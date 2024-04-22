Stay with us to experience match 1 of the 2024 NBA Play-offs!
How to tune in to the first Play-off match between these teams?
The match between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the New Orleans Pelicans can be seen on television on the Fox Sports channel in USA territory.
Live and on stream, it is on Star+ where you can see this meeting.
Where can you see this match that corresponds to this NBA final phase?
It is at 9:00 p.m. (Mexico) that these teams will face each other, however we leave you the schedules of different countries:
Argentina: 5:30 p.m.
Bolivia: 4:30 p.m.
Brazil: 7:30 p.m.
Chile: 7:30 p.m.
Colombia: 8:30 p.m.
Ecuador: 9:30 p.m.
United States: 9:30 p.m. PT and 11:30 p.m. ET
Mexico: 7:30 p.m.
Paraguay: 5:30 p.m.
Peru: 5:30 p.m.
Uruguay: 5:30 p.m.
Venezuela: 7:30 p.m.
Japan: 05:30 hours
India: 11:30 a.m.
Nigeria: 1:30 p.m.
South Africa: 12:30 p.m.
Australia: 03:30 hours
United Kingdom ET: 2:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City Thunder Statements
Mark Daigneault spoke prior to this clash: "It is humbling to be chosen for this honor by my teammates, for whom I have great respect and admiration. Our team's success this season has been driven by a group of talented players , whose commitment and competitiveness have been uncommon. Being his coach is a privilege.”
"I have great respect for everyone, I am not a voter, I do not study all the players. I do not see any of them every night. There is not a night in which I do not feel that he is the best player on the court. We are among the top five in defense and attack. [Shai Gilgeous-Alexander] is a player who contributes to both. His consistency, his poise and his confidence have had an incredible contagious effect.”
Possible New Orleans Pelicans lineup
CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Brandon Ingram, Trey Murphy III, Jonas Valanciunas.
Possible Oklahoma City Thunder lineup
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Gidder, Lu Dort, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren.
What happened to the New Orleans Pelicans?
New Orleans Pelicans came to this match after beating the Sacramento Kings in the Play-In in a very busy and close match, which ended with a score of 105 to 98, managing to reach this phase .
New Orleans Pelicans Statements
Willie Green spoke after the Play-In victory: "I told him I'd take you out, and he said, 'No, I need you to trust me.' That's the relationship part... I said, 'Okay, you better don't pick up your room and he was able to get over it."
"Everything you want your players to say, he talked about it in that discussion...he wants to be the best he can be. This was a moment where he wanted to step up and show it, and tonight he did it." did".
The Oklahoma City Thunder vs New Orleans Pelicans will be played here!
The Paycom Center stadium will be in charge of hosting the Matchday 16 match of the Liga MX between the Oklahoma Thunder and the New Orleans Pelicans. This building has 17,608 seats to receive the fans of both teams, who will go to Oklahoma, United States to watch the match.
Larry Nance spoke before the game: "JV is one of my favorite teammates I've ever had... He played 85 regular seasons... That man has been in the playoffs for 12 years. That he comes to this team and is willing to give his minutes , speaks to his professional character."
"We deserve it... We deserve to be in the playoffs. You don't win 49 games by accident. You don't make a mistake and do that in a historic conference... We're really proud to be going to Oklahoma."
How did the Oklahoma City Thunder perform in their last game?
The last game that the Oklahoma Thunder played was against the Dallas Mavericks, in this game, which was the last of the regular phase for the locals, they ended up winning 135 to 86.
