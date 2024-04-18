Tune in here Olympique Marseille vs Benfica Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Olympique Marseille vs Benfica match.
How to watch Olymnpique Marseille vs Benfica Live in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Marseille vs Benfica live on TV, your options is: none.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and ViX, Paramount+ app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Roger Schmidt!
Benfica coach Roger Schmidt, meanwhile, spoke about what he expects from Olympique and the difficulty of the match: "We need to play a very good game. Of course, every game is different, unique, tomorrow [Thursday, April 18] is the return leg, we won the first leg and I think we played a good game. Unfortunately, we conceded a goal, but we won. This game will be demanding because we'll be playing in their stadium. It's different and it's part of a play-off. We have to play very well in both games to qualify for the next round. In the quarter-finals, the quality of the opposition is always high, as we saw in the first leg. We need to play a brave game, believe in ourselves, respect Marseille's quality and, if we do well, we believe we'll have a good chance of reaching the semi-final. Of course, we know that if we don't concede, we'll be in the semi-final. It's the advantage of the first leg, but our style of play isn't just about defending, or coming here and defending our home goal. Playing our soccer, being brave and believing in ourselves means we have to play attacking soccer. We always have the quality to score goals, we'll try and see. As I said at the start, we have to be ready for the story of the game, you never know what's going to happen. In the last two away games in the Europa League, we haven't conceded a goal, we've defended very well. Maybe it will be possible tomorrow [Thursday], or maybe not. If not, of course we have to score for ourselves, but in any case, our aim every time we go out on the pitch is to score goals and have a good balance between attacking soccer and compactness, against a very good opponent like the one tomorrow [Thursday]."
Jean-Louis Gasst!
Jean-Louis Gasset, Olympique's coach, spoke about what he expects from the match, the absentees and what it's like to be behind: "Clauss is going to train but I'm not going to risk it. Clauss and Sarr are back, things are getting better, but we're not going to gamble with the players' health. Murillo has worked for a week, he's not a lawyer. Merlin has a sprained ankle, we were scared because we saw his knee sprained too. This will take 2-3 weeks. We have 90 minutes to score a goal and maybe extra time to score the second. You have to make them doubt and have a watchful eye during transitions. They have good counter-attacking skills. You'll have to be there as soon as the ball is lost. Confidence in an attacker is cyclical. As well as Pierre who scores often. The role of others is to help us as quickly as possible. People have to take over. That comes through work, confidence and the ability to get chances. They're aware of the game that has to be played, aware that we've already played it and that we're a goal down. We're a goal behind, but we have to take the crowd with us. You have to start the match well and be effective as early as possible. It's planned for this afternoon that we'll take penalties to see a bit of everyone. You have to see everyone's attitude. You can watch a match while celebrating, even if there's someone happy and someone unhappy. We were happy to see our supporters in Lisbon."
Probable Benfica
Benfica's probable team for the match is: Trubin, Bah, António Silva, Otamendi and Aursnes; Florentino, João Neves, Di María, Rafa Silva and David Neres; Tengstedt.
Probable Olympique
Olympique de Marseille's probable team for the match is: López, GIgot, Balerdi and Mbema; Harit, Ounahi, Kondogbia, Veretout and Ndiaye; Aubameyang and Moumbagna.
Injuries
Olympique have an injury list and will be without Sarr, Clauss, Meite, Merlin, Onana, Rongier and Nadir. Benfica will be without Bernat, who is doubtful for this game.
The Groups!
Benfica finished third in group D in the Champions League with four points, tied with RB Salzburg and eight points behind Inter and Real Sociedad. Olympique, on the other hand, came from the Europa League group stage in group B with 11 points, two behind Brighton, six behind Ajax and seven above AEK Athens. In Ligue 1, Olympique are in ninth place with 39 points, level with Rennes, three above Toulouse and Strasbourg and one below Reims. Benfica, in second place, are seven points behind Sporting, who lead the Portuguese league, and 11 points above Porto and Braga.
Last Matches: Benfica
Benfica, on the other hand, have drawn, lost and won their last two games. The draw was 2-2 at home to Sporting on March 2, in the return leg of the Portuguese Cup semi-final, with goals from Otamendi and Rafa Silva, while Hjulmand and João Paulo scored for Sporting, where the elimination came. On Saturday (6), away from home, the defeat was to the same Sporting team, now 2-1, with two goals from Catamo, while Bah scored a rebound. On Sunday (14), they beat Moreirense 3-0 at home, with goals from Kokçu, Araújo and Rollheiser.
Last Matches: Marseille
Olympique Marseille are coming into this game on the back of three straight defeats in addition to the first leg. On March 17, they lost 2-0 away to Rennes, with goals from Terrier and Bourigeaud. On March 31, also 2-0 at home to PSG, with goals from Vitinha and Gonçalo Ramos. And on Friday (5), 3-1, the defeat came against Lille, with goals from David, Cabella and Gudmundsson, while Aubameyang netted.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023-24 Europa League match: Olympique vs Benfica Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.