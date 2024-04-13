Bayern vs Köln LIVE Score Updates in Bundesliga Match
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
5:00 AM3 hours ago

Follow Bayern vs Köln Live Score with VAVEL

In a few moments we will share the latest news in our coverage of Bayern vs Köln live, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Allianz Arena. Do not miss a detail of the match Bayern vs Köln live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
4:55 AM3 hours ago

How to watch Bayern vs Köln Live Stream in USA?

USA Date: Saturday, April 13

USA Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

USA TV channel: ESPN+

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

4:50 AM3 hours ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streaming for Bayern vs Köln match for Bundesliga?

This is the start time of the game Bayern vs Köln of 13 April 2024 in several countries:

Live Streams
Country Date Local Time TV Channel and Live Streams
USA Saturday, 13 Apr 24 9:30 ET ESPN+
Argelia Saturday, 13 Apr 24 14:30 beIN Sports HD 5 and beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Australia Sunday, 14 Apr 24 0:30 AEDT beIN Sports Connect
Bangladesh Saturday, 13 Apr 24 19:30 IST beIN Sports Connect
Bolivia Saturday, 13 Apr 24 9:30

Star+, ESPN3 and ESPN 5 Sur
Brazil Saturday, 13 Apr 24 10:30 AM N/A
Canada Saturday, 13 Apr 24 9:30 ET DAZN Canada
Chile Saturday, 13 Apr 24 10:30 ESPN Premium, ESPN3 and Star+
Colombia Saturday, 13 Apr 24 8:30 Star+, ESPN3 and ESPN 5 Sur
Ecuador Saturday, 13 Apr 24 8:30 Star+, ESPN3 and ESPN 5 Sur
India Saturday, 13 Apr 24 18:30 IST

JioTV and Sony LIV
Japan Saturday, 13 Apr 24 22:30 AM AbemaTV and SKY PerfecTV LIVE
Mexico Saturday, 13 Apr 24 7:30 Sky HD and Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Morocco Saturday, 13 Apr 24 13:30 beIN Sports HD 5 and beIN SPORTS CONNECT
New Zealand Sunday, 14 Apr 24 2:30 beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria Saturday, 13 Apr 24 14:30 Startimes World Football, StarTimes App and Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique
Spain Saturday, 13 Apr 24 14:30 Movistar Liga de Campeones and Movistar+
United Arab Emirates Saturday, 13 Apr 24 17:30 beIN Sports HD 5 and beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom Saturday, 13 Apr 24 13:30 GMT N/A
Peru Saturday, 13 Apr 24 8:30 Star+, ESPN3 and ESPN 5 Sur
4:45 AM3 hours ago

Kainz, the owner of the midfield

The standout player in Köln is 31-year-old Austrian playmaker Florian Kainz. This season, he has been the protagonist in 8 goals in 29 games, contributing with 3 scores and 5 assists. With an average of 45 touches per game and 48% of individual duels won, he demonstrates a marked influence in the center of the field and a strong presence on the left wing. Kainz exhibits 57% dribbling effectiveness and 75% passing effectiveness per game.
4:40 AM3 hours ago

Kane, the scorer

Bayern's standout player is 30-year-old English striker Harry Kane. So far this season, he has had 51 goal involvements in 38 games played. Of these, he has scored 39 goals and provided 12 assists. His performance places him as the leader in the Bundesliga scoring table, with 32 goals, a difference of 8 compared to the second. Furthermore, he is the top scorer in the Champions League, with 7 goals. Kane maintains an average of 1.03 goals per game, with a frequency of one goal every 78 minutes and an average of 4.6 shots per game. In addition, he demonstrates a passing accuracy of 73%, evidencing his vision and intelligence on the field, thus becoming the key reference for the team.
4:35 AM3 hours ago

Last Köln lineup

In their last match, Köln lined up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Schwaebe guarding the goal. The defensive line was made up of Thielman, Hübers, Chabot and Finkgräfe. In the midfield, Martel and Ljubicic acted as a double pivot. The midfield trio consisted of Maina, Adamyan and Kainz. Ultimately, Selke led the way as the team's only striker.
4:30 AM3 hours ago

Bayern's latest lineup

In their last game, Bayern lined up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Neuer defending the goal. In the defensive backline, there were Kimmich, de Ligt, Dier and Davies. In the double pivot, Goretzka and Laimer. The midfield trident consisted of Sané, Musiala and Gnabry, while Kane led the offensive line as the team's only forward.
4:25 AM4 hours ago

Who will be the referee and his assistants?

Center: Frank Willenborg

Assistant #1: Christof Günsch

Assistant #2: Arne Aarnink

Fourth referee: Patrick Schwengers

VAR: Johann Pfeifer

AVAR: Arno Blos

4:20 AM4 hours ago

Köln needs to get out of relegation

The Köln team occupies 17th position in the Bundesliga table, with a total of 22 points after having won 4 games, drawn 10 and lost 14. They are 4 points away from 15th place, which is currently outside the danger zone, which highlights the importance of adding three points in the next matches. Let us remember that the team was in the second division during the 2018-19 season.

In their last match they faced Bochum at home and achieved a crucial 2-1 victory. The team came back in the game in the final minutes, with goals from Tigges and Waldschmidt, which allowed them to secure the three much-needed points in their fight to avoid relegation.

4:15 AM4 hours ago

Bayern wants to throw the last card

The Munich team is in second position in the Bundesliga, with a total of 60 points after having won 19 games, tied 3 and lost 6. It is 16 points behind the leader, with 18 points still to be played, which puts it at risk of losing its undefeated streak of local titles, it has not lost the Bundesliga since the 2011-12 season.

In addition, the team is also focused on the Champions League. In the quarterfinals, they face Arsenal and so far, maintain a partial draw. In their last game, played as a visitor in England, they tied 2-2 with goals from Gnabry and a penalty goal converted by Kane.

4:10 AM4 hours ago

The match will be played at the Allianz Arena

The Bayern vs Cologne match will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany with a capacity of 75,024 people.

It hosts Bayern's home games; previously, the team played its home games at the Olympic Stadium in Munich. From its opening in 2005 until 2017, it was also the venue for TSV 1860 Munich's home matches. In addition, it was one of the venues for the 2006 Soccer World Cup, held in Germany. The stadium is popularly known as the "Schlauchboot" (which means "inflatable boat" in Spanish). It has been the scene of several events, including the 2011-12 Champions League Final and Euro 2020. Additionally, along with the Olympiastadion in Berlin, it hosts the German national team in its international matches.

Foto: Allianz Arena
Foto: Allianz Arena
4:05 AM4 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Bundesliga match: Bayern vs Köln Live Updates!

My name is Gibelly Agudelo and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. We invite you to know all the information that arises from the Allianz Arena.
VAVEL Logo