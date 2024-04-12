Plymouth vs Leicester LIVE Score Updates in EFL Championship Match
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

9:00 AMa day ago

Don't leave here to follow Plymouth vs Leicester City live

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Plymouth vs Leicester City live, in addition to the most recent information emerging from the Azteca Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
8:55 AMa day ago

Where and how to watch Plymouth vs Leicester City online and live

The match will be broadcast on television on the Sky Sports channel.

Plymouth vs Leicester City can be tuned into the Blue to Go App live streams.

If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

8:50 AMa day ago

What time is the Plymouth vs Leicester City match corresponding to Matchday 42 of the EFL Championship?

This is the start time of the Plymouth vs Leicester City match on April 9, 2024 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 am

Bolivia: 10:00 a.m.

Brazil: 1:00 p.m.

Chile: 1:00 p.m.

Colombia: 2:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 3:00 p.m.

United States: 3:00 p.m. PT and 5:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 1:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 11:00 am

Peru: 11:00 a.m.

Uruguay: 11:00 am

Venezuela: 2:00 p.m.

Japan: 11:00 p.m.

India: 11:00 am

Nigeria: 07:00 hours

South Africa: 06:00 hours

Australia: 9:00 p.m.

United Kingdom ET: 08:00 hours

8:45 AMa day ago

Plymouth Statements

Neil Dewsnip, coach of the local squad, spoke prior to the match: "We hope that Leicester come with all their weapons. They have a lot of talent. We are very respectful, we know that the size of the challenge is immense, but we will give it the best we can and we will do it." We'll try."

"It's a great opportunity for the football club and the players to show the country what they can do. Hopefully it will be a good experience. Everyone is fit and available for the game."

"We need everyone. Every player, every staff member, every fan. If we stay united, I hope we can achieve our goal."

"I'd like to think we gave them every chance to succeed, but the team has lost form at a time when we've had incredibly difficult games."

"Some people become fantastic coaches and managers without any experience, others have a lot of experience and can do the opposite."

"We did all that, unfortunately this time it didn't work. I think the previous two times it worked very well."

8:40 AMa day ago

Leicester City's latest lineup

M. Hermansen; C. Doyle, J. Vestergaard, W. Faes, Ricardo; O. Ndidi, H. Winks, S. Mavididi, K. Dewsbury-Hall, Y. Akgün; J. Vardy.
8:35 AMa day ago

Latest Plymouth lineup

M. Cooper; A. Phillips, D. Scarr, L. Gibson; J. Edwards, A. Randell, J. Houghton, B. Mumba; M. Wittaker, C. Wright, R. Hardie.
8:30 AMa day ago

How does Leicester City arrive?

Leicester City could not beat Millwall as a visitor, they lost by the minimum against this team, so they will need to win in this duel.

8:25 AMa day ago

How does the Plymouth arrive?

Plymouth added a point against QPR in its last match of this EFL Championship played, in this one it will seek to add three.

8:20 AMa day ago

The Plymouth vs Leicester City match will be played at the Home Park Stadium

The Plymouth vs Leicester City match will be played at the Home Park Stadium in Plymouth, United Kingdom. The property has a capacity for 30,445 people.
8:15 AMa day ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Plymouth vs Leicester City match, corresponding to Matchday 42 of the EFL Championship. The match will take place at the Home Park Stadium at 1:00 p.m.
VAVEL Logo