Teams with recent successes
Last five meetings at Signal Iduna Park
August 6, 2022: Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Bayer Leverkusen
February 6, 2022: Borussia Dortmund 2-5 Bayer Leverkusen
May 22, 2021: Borussia Dortmund 3-1 Bayer Leverkusen
September 14, 2019: Borussia Dortmund 4-0 Bayer Leverkusen
24 February 2019: Borussia Dortmund 3-2 Bayer Leverkusen
Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen history
These two teams have met 105 times. The statistics are in favour of Borussia Dortmund, who have emerged victorious on 46 occasions, while Bayer Leverkusen have won on 33 occasions, for a total of 26 draws.
In the Bundesliga...
Referring only to the times they have faced each other in the Bundesliga, we count 89 duels, where the numbers are in favour of Borussia Dortmund with 36 victories, while Bayer Leverkusen have won 30, for a balance of 23 draws.
If we take into account the number of times Borussia Dortmund have been at home to Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga, there are 44 matches, where the Black and Yellow team has the advantage with 24 wins over Bayer's 10 wins and 10 draws.
Borussia Dortmund wants to topple unbeaten Leverkusen
On the other side is Borussia Dortmund, the home team. The team led by Edin Terzic has also had a historic week, as they returned to the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League after a decade. An exciting duel against Atletico Madrid has the Negramarillos dreaming of achieving a real feat against PSG, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.
Leverkusen's numbers that drive people crazy
For any soccer fan, it seems strange that a team like Bayer Leverkusen has barely won its first Bundesliga title. However, apart from the unprecedented, the numbers achieved by Xabi Alonso's team are mind-boggling: 25 wins and four draws in the 29 matches they have played. A historic unbeaten run for the team, which is already on track to maintain this unbeaten streak.
In addition, after their draw against West Ham in the Europa League, they reached 44 games unbeaten in the season. With these numbers they have broken impressive records such as the longest unbeaten streak by a team among the five European leagues in this span of time, which could be maintained if they continue on this path.
The reception for the champion
The Signal Iduna Park will host Bayer Leverkusen, which has just had the best week in its history, after mathematically securing the Bundesliga championship with a 5-0 victory over Werder Bremen, which secured the title with five games remaining and still with an undefeated record and unbeaten record for the season.
The match will be played at the Signal Iduna Park
The Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen match will be played at the Signal Iduna Park, located in the city of Dortmund, in the federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia, in western Germany. This venue, inaugurated in 1974, has a capacity for 81,365 spectators.
