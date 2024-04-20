What does Luton need to save its category?
The English football team is in a crucial situation to avoid relegation from the Premier League. Despite the initial difficulties, they have demonstrated remarkable adaptation and have achieved positive results in recent months. That is why they need victory in these last matches, it seems like a complicated situation, however, the Luton team has managed to grow in a sporting manner, now it is time to talk on the field.
Background
In this match there is something curious, there has only been one match between both teams, this match was played on December 2, 2023, the victory was won by the Brentford team by 3 goals to 1.
For this match, the favorite to win is Brentford, as in the last few games they have managed to show a strong team on the field.
Position in the table
Brentford is best positioned in the general table of the Premier League, it is in fifteenth position with 32 points, throughout the campaign it has accumulated 8 wins, 8 draws and 17 losses, its most recent match was won by two goals against Sheffield United.
Luton Town is going through a critical moment, as it is in 18th position with 25 points, a place that indicates danger as it is one of the teams that could be relegated. Throughout the campaign it has added 6 wins, 7 draws and 20 defeats, in His last game was beaten by five goals against Manchester City.
Brentford's last matches
- Burnley 2 - 1 Brentford, Premier League
- Brentford 1 - 1 Manchester United, Premier League
- Brentford 0 - 0 Brighton, Premier League
- Aston Villa 3 - 3 Brentford, Premier League
- Brentford 2 - 0 Sheffield United
Did you know this about Brentford?
- On 1 September 1904, Brentford played their first match at their new home, Griffin Park, drawing against Plymouth Argyle in a Western League match.
- In 1920, Brentford made their debut in the Football League and were promoted to the Third Division without playing a game due to their success in the London Combination during the First World War.
- In 1899, Brentford were found guilty by the Football Association of paying their players, which was common at many leading amateur clubs in London but illegal. As punishment, it was forced to become a professional club. At the time, Brentford were competing in the Southern League, the premier organization for clubs in the south of England.
- In May 1926, former Football League referee Harry Curtis was appointed Brentford's Managing Secretary. Curtis transformed the club, taking it from the third division to the First Division in just nine years.
Latest results for Lutton
- Lutton 1 -1 Nottingham Forest, Premier League
- Tottenham 2 - 1 Lutton, Premier League
- Arsenal 2 - 0 Lutton, Premier League
- Lutton 2 - 1 Bournemouth, Premier League
- Manchester City 5 - 1 Lutton, Premier League
Titles and Achievements
Luton Town is a team with history and has had outstanding performances in England. Let's remember the titles of the English team.
- League Cup champion in 1988, they beat Arsenal in the final with a score of 3-2 at Wembley Stadium.
- Champion in Football League Second Division in the 1981-1982 season.
- Football League One Championship in 2004-05 and 2018-2019.
- Champions in the Football League Third Division South in 1936-1937
- They won the Football League Fourth Division in 1967-1968
- Their most current title is in the Conference National in 2013-2014
Big match
Luton is playing to stay in the final rounds of the Premier League, they are one point away from leaving the relegation zone, to continue in the top circuit; while Brentford is out of danger of relegation.
Luton Town fans need to support at home to encourage their team and achieve a result that can continue their hopes of staying in the Premier League.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL followers! Welcome to the broadcast of the match between Luton vs Brentford, corresponding to matchday 34 of the Premier League. The match will take place at the Kenilworth Road Stadium, this match is scheduled for 08:00 AM (CMDX)