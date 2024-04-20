Follow Union Berlin vs Bayern live with VAVEL
In a few moments we will share with you the latest news in our coverage of the match between Union Berlin vs Bayern live, in addition to the most recent information emerging from the Stadion An der Alten Försterei. Don't miss any details of the match live and online with VAVEL
Where and how to watch Union Berlin vs Bayern? These are the Broadcast options on TV and online
The match will not be broadcast on any streaming platform here in Mexico, however, in Spain it can be enjoyed through Movistar Champions League and Movistar+.
If you want to follow the result of the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Get to know more about Nenad Bjelica's technical director
- Bjelica began his playing career with NK Osijek in the 1989-90 season.
- Then, he played in Spain, first for Albacete Balompié for four years and then for Real Betis, where he was runner-up in the 1996-97 season.
- He was also part of UD Las Palmas and returned to Real Betis before returning to Osijek and playing in the UEFA Cup with the team.
- He subsequently joined 1. FC Kaiserslautern in 2000 and retired in 2004 after playing for VfB Admira Wacker Mödling and FC Kärnten in Austria.
Photo: Marca.com
Do you know the achievements of Thomas Tuchel?
Outstanding Achievements
- He has won the UEFA Champions League, the European Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup with Bayern Munich.
- His success as a coach also includes league and cup titles in different countries.
- He has won titles as a coach with four different teams: Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Bayern Munich.
- His attacking style of play and his focus on developing young talent have set him apart on the European football scene.
Photo: Wikipedia
This is how Bayern has added
- Arsenal 2 - 2 Bayern, First Leg Quarterfinals Champions League
- Bayern 2 - 0 Cologne, Bundesliga
- Bayern 1 - 0 Arsenal, Champions League Quarter Final Second Leg
Last 3 matches of Union Berlin
- Frankfurt 0 - 0 Union Berlin, Bundesliga
- Union Berlin 0 - 1 Bayer 04, Bundesliga
- Augsburg 2 - 0 Union Berlin, Bundesliga
5 facts about Bayern
- In addition to winning the Bundesliga, the DFB Cup and the Champions League, Bayern also won the German and European Super Cup in the same year. This adds up to a total of five titles in a single season. Bayern Munich (2013 and 2020) is the only club, along with FC Barcelona (2009 and 2015), that has achieved the triplet of League, Cup and Champions League on two different occasions.
- Bayern have won 42 of the 48 official matches played since January, with a winning percentage equal to that of 2013 when they won the treble. No other German team has had similar numbers in a calendar year.
- Bayern's only defeat in 2020 was a 4-1 against TSG Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga. No other German team had played at least 20 games in a calendar year with only one defeat.
- Last season marked the 13th DFB League and Cup double for Bayern. The rest of the German clubs combined only have four doubles.
- In the 2019/2020 season, Bayern had an impressive second round, winning every game.
Did you know this about Union Berlin?
- Nicknamed “The Iron Ones” the team is known as “Die Eisernen” due to their historical nickname of “Schlosserjungs,” meaning “the locksmith boys” in their early days12. This nickname reflects the identity close to the working class and the resistance during the totalitarian era of communism in East Germany.
- Union Berlin developed a rivalry with Dynamo Berlin, the team of the Stasi, the intelligence organ of the East German state. Many opponents of communism took refuge in the Union, as it represented resistance to the oppressive state. On the platform, chants such as “The Wall must go”, “The police will fall” and “Germany is one” expressed their discontent1.
- Although Dynamo Berlin had advantages, Union was able to win some trophies, such as the East German Cup (1967/68), the Intertoto Cup in 1986 and nine East German second division titles. In addition, they reached the final of the “Pokal” in 2001, although they lost it to Schalke.
- After the Second World War, the club went through several transformations. Initially called FC Olympia Oberschöneweide, it became SG Oberschöneweide during the Cold War. Finally, in 1966, it was refounded as Union Berlin.
- The Stadion An der Alten Forsterei is the home of Union Berlin. Here, the scoreboard is still changed by hand and most of the seats are for watching the games standing up. The passion and creativity of the fans are admired by rivals and fans alike.
Match Relevance
Union Berlin and Bayern no longer have anything to lose, but they also don't have much to gain, Thomas Tuchel's team lost the league after 11 years of hegemony in the Bundesliga, now all that remains is to add points to maintain a good position in the table general.
For Union Berlin things are the same, this time those led by Nenad Bjelica are far from qualifying for European competition positions, they are 16 points away from qualifying for the conference league.
Good morning to all VAVEL readers!
Good morning to all VAVEL followers! Welcome to the broadcast of the match between Union Berlin vs Brentford, corresponding to matchday 30 of the Bundesliga. The match will take place at the Stadion An der Alten Försterei, this match is scheduled for 10:30 AM (CMDX)