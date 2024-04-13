Bayern vs Köln LIVE Score Updates in Bundesliga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow Bayern vs Köln Live Score with VAVEL
How to watch Bayern vs Köln Live Stream in USA?
USA Time: 9:30 a.m. ET
USA TV channel: ESPN+
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streaming for Bayern vs Köln match for Bundesliga?
|Country
|Date
|Local Time
|TV Channel and Live Streams
|USA
|Saturday, 13 Apr 24
|9:30 ET
|ESPN+
|Argelia
|Saturday, 13 Apr 24
|14:30
|beIN Sports HD 5 and beIN SPORTS CONNECT
|Australia
|Sunday, 14 Apr 24
|0:30 AEDT
|beIN Sports Connect
|Bangladesh
|Saturday, 13 Apr 24
|19:30 IST
|beIN Sports Connect
|Bolivia
|Saturday, 13 Apr 24
|9:30
|
Star+, ESPN3 and ESPN 5 Sur
|Brazil
|Saturday, 13 Apr 24
|10:30 AM
|N/A
|Canada
|Saturday, 13 Apr 24
|9:30 ET
|DAZN Canada
|Chile
|Saturday, 13 Apr 24
|10:30
|ESPN Premium, ESPN3 and Star+
|Colombia
|Saturday, 13 Apr 24
|8:30
|Star+, ESPN3 and ESPN 5 Sur
|Ecuador
|Saturday, 13 Apr 24
|8:30
|Star+, ESPN3 and ESPN 5 Sur
|India
|Saturday, 13 Apr 24
|18:30 IST
|
JioTV and Sony LIV
|Japan
|Saturday, 13 Apr 24
|22:30 AM
|AbemaTV and SKY PerfecTV LIVE
|Mexico
|Saturday, 13 Apr 24
|7:30
|Sky HD and Blue To Go Video Everywhere
|Morocco
|Saturday, 13 Apr 24
|13:30
|beIN Sports HD 5 and beIN SPORTS CONNECT
|New Zealand
|Sunday, 14 Apr 24
|2:30
|beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
|Nigeria
|Saturday, 13 Apr 24
|14:30
|Startimes World Football, StarTimes App and Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique
|Spain
|Saturday, 13 Apr 24
|14:30
|Movistar Liga de Campeones and Movistar+
|United Arab Emirates
|Saturday, 13 Apr 24
|17:30
|beIN Sports HD 5 and beIN SPORTS CONNECT
|United Kingdom
|Saturday, 13 Apr 24
|13:30 GMT
|N/A
|Peru
|Saturday, 13 Apr 24
|8:30
|Star+, ESPN3 and ESPN 5 Sur
Kainz, the owner of the midfield
Kane, the scorer
Last Köln lineup
Bayern's latest lineup
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
Assistant #1: Christof Günsch
Assistant #2: Arne Aarnink
Fourth referee: Patrick Schwengers
VAR: Johann Pfeifer
AVAR: Arno Blos
Köln needs to get out of relegation
In their last match they faced Bochum at home and achieved a crucial 2-1 victory. The team came back in the game in the final minutes, with goals from Tigges and Waldschmidt, which allowed them to secure the three much-needed points in their fight to avoid relegation.
Bayern wants to throw the last card
In addition, the team is also focused on the Champions League. In the quarterfinals, they face Arsenal and so far, maintain a partial draw. In their last game, played as a visitor in England, they tied 2-2 with goals from Gnabry and a penalty goal converted by Kane.
The match will be played at the Allianz Arena
It hosts Bayern's home games; previously, the team played its home games at the Olympic Stadium in Munich. From its opening in 2005 until 2017, it was also the venue for TSV 1860 Munich's home matches. In addition, it was one of the venues for the 2006 Soccer World Cup, held in Germany. The stadium is popularly known as the "Schlauchboot" (which means "inflatable boat" in Spanish). It has been the scene of several events, including the 2011-12 Champions League Final and Euro 2020. Additionally, along with the Olympiastadion in Berlin, it hosts the German national team in its international matches.