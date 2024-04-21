Follow Rangers vs Heart of Midlothian Live Score with VAVEL
Watch out for this Rangers player
England defender, 32 year old James Tavernier has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Scottish league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
Statistics from ......
England defender James Tavernier, the defender will play his 33rd game this season, in the past he played 38 games as a starter and 0 as a substitute, scoring 16 goals in the Scottish league and 8 assists, currently he has 17 goals in 33 games, in addition to scoring a goal in this tournament.
Keep an eye on this Heart of Midlothian player.
Costa Rican attacker, 22 year old Kenneth Vargas has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Scottish league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
Statistics from ......
The Costa Rican attacker, Kenneth Vargas, the attacker will play his thirtieth game this season, in the past he played 21 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, scoring 5 goals in the Costa Rican league and 0 assists, currently has 5 goals in 29 games, plus in this tournament he already has 3 goals.
How is Heart of Midlothian coming along?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have performed very well, as they have had several wins in the last matches, their best result was the 4-2 against Livingston, having a streak of 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to make no mistakes, to be confident.
Heart of Midlothian 4 - 2 Livingston, Apr. 13, 2024, Scottish Premier League
St Mirren 1 - 2 Heart of Midlothian, Apr. 6, 2024, Scottish Premier League
Heart of Midlothian 1 - 1 Kilmarnock, Mar. 30, 2024, Scottish Premier League
Ross County 2 - 1 Heart of Midlothian, Mar. 16, 2024, Scottish Premier League
Greenock Morton 0 - 1 Heart of Midlothian, Mar. 11, 2024, Scottish Cup
How are Rangers doing?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several draws in the last matches, their best result was the 3-1 against Hibernian, having a streak of 1 win, 2 draws and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Dundee 0 - 0 Rangers, Apr. 17, 2024, Scottish Premier League
Ross County 3 - 2 Rangers, Apr. 14, 2024, Scottish Premier League
Rangers 3 - 3 Celtic, Apr. 7, 2024, Scottish Premier League
Rangers 3 - 1 Hibernian, Mar. 30, 2024, Scottish Premier League
Rangers 0 - 1 Benfica, Mar. 14, 2024, UEFA Europa League
