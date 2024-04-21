If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL is your best option!

Argentina : 12:30 PM on Star + Bolivia : 11:30 AM on Star + Brasil : 12:30 PM on SporTV, Canais Globo, CazéTV, Claro TV+, Zapping, Sky+ Chile : 12:30 PM on Star + Colombia : 10:30 AM on Star + Ecuador : 10:30 AM on Star + USA (ET) : 11:30 AM on ESPN +, ESPN2 España : 5:30 PM on Movistar+, Vamos, Movistar Liga de Campeones México : 9:30 AM on Blue To Go VE, Sky HD Paraguay : 11:30 AM on Star + Perú : 10:30 AM on Star + Uruguay : 12:30 PM on Star + Venezuela : 11:30 AM on Star +

These two teams have met 105 times. The statistics are in favour of Borussia Dortmund, who have emerged victorious on 46 occasions, while Bayer Leverkusen have won on 33 occasions, for a total of 26 draws.

In the Bundesliga...

Referring only to the times they have faced each other in the Bundesliga, we count 89 duels, where the numbers are in favour of Borussia Dortmund with 36 victories, while Bayer Leverkusen have won 30, for a balance of 23 draws.

If we take into account the number of times Borussia Dortmund have been at home to Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga, there are 44 matches, where the Black and Yellow team has the advantage with 24 wins over Bayer's 10 wins and 10 draws.