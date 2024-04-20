If you want to follow the result of the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.

For this match, the favorite to win is Brentford, as in the last few games they have managed to show a strong team on the field.

Luton Town is going through a critical moment, as it is in 18th position with 25 points, a place that indicates danger as it is one of the teams that could be relegated. Throughout the campaign it has added 6 wins, 7 draws and 20 defeats, in His last game was beaten by five goals against Manchester City.

Burnley 2 - 1 Brentford, Premier League Brentford 1 - 1 Manchester United, Premier League Brentford 0 - 0 Brighton, Premier League Aston Villa 3 - 3 Brentford, Premier League Brentford 2 - 0 Sheffield United

On 1 September 1904, Brentford played their first match at their new home, Griffin Park, drawing against Plymouth Argyle in a Western League match. In 1920, Brentford made their debut in the Football League and were promoted to the Third Division without playing a game due to their success in the London Combination during the First World War. In 1899, Brentford were found guilty by the Football Association of paying their players, which was common at many leading amateur clubs in London but illegal. As punishment, it was forced to become a professional club. At the time, Brentford were competing in the Southern League, the premier organization for clubs in the south of England. In May 1926, former Football League referee Harry Curtis was appointed Brentford's Managing Secretary. Curtis transformed the club, taking it from the third division to the First Division in just nine years. Photo: El Confiencial

Lutton 1 -1 Nottingham Forest, Premier League Tottenham 2 - 1 Lutton, Premier League Arsenal 2 - 0 Lutton, Premier League Lutton 2 - 1 Bournemouth, Premier League Manchester City 5 - 1 Lutton, Premier League

League Cup champion in 1988, they beat Arsenal in the final with a score of 3-2 at Wembley Stadium.

Champion in Football League Second Division in the 1981-1982 season.

Football League One Championship in 2004-05 and 2018-2019.

Champions in the Football League Third Division South in 1936-1937

They won the Football League Fourth Division in 1967-1968

Their most current title is in the Conference National in 2013-2014 Photo: Clarin.com