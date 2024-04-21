Don't miss this great duel!
How to watch the Bucks vs Pacers game live?
If you want to watch the match between Bucks vs Pacers live you can watch it through the streaming app: Star + and NBA League Pass
What time is the game between Bucks vs Pacers in the NBA?
- Argentina: 7:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
- Bolivia: 6:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
- Brazil: 7:00 PM on ESPN and TNT Sports
- Chile: 6:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
- Colombia: 5:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
- Ecuador: 5:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
- USA (ET): 6:00 PM on ESPN and NBA League Pass
- Spain: 0:00 PM on NBA League Pass
- Mexico: 5:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
- Paraguay: 6:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
- Peru: 5:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
- Uruguay: 7:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Match sheet
Date and Time: The game is scheduled for April 26, 2024 at 05:00 PM (CDMX) at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Recent History: These teams know each other well, as they faced each other in five games during the Regular Phase. Now, in the Playoffs, the rivalry will intensify.
Playoff Series:
- Game 1: April 21
- Game 2: April 23
- Game 3: April 26
- Game 4: April 28
- Game 5: April 30 (if necessary)
- Game 6: May 2 (if necessary)
- Game 7: May 4 (if necessary)
Bucks' numbers this 2023-2024 season
- The Bucks averaged 123.3 points per game, ranking first among the 30 NBA teams.
- The average points allowed by the Bucks was 120.2 points per game, ranking them 27th in this category.
- The Bucks played at a pace of 101.7 possessions per game, second-fastest in the NBA.
- Their offensive rating was 121.0, ranking second in the league.
- On defense, they had a rating of 118.0, ranking 24th.
- The odds of winning the championship were +25000, and the betting line for his win total was 38.5.
- They had a total attendance of 677,554 fans, placing them 29th in the league in terms of attendance
Pacers numbers this 2023-2024 season
- The Pacers averaged 123.3 points per game, which ranked first among the 30 NBA teams.
- The average points allowed by the Pacers was 120.2 points per game, ranking them 27th in this category.
- Their SRS was 2.75, which placed them 10th in the league.
- The Pacers played at a pace of 101.7 possessions per game, second-fastest in the NBA.
- Their offensive rating was 121.0, ranking second in the league.
- On defense, they had a rating of 118.0, ranking 24th.
- The odds of winning the championship were +25000, and the betting line for his win total was 38.5.
- They had a total attendance of 677,554 fans, placing them 29th in the league in terms of attendance
Pacers, history and tradition team
- The Pacers are one of basketball's pioneering franchises, founded in 1967 as a member of the American Basketball Association (ABA). It wasn't until 1976 that they joined the NBA as part of the merger with the ABA. The name “Pacers” is inspired by the Indianapolis 500, one of the most traditional sporting events in the United States, held since 1911.
- Throughout their NBA history, the Pacers have failed to lift the Larry O’Brien Trophy. However, they came close in the 2000 Finals, where they faced the Los Angeles Lakers and fell in a thrilling series. Before the merger, the Pacers won three ABA titles in 1970, 1972, and 19731.
- The Pacers play at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse, a venue opened in 1999. Throughout its 30 years of existence, this stadium has witnessed great feats, such as the NBA Finals in 2000 and a FIBA World Cup in 2002 It was also the place where the Indiana Fever were crowned WNBA champions in 2012.
- Throughout their history, the Pacers have had outstanding players. Some of them are immortalized with their retired numbers: George McGinnis (30), Reggie Miller (31), Mel Daniels (34), Roger Brown (35) and coach Bobby Leonard (529).
- The 1999-2000 season was spectacular for the Pacers. They were proclaimed as the team with the best record in the East, with 56 wins and 26 losses. Their path to the Finals was not easy, facing teams like the Bucks, Sixers, and Knicks. In Game 6 against the Knicks, Reggie Miller scored 17 points in the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden, leading the Pacers to their first NBA Finals.
Photo: Sporting News
The matchups of these playoffs
Eastern Conference
- Boston Celtics (1) vs. Miami Heat (8)
- Milwaukee Bucks (3) vs. Indiana Pacers (6)
- Philadelphia 76ers (7) vs. New York Knicks (2)
Western Conference
- Oklahoma City Thunder (1) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (8)
- Denver Nuggets (2) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7)
- Los Angeles Clippers (4) vs. Dallas Mavericks (5)
Do you know part of the history of the Bucks?
- The Bucks were founded in 1968 and, in their inaugural season, finished last in the division. Despite this, they won a coin toss to get the first pick in the 1969 NBA draft. They used that pick to select college superstar Lew Alcindor, who later became Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
- With Alcindor on the team, the Bucks improved their win total in 29 games in the 1969-70 season, finishing with the second-best record in the NBA. The following season, they traded for future Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson and posted a league-best 66-16 record in 1970-71. The Bucks then won the NBA title in just their third season, a record for the four major North American professional team sports.
- Milwaukee qualified for the playoffs in each of the next three seasons, including an appearance in the 1974 NBA Finals, where they lost in a seven-game series against the Boston Celtics. After that season, Oscar Robertson retired1.
- In the 1980s, the Bucks had a reconfigured team with players like Marques Johnson, Sydney Moncrief, and Junior Bridgeman. They began a streak of 12 consecutive playoff appearances for the franchise1.
- Nine Bucks players have had their numbers retired: Oscar Robertson, Junior Bridgeman, Sidney Moncrief, Marques Johnson, Bob Dandridge, Jon McGlocklin, Bob Lanier, Brian Winters and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
- Over the past 20 years, the Bucks have been up and down, but with the arrival of Giannis, they have been a regular in the playoffs. One of the most important moments was when in the 2000-01 season they faced Allen Iverson's 76ers, a battle that lasted seven games to find the winner.
Photo: Sporting News
Enjoy the NBA playoffs!
The most exciting hour of the NBA season has arrived! The Playoffs are here, and the top 16 teams are ready to compete for the coveted title. The defending champion Denver Nuggets are also eager to defend their crown.
The First Round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs began yesterday, April 20.
The postseason will extend until Sunday, June 23, when Game 7 of the Finals will be played.
