes are added to the match, Milan are still down by one goal to Roma.
43´

Impressive intervention by Mile Svilar! He made a great save to stop a dangerous shot from Reijnders that was looking to go into the corner of the net.
41´

Leao tried to keep control of a ball inside the Roma box, but was outplayed in the air and was denied the chance to create danger.
39´

Bryan Cristante receives a yellow card from the referee, being cautioned on behalf of Roma.

Pulisic is also yellow-carded in previous actions.

38´

El Shaarawy missed a clear opportunity. He had the chance to pass the ball to Lukaku for a possible goal-scoring move, but the Italian decided to try his shot without any success.
37´

Incredible intervention by Maignan! El Shaarawy pulled off a couple of impressive bicycle rides and then fired at goal, but the home keeper managed to keep the ball out solidly.
34´

Rafa Leao attempted a spectacular shot with a scissors kick. It was a clever move by the Portuguese to create a scoring chance out of nothing, but unfortunately the ball deflected too far to one side.
29´

Calabria stops Pellegrini with a foul and the Italian player is receiving medical attention.
28´

El Shaarawy delivered an excellent pass from the flank, however, despite the effort to reach him, Lukaku was unable to connect with the ball and Maignan made sure of it without any problems.
26´

Giroud and Pulisic collide head on in the air in a dispute for an aerial ball, but the Frenchman ends up hurting more than Pulisic. 
23´

THE ONE HE SAVED HIMSELF FROM! Loftus-Cheek makes a mistake on the ball out but Roma let the situation slip away.
21´

THE WOLF IS SAVED! Lukaku saves a couple of chances on the line and stifles the goal shout at the San Siro, Milan are still looking to tie the score.
19´

Free kick for the Rossoneri, Milan have a chance to restore parity.
17´

GOAL FOR ROME! MANCINI SHOOTS ALONE INSIDE THE BOX AND BEATS MAIGNAM, LA LOBA WINS IT AT THE SAN SIRO!
14´

Reijnders is attended to by medics after he suffered a foot injury in the third quarter of the field. 
10´

Ismaël Bennacer fouls Paulo Dybalo on the edge of the area.
Tijjani Reijnders puts in a cross into the box that goes all over the area, but Milan try to respond.
Lorenzo Pellegrini hits a right footed shot but it goes just wide.
A great pass from Spinazzola to Paulo Dybala, and the Argentinian's left-footed shot goes just wide of the goal.
MILAN COME CLOSE! Bennacer's long-range shot sails over the crossbar, but the Rossoneri are already close to goal.
THE MATCH KICKS OFF! The match is underway at the San Siro, Milan and Roma are playing the first 90 minutes of the tie in an all-Italian duel.
IN A FEW MOMENTS WE BEGIN

In a couple of moments we will start with the broadcast of Milan vs Roma, match corresponding to the UEFA Europa League Quarter-Finals at the Giuseppe Meaza Stadium.
LINEUP LIST

This is the starting XI that Roma will send to the Giussepe Meaza Stadium to face Milan in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League Quarter-Finals. 
LINEUP LIST

This is the starting eleven that the Milan team sends to the pitch of the Giussepe Meaza Stadium to face Roma in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League Quarterfinals. 
TO QUALIFY

The top eight teams will qualify directly for the round of 16, while ninth through 24th place will play playoffs to determine the last eight teams to advance to the round of 16. The remaining teams will be automatically eliminated from all competitions.
NEW FORMAT

Starting next season, the UEFA Champions League and other competitions will increase from 32 to 36 teams. According to the confederation, this decision is based on sporting merit. In addition, groups will be eliminated and a league format will be implemented. However, each team will play eight matches against eight different teams (six in the case of the Europa League and the Conference League), which will be determined by drawing lots.
CONTROVERSY WITH ATHLETIC

Athletic Club will fight to secure its place in the Champions League during the remaining eight rounds of La Liga. However, they are already guaranteed a place in the group stage of the Europa League 2024-25 at the very least. The final of this competition will be held at San Mamés on May 21, 2025.
THE COMPLETE QUARTER-FINALS

- AC Milan vs AS Roma: One of the most high-profile clashes in Italy will take place in this series, with the first leg scheduled at Milan's iconic San Siro and the return leg at Rome's Stadio Olimpico.
- Liverpool vs Atalanta: Jurgen Klopp's farewell season with the Reds will include a clash against the Lombardy side. The first leg will be played in Italy, while the return leg will be played at Anfield.
- Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham: The German surprise package will face Edson Alvarez's side, with the first leg in Germany and the return leg in London.
- Benfica vs Marseille: The Portuguese giants will face the French club in a series that will start with the first leg in Lisbon and culminate with a thrilling second leg in Marseille.
UEFA SUPER CUP 2024

The UEFA Super Cup 2024 will take place at the National Stadium in Warsaw, Poland, on Wednesday, 14 August at 21:00 CET. A total of 48,000 tickets, out of a total of 56,400, are available for the general public and for the two teams.
Ticket prices:
- Category 3: 30 euros
- Category 2: 80 euros
- Category 1: 130 euros
WATCH OUT FOR THE FINALISTS

The two finalist teams will receive 12,000 tickets each, while the remaining tickets will be available for sale to fans worldwide via UEFA.com/tickets. Each applicant will be able to purchase up to four tickets in the allocated price category.
ABOUT THE EUROPA LEAGUE FINAL

The UEFA Europa League 2024 final will take place at the Dublin Arena in the Republic of Ireland on Wednesday 22 May at 21:00 CET (20:00 local time). A total of 36,000 tickets, out of a total of 48,000, are available for fans of the participating teams and the general public to purchase directly.
TICKET SALES FOR THE SUPER CUP HAVE ALREADY STARTED

Ticket sales for the next three UEFA men's finals and the UEFA Super Cup have begun exclusively via UEFA.com/tickets and will be open until 11:00 CET on 16 April. As usual, the majority of tickets will be allocated to fans of the participating teams and the general public. Tickets for the general public will not be sold on a first-come, first-served basis, but will be allocated through a lottery to be held after the end of the application period.
THE WAIT IS OVER

The wait for the UEFA Europa League is over, the best actions of the best tournament at club level in Europe are back with the best goals, the best plays, the best players and the best controversies to the most relevant lawns of the "Old Continent".
Tune in here Milán vs Roma Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Inter Milán vs Roma match.
What time is Milan vs Roma match for UEFA Europa League Match?

This is the start time of the game Milan vs Roma of 11th April in several countries

Live Streams

Country

Date

Local Time

TV CHANNEL and Live Streams

USA

April 11, 2024

14:00 ET

  

Argentina

April 11, 2024

16:00

  

Bolivia

April 11, 2024

13:00

  

Brazil

April 11, 2024

16:00

  

Chile

April 11, 2024

16:00

  

Colombia

April 11, 2024

14:00

  

Ecuador

April 11, 2024

14:00

  

Spain

April 11, 2024

20:00 

  

Mexico

April 11, 2024

13:00

  

Peru

April 11, 2024

14:00 

  
Watch out for this Milan player:

For this match, the player to watch will be Milan's iconic center forward Olivier Giroud. The Frenchman, who has stood out for appearing in important moments for the teams he has played for, could mean the difference in this knockout stage, his experience and great definition inside the box, as well as his ability to make shots out of nothing makes him dangerous for the opposing goalkeepers.

Last Milan line-up:

M. Maignan; A. Florenzi, F. Tomori, M. Thiaw, D. Calabria; T. Reijnders, I. Bennacer; R. Leao, R. Loftus-Cheek, S. Chukwueze; O. Giroud.
Watch out for this Roma player:

For this UEFA Europa League match, the player to watch will be Belgium and Roma's center forward; Romelu Lukaku. The killer of the area, is one of the most decisive players of Roma, his experience and hierarchy, make him a dangerous player for the opposing defenses.

Last Roma line-up:

M. Svilar; M. Celik, D. Llorente, G. Mancini, Angeliño; L. Pellegrini, L. Paredes, B. Cristante, P. Dybala, S. El Shaarawy; R. Lukaku.
Background:

Roma and Milan have only met on 190 occasions (48 Roma wins, 57 draws, 85 Milan wins) with the scales tipping in favor of the red-and-black team. Their last meeting dates back to matchday 20 of Serie A where Milan beat Roma 3-1. In goal history, 211 goals have been scored in favor of Roma and only 277 in favor of Milan.
About the Stadium

The San Siro or Giuseppe Meazza Stadium is one of the most historic stadiums in Italian soccer for calcio. It is the home of Milan and Inter Milan, teams that reside in the city of Milan and play their home matches there corresponding to the Serie A or First Division of Italian Football. It was inaugurated in September 1926, being the cathedral par excellence of football in the country of the boot and has a capacity for 70,000 spectators.
A chance to go for silverware

On the other hand, Roma wants to return to a UEFA Europa League final after last year's failure to reach the final, but Sevilla was the team that frustrated the dreams of a Roma that wanted to make history for Italian football. In their most recent duel, Milan beat La Loba 3-1, so now they have the opportunity to take revenge by eliminating the red-and-black team from the UEFA Europa League.
It was not possible in the Champions League, but it will be possible in Europe.

Milan, a team that looked like it was going to give 100% to try to win the UEFA Champions League, could not get past the group stage and therefore ended up in the tournament where the prince of Europe is sought, however, if the red and black team wants to surprise all and sundry in this competition, they will have to overcome a very tough test against Roma, in a match with a strong Italian calcio flavor. However, Milan have a bad memory when it comes to facing their countrymen in a knockout series, as the last time that happened, they were eliminated in the Milan derby against Inter in the last UEFA Champions League campaign, however, the statistics show the Red and Blacks with a wide dominance over Roma.
There is no tomorrow

The trial phase of one of the best intercontinental tournaments at club level is over, and the most transcendental stage for the teams has begun, 8 teams are the ones that remain in the fight to continue advancing in the knockout stages or knockout stages of the UEFA Europa League with a well-defined objective; to reach Dublin and fight to lift the heaviest trophy on the mythical turf of the land that saw the birth, growth and domination of world soccer. Now, in this round of 16 stage, the teams will have to play their best collective soccer, all the players will have to show their great individual level, the managers will have to be at the helm to guide their pupils and the fans will have to put on their team's jersey to cheer their team throughout these 180 minutes that will be the difference between continuing in the current competition and trying to beat all the dominant teams in the competition, or packing their bags, returning to the armchair, and having to settle for watching the rest of the tournament behind the TV set.
Kick-off time

The Milan vs Roma match will be played at San Siro Stadium, in Milan, Italy. The kick-off is scheduled at 3:00 pm ET.
VAVEL Logo