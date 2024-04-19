Tune in here Al-Nassr vs Al Feiha Live Score
Retrospect
There have been 14 matches between the two teams in history, with nine wins for Al-Nassr, four draws and just one victory for Al Feiha. In the Saudi Pro League there have been 11 such games, with six wins for Al-Nassr, four draws and one win for Al Feiha. Al Feiha's victory came in the 2017-18 Saudi Pro League, 1-0 at home, with a goal from Abdullah Kno. The last time the teams met, on February 21, 2024, Al-Nassr won 2-0, with goals from Otávio and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Luis Castro!
Luis Castro, al-Nassr's coach, spoke after the elimination against Al-Ain, where he suffered from the pressure and a real possibility of being sacked: "My presence at Al Nassr depends on the honest and decent work I do every day with my players. I don't just depend on results, I depend on honest and decent work every day. I don't owe anything to work or to my conscience. Although I've never been sacked in my career, I'm not afraid of being sacked. I've had a career of 25, 27 years and I've never left a club in the middle of my career. Do you know why? Because those who work with me every day know that I'm not afraid of the results or the challenges that arise. My life has always been about working, ever since I was 11 years old in soccer. Anyone who comes from the bottom, starts in the fourth division and plays in the Champions League, the Europa League and the South American League isn't afraid of anything or anyone in the world of soccer. What I defend on a daily basis is not my results and never will be. What I defend every day and what I'm proud of is my family, my players, my fans and the decent, honest way we do our job."
Possible XI - Al Feiha
Al Feiha's probable team for the match is: Stojkovic, Al Baqawi, Al-Khaibari, Al-Shuwaish and Konan; Al-Safri, Cimirot, Onyekuru and Sabiri; Sakala and Nwakaeme.
Possible XI - Al-Nassr
Al-Nassr's probable team to take to the field is: Ospina, Alawjami, Al-Fatil, Laporte and Alex Telles; Al Ghanam, Al-Khaibari and Brozovic; Ghareeb, Otávio and Mané.
Absentees
In this match, Al-Nassr will be without Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Aqidi, who are both suspended, as well as the injured Talisca. Al Feiha will be without Al-Abdulmonem and Majrashi, who are also injured.
Saudi Pro League
Al-Nassr are second in the Saudi Pro League with 65 points, 12 points behind leaders Al-Hilal and 13 points above Al-Ahli. Al Feiha are in 10th place with 35 points, level with Al Khaleej, Al-Shabab and Dhamk, four points behind Al-Ettifaq and four points above Al Wehda.
Last Matches: Al Feiha
Al Feiha, on the other hand, have won one and lost two of their last games. On March 29, they lost 3-1 away to Al-Ittihad, with Sabiri opening the scoring for the visitors, Hamdallah equalizing, Al Ghamdi scoring and Al-Sahafi adding a second. On April 2, they lost 2-1 at home to Al-Wehda, with goals from Duarte and Anselmo, while Sakala pulled one back. On Sunday (7), Al-Akhdoud won 3-0, with two goals from Sakala and one from Sabiri.
Last Matches: Al-Nassr
Al-Nassr come into the match with two wins and one defeat from their last games. On April 2, they beat Abha 8-0 away from home, with three goals from Cristiano Ronaldo, two from Al-Aliwa and one each from Mané, Ghareeb and Al-Sulaiheem. On Friday (5), Laporte scored another 1-0 away win over Dhamk. And on Monday (8), 2-1, the defeat came in the semi-final of the Saudi Super Cup, with goals from Al-Dawsari and Malcom, while Mané pulled one back.
