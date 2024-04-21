Stay tuned to follow the Coventry City vs Manchester United game
Where to watch Coventry City vs Manchester United in FA Cup?
If you want to watch the Coventry City vs Manchester United match, you can follow it on television onSiriusXM FC and ESPN+
What time is Coventry City vs Manchester United in FA Cup ?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 10:30
Bolivia: 9:30 am
Brazil: 10:30 am
Chile: 10:30 a.m.
Colombia: 8:30 am
Ecuador: 8:30 a.m.
USA (ET): 9:30 A.M. USA (ET): 9:30 a.m.
Spain: 4:30 p.m.
Mexico: 8:30 a.m.
Paraguay: 10:30 a.m.
Peru: 8:30 a.m.
Uruguay: 10:30 a.m.
Venezuela: 9:30 a.m.
Watch out for this Manchester United player
Bruno Fernandes has 12 goals and nine assists in 42 matches this season. He has played four games in the FA Cup, scoring two goals and assisting an assist. The 29-year-old Portuguese playmaker has scored in the last three matches he has played. In the last match he scored a brace, although it was not enough for his team to take the three points.
Watch out for this Coventry City player
Ellis Simms, a 23-year-old center forward who is currently the FA Cup's second leading scorer with five goals and two assists. Only one less than Smodics and the same as Haaland and Joao Pedro. The Englishman has 18 goals and three assists in 48 games this season. In the last FA Cup match he scored a brace and an assist.
News - Manchester United
They have two draws in a row, both 2-2 against Bournemouth and Liverpool. They have four consecutive matches without a win. This bad streak of the 'Red Devils' leaves them out of the fight for the fifth position. They are currently seventh with 50 points, ten points behind the fifth place, which gives access to the European places. The last victory of this team was at home against Liverpool in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup where they won 4-3 in extra time after an exciting duel.
Last five matches
Bournemouth 2-2 Manchester United : Premier League: April 13, 2024
Manchester United 2-2 Liverpool : Premier League: April 7, 2024
Chelsea 4-3 Manchester United | Premier League: April 4, 2024
Brentford 1-1 Manchester United | Premier League: March 30, 2024
Manchester United 4-3 Liverpool | FA Cup: March 17, 2024
News - Coventry City
They are coming off a 3-0 defeat at home to Birmingham. They have also lost three of their last four matches. In the EFL Championship they are in eighth position with 63 points, eight points away from the Playoff places. While in the FA Cup quarterfinals they defeated Wolves 2-3 with two goals in stoppage time.
Last five matches
Birmingham City 3-0 Coventry City | EFL Championship: 13 April 2024
Southampton 2-1 Coventry City | EFL Championship: 9 April 2024
Coventry City 2-1 Leeds United | EFL Championship: 6 April 2024
Coventry City 1-2 Cardiff City | EFL Championship: 1 April 2024
Huddersfield Town 1-3 Coventry City | EFL Championship: 29 March 2024
Background
A balance of 76 meetings with a balance of 40 wins for Manchester United, 20 wins for Coventry City, 16 duels have ended in a draw. The last time they met was 17 years ago in the last 32 of the FA Cup where Coventry City won by 0-2.
Six times these two teams have met in the FA Cup with a balance of four wins for Manchester United, one draw and one win for Coventry City. The last meeting between these two teams in this competition was in the 1986/87 season in the fourth round where Coventry City won 0-1.
Last five matches
Manchester United 0-2 Coventry City | Carabao Cup: September 26, 2007
Manchester United 4-2 Coventry City | Premier League: April 14, 2001
Coventry City 1-2 Manchester United | Premier League: November 4, 2000
Manchester United 3-2 Coventry City : Premier League: February 5, 2000
Coventry City 1-2 Manchester United | Premier League: August 25, 1999
The Stadium
The match will be played at Wembley Stadium, located in the city of London. It was inaugurated on March 9, 2007, and has a capacity for 90,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Coventry City and Manchester United will meet this Sunday, April 21, 2024 in the second FA Cup semifinals.
