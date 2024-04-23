In 2022, ahead of the 2022–23 season, Trouba was bestowed with the honor of being named the 29th captain of the Rangers, filling a role that had remained vacant since 2018 following Ryan McDonagh's departure to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Jimmy Vesey contributed with a goal and an assist, while Artemi Panarin and Chris Kreider also found the back of the net for New York. The Rangers, who clinched the No. 1 seed from the Metropolitan Division and claimed the Presidents' Trophy as the regular season's top team with a record of 55-23-4, saw goaltender Igor Shesterkin making 20 saves.