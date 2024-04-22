Live and on stream, it is on Star+ where you can see this meeting. In addition, you will be able to follow all the actions of this match through VAVEL USA.

Argentina: 5:30 p.m. Bolivia: 4:30 p.m. Brazil: 7:30 p.m. Chile: 7:30 p.m. Colombia: 8:30 p.m. Ecuador: 9:30 p.m. United States: 9:30 p.m. PT and 11:30 p.m. ET Mexico: 7:30 p.m. Paraguay: 5:30 p.m. Peru: 5:30 p.m. Uruguay: 5:30 p.m. Venezuela: 7:30 p.m. Japan: 05:30 hours India: 11:30 a.m. Nigeria: 1:30 p.m. South Africa: 12:30 p.m. Australia: 03:30 hours United Kingdom ET: 2:30 p.m.

"I have great respect for everyone, I am not a voter, I do not study all the players. I do not see any of them every night. There is not a night in which I do not feel that he is the best player on the court. We are among the top five in defense and attack. [Shai Gilgeous-Alexander] is a player who contributes to both. His consistency, his poise and his confidence have had an incredible contagious effect.”

"Everything you want your players to say, he talked about it in that discussion...he wants to be the best he can be. This was a moment where he wanted to step up and show it, and tonight he did it." did". The Oklahoma City Thunder vs New Orleans Pelicans will be played here! The Paycom Center stadium will be in charge of hosting the Matchday 16 match of the Liga MX between the Oklahoma Thunder and the New Orleans Pelicans. This building has 17,608 seats to receive the fans of both teams, who will go to Oklahoma, United States to watch the match.