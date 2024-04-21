Stay tuned to follow Aston Villa vs Bournemouth live in the Premier League
Injured
Aston Villa coach Unai Emery confirmed in a press conference that Alex Moreno, Tyrone Mings, Emi Buendia, Jacob Ramsey and Boubacar Kamara will not be available for Sunday.
On the other hand, Bournemouth's Andoni Iraola said Antoine Semenyo is available to make the trip while Luis Sinisterra misses out.
"It's going to be difficult [for him to play the remainder of the season].
It's a strain, so it will be very difficult, I don't know if he will recover to play the last game, but it will be difficult because the normal time is three or four weeks," he said of Sinisterra.
Clubs have him in their sights
According to BBC Sport, Arsenal have revived their interest in midfielder Douglas Luiz.
The Brazilian has a two-year contract with Aston Villa, but clubs like Arsenal and even Barcelona have already begun to sound out the midfielder. The Gunners see him as a serious option in the face of the possible departure of players like Elneny, Partey and Jorginho.
However, there is talk that Villa are determined to keep the player and are approaching a new agreement to secure his stay.
In search of reinforcements
According to the portal Fichajes.net, Aston Villa is looking for a left back to reinforce the team and according to reports from TEAMtalk, Marc Cucurella of Chelsea is one of the options analyzed.
Kieran Tierney, is another alternative for the position. The Scottish player is on loan at Real Sociedad from Arsenal.
Last five Bournemouth matches
(13 de abril) - Premier League - Bournemouth 2-2 Manchester United
(6 de abril) - Premier League - Luton 2-1 Bournemouth
(2 de abril) - Premier League - Bournemouth 1-0 Crystal Palace
(30 de marzo) - Premier League - Bournemouth 2-1 Everton
(13 de marzo) - Premier League - Bournemouth 4-3 Luton
Last five Aston Villa matches
The Villains are unbeaten in four games at Villa Park. The last defeat was against Tottenham by a score of 4-0.
(18 April) - Europa League - Lille 2-1 Aston Villa
(April 14) - Premier League - Arsenal 0-2 Aston Villa
(April 11) - Europa League - Aston Villa 2-1 Lille
(April 6) - Premier League - Aston Villa 3-3 Brentford
(3rd April) - Premier League - Manchester City 4-1 Aston Villa
How does Bournemouth arrive?
The Cherries have had an irregular season. Last weekend they drew 2-2 against Manchester United. Prior to that game they lost 2-1 to Luton, snapping a five-game unbeaten run.
Bournemouth has had a championship of streaks, both unbeaten and winless games.
They currently occupy the 13th position with 42 points. A balance of 11 wins, 9 draws and 12 defeats with 47 goals scored and 57 conceded.
How does Aston Villa arrive?
The villains arrive with a lot of activity after playing double competition in the week. Last Sunday they caused the surprise of the day, thwarting Arsenal's attempt to gain an advantage over Manchester City and Liverpool in the fight for first place.
Unai Emery's side played a smart game against the Gunners and in a matter of three minutes, Leon Bailey and Ollie Watkins made Arsenal's afternoon at home miserable.
On the other hand, in midweek, they got the discount against Lille that sent the game to extra time. Villa was not having a good time until the 80th minute and Matty Cash took advantage of a mistake by goalkeeper Cavallier to send the game to extra time.
Aston Villa is the revelation team of this season in the Premier League, they are in fourth place in the competition with 63 points, three points ahead of Tottenham who is fifth.
