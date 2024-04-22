How to watch SC Farense vs Benfica & Online?
If you want to watch the game SC Farense vs Benfica, your options are: Paramount+
If you want to stream directly: streaming services and app: Paramount+. If you want to watch online, VAVEL US is your best option!
What time is SC Farense vs Benfica match for Portugal League match 2024
ArgentinaESPN4 Star+
AustráliabeIN SPORTS 2beIN Sports Connect
BolíviaStar+
Bósnia e HerzegovinaMoja TVArena Sport 3P
Brasil Star+
ChileStar+
ColômbiaStar+
Costa RicaStar+
PortugalSport TV1Sport TV Multiscreen
SuéciaV Sport FootballViaplay Sweden
TurquiaS Sport+
Reino UnidoSky Sports Main EventSky Ultra HDSKY GO Extra
Estados Unidos Paramount+
UruguaiStar+
VenezuelaStar+
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The central referee for this SC Farense vs Benfica will be:
Referee: Gustavo Correia
Assistants: Inácio Pereira and Luís Costa
Fourth referee: Márcio Torres
VAR: André Narciso
AVAR: Vasco Marques
Probable line-up of Benfica
Soares; Bah, Silva, Morato, Carreras; Mário, Neves; Campos, Silva, Di Maria; Cabral.
Probable line-up of Farense
Velho; Pastor, Silva, Rossi, Talys; Falcão, Barbosa, Caseres, Matias; Belloumi, Baldé.
Speak, Roger Schmidt! - Benfica coach
"Of course we were all extremely disappointed after Thursday's game [Marseille]. The aim was to advance to the semi-final, we wanted to do something special in the Europa League, but football is what it is. We have to accept that we lost on penalties and the players, and all of us, needed one/two days to deal with the situation, and our task is to look at what's next. Playing tomorrow (April 22) is good for us". "We have the opportunity to show our attitude on the field and, for me, the most important thing is to accept Thursday's result, focus, play good football and finish the season at a top level. That's our objective and I feel that the players are focused again and we will play a good game against Farense".
Speak, Jose Mota! - Farense coach
"These are games with completely different characteristics. We know the way Benfica will act and we know that these 'big' teams don't like and don't lose two games in a row. Therefore, I expect a Benfica in their image, very strong trying to resolve the game the as quickly as possible – which is the prerogative of 'big' teams, and they will want to impose their pace of play". "We also realized that, in psychological terms, this team wants to give an image and have a different result from what they had in the Europa League. It will be a spectacular atmosphere. What my players and I want is to play a good game, to demonstrate what we are and are worth, and try to achieve a good result".
How does Benfica arrive?
Coach Roger Schmidt still doesn't know if he will be able to count on Juan Bernat. The player feels muscle pain and is in doubt. Tomás Araújo is certain to be absent and will be out of the match because of an ankle injury. Felipe Morato, Álvaro Carreras and Arthur Cabral must be listed.
How does Farense arrive?
Coach José Mota will have two important absences in the match. The Lions of Faro will not be able to count on the presence of Bruno Duarte. The player will be suspended due to the number of yellow cards in recent games. In addition to him, Mattheus Oliveira will also accompany him, but due to a hamstring injury.
Last games
Last Saturday (13), Farense visited Vitória de Guimarães, at the Afonso Henriques Stadium, and tied 1-1. The Leões de Faro, in the last five games of the Liga Portugal, won just one game, drew two and lost two. Benfica, however, is coming off an elimination in the Europa League. The Eagles lost 4-2 to Olympique de Marseille, on penalties, in the second leg of the quarter-finals. Benfica, in the last five games, won four games and lost only one.
Portugal League
Farense is going through a delicate moment in the competition and occupies 10th place, with 31 points. The Lions of Faro have just two points more than Estrela Amadora, who occupy 16th. This placement is the last and only place that allows for the knockout stage to avoid relegation. 17th and 18th are the positions that relegate directly to the second division. Benfica, in turn, fights at the top. The Eagles occupy second place, with 70 points, and have a difference of 7 points less than Sporting, leader of the table.
The match will be played at the Saint Louis Stadium
The SC Farense vs Benfica match will be played at the Saint Louis stadium, Faro, in Portugal, with a capacity of 7,000 people.
