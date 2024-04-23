READY THE STARTERS FOR THE SHOWDOWN
These are the starting stars the Washington Capitals send to the ice tablecloth to face the New York Rangers from Madison Square Garden with the goal of getting the win of Game 2 of the NHL playoffs.
GAME 1 REACTIONS.
Coach Spencer Carbery said before the series that “averaging 22-23 shots per game” wouldn't be good enough. The Capitals had 21 shots on goal in Game 1.
“We can get more pucks on net, of course,” said forward Tom Wilson, who set up defenseman Martin Fehervarya's deflection 7:31 into the second period that put Washington within 3-1. “It's not always just about shots. We had some decent offensive chances, but we need to get to the net a little bit more.”
“It's nothing we didn't expect, nothing we haven't talked about,” Capitals defenseman John Carlson said. “We have a chance to play a lot better, and I think for us, just regroup and put our heads down and get back to work like we always have.”
RANGERS CONTEXT.
Expectations: As Presidents' Trophy winners, expectations for them are sky high, especially with their seemingly easy first-round matchup, which only a few would consider lost.
Drought Factor: Despite winning a Cup, their subsequent 84-year drought without another championship weighs heavily on the team and their fans.
Clock factor: Although they are older than some believe and face salary limitations, there are no glaring problems in terms of time running out for key players.
Special Circumstances: The team has been surrounded by a clear sense of “we're not getting enough credit” all season, which adds an extra layer of motivation.
THE CAPITALS' BACKDROP
Expectations factor: No one believed they had what it took to make the playoffs, even a week ago.
Drought factor: Even though they've only won one Cup in 50 years, they did win it in 2018, and many key players from that victory are still on the team.
Clock factor: There's a significant chance that these playoffs mark Alexander Ovechkin's final games of his career.
MONEY MONEY MONEY MONEY
In total, the NHL's three television partners generated approximately $67.5 million in advertising revenue during the season's games. Honda, Geico and Verizon, the league's official sponsors, topped the list of sponsors, which also included companies such as Progressive, AT&T and Taco Bell. Advertising investment increased by 27% compared to the previous season.
THE IMPORTANCE OF TV IN FIELD HOCKEY
To find a similar audience figure, you have to go back eight years, when national coverage was shared by the NBC broadcast and cable channel Nbcsn, which is no longer in operation. In addition, among all the broadcasters that hold the league's television rights, ESPN has contributed the most to the NHL's growth. It recorded an average of 486,000 viewers per game, a 25% increase over last season.
STREAMING PLATFORMS HELPED A LOT
With the start of the Stanley Cup playoffs, the ice hockey league is experiencing its best ratings streak in eight years. Both Disney and TNT Sports have reached their highest viewership levels during this season's playoff games since acquiring the broadcast rights.
BREAKING RECORDS
The NHL has gone back eight years in terms of viewership. The league has matched its 2015-2016 season numbers by averaging 504,000 viewers per game this regular season. ABC, ESPN and TNT increased numbers by 8% year-over-year, Sportico reports.
THE WAIT IS OVER
The wait for the best Hockey is over, the best basketball actions return to the most exciting duels in the world with the clash of titans between Rangers vs. Capital from Madison Square Garden where both teams will face each other in a head to head that promises to give us emotions with baskets, controversies, plays and everything that comes with the best basketball league in the world.
What time is Washington Capitals vs New York Rangers match for NHL Match?
This is the start time of the game Capitals vs Rangers of 23th April in several countries
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
April 23, 2024
|
21:00 ET
|
Argentina
|
April 23, 2024
|
22:00
|
Bolivia
|
April 23, 2024
|
19:00
|
Brazil
|
April 23, 2024
|
22:00
|
Chile
|
April 23, 2024
|
22:00
|
Colombia
|
April 23, 2024
|
20:00
|
Ecuador
|
April 23, 2024
|
20:00
|
Spain
|
April 24, 2024
|
2:00
|
Mexico
|
April 23, 2024
|
19:00
|
Peru
|
April 23, 2024
|
20:00
Let's talk about Jacob Trouba
Jacob Ryan Trouba, born on February 26, 1994, is a prominent American professional ice hockey defenseman, currently serving as the captain for the New York Rangers in the NHL. Originally drafted by the Winnipeg Jets in the first round, ninth overall, during the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, Trouba spent the initial six years of his career with the Jets before being traded to the Rangers in 2019.
In 2022, ahead of the 2022–23 season, Trouba was bestowed with the honor of being named the 29th captain of the Rangers, filling a role that had remained vacant since 2018 following Ryan McDonagh's departure to the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Let's Talk About Vincent Ioro
Vincent Iorio, a native of Canada, is an outstanding professional ice hockey player. He currently occupies the position of right defenseman for the Washington Capitals of the NHL. His talent was recognized when he was selected in the second round of the 2021 NHL Draft. Since his 2022 debut with the Capitals, he has solidified his presence on the team, accumulating two seasons of experience in the league.
Here will be the guamazos
Madison Square Garden, in the heart of Manhattan, New York, is much more than just a stadium: it's where the passion for sports comes alive. It is home to iconic teams such as the New York Knicks, the New York Rangers and the New York Liberty. It has also been home to WWE's most memorable events, hosting the first Wrestlemania in history.
This was the first encounter
In Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Matt Rempe kicked off the scoring spree for the New York Rangers with the first of three goals within a 2-minute and 6-second window during the second period, securing a 4-1 victory over the Washington Capitals.
Jimmy Vesey contributed with a goal and an assist, while Artemi Panarin and Chris Kreider also found the back of the net for New York. The Rangers, who clinched the No. 1 seed from the Metropolitan Division and claimed the Presidents' Trophy as the regular season's top team with a record of 55-23-4, saw goaltender Igor Shesterkin making 20 saves.
The million dollar question: How is field hockey played?
Games are played in three 20-minute periods. If there is still a tie at the end, a five-minute overtime and, if necessary, penalty kicks are played. The winner of the game receives two points for the victory. One point may be given to the losing team if it is defeated in extra time or penalty kicks. If the team loses in regulation time, no points are awarded.
Don't know the competition format? Here I explain it to you.
During the regular season, each team plays a total of 82 games, divided into 41 home games and 41 away games. This stage of the tournament generally runs from October through April. In the Eastern Conference, each team plays its opponents in the same division in four games, for a total of 30 games. In addition, three games are played against each of the 8 teams from the same conference, totaling 24 games. As for the Western Conference, teams play between 26 and 29 games against their rivals in the same division, depending on the schedule, with one exception of one team playing one less game. In addition, they play each of the 6 or 7 teams in the same conference three times, totaling between 21 and 24 games, except for one team in each division that plays 4 games. All teams also play two games against teams from the other conference.
Here's what's going on with the NHL
Currently, the NHL is comprised of 32 teams, with seven from Canada and 25 from the United States. About half of the league's players are Canadian, while about a quarter are American. The remainder is made up mainly of foreign players, mostly from Russia, the Czech Republic, Sweden and Finland. The winner of the playoffs receives the Stanley Cup, the oldest professional sports trophy in North America, which was created in 1893.
Kick-off time
The Washington Capitals vs New York Rangers match will be played at Madison Square Garden, in New York, USA. The kick-off is scheduled at 7:00 pm ET.
