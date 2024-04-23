Live Streams Country Date Local Time TV Channel and Live Streams USA Tuesday, 23 Apr 24 15:00 ET Paramount+ Argelia Tuesday, 23 Apr 24 20:00 STARZPLAY Australia Wednesday, 24 Apr 24 6:00 AEDT N/A Bangladesh Wednesday, 24 Apr 24 1:00 IST N/A Bolivia Tuesday, 23 Apr 24 15:00 Star+ and ESPN2 Brazil Tuesday, 23 Apr 24 16:00 AM Claro TV+, Zapping, Star+, Sky+ and ESPN 4 Canada Tuesday, 23 Apr 24 15:00 ET fuboTV Canada Chile Tuesday, 23 Apr 24 16:00 Star+ and ESPN2 Colombia Tuesday, 23 Apr 24 14:00 Star+ and ESPN2 Ecuador Tuesday, 23 Apr 24 14:00 Star+ and ESPN2 India Wednesday, 24 Apr 24 0:00 IST N/A Japan Wednesday, 24 Apr 24 4:00 AM DAZN Japan Mexico Tuesday, 23 Apr 24 13:00 ESPN and Star+ Morocco Tuesday, 23 Apr 24 19:00 STARZPLAY New Zealand Wednesday, 24 Apr 24 8:00 N/A Nigeria Tuesday, 23 Apr 24 20:00 StarTimes App and Startimes World Football Spain Tuesday, 23 Apr 24 20:00 Movistar+, DAZN 2 and DAZN Spain United Arab Emirates Tuesday, 23 Apr 24 23:00 STARZPLAY and Abu Dhabi Sports Premium 1 United Kingdom Tuesday, 23 Apr 24 19:00 GMT Premier Sports 1 and Premier Sports Player Peru Tuesday, 23 Apr 24 14:00 Star+ and ESPN2 If you want to follow the result of the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.

Federico Chiesa: 26-year-old Italian midfielder. He participated in 30 of 36 possible games, scored 8 goals and provided 2 assists. He took 58 shots, including 22 on goal, and created 43 scoring opportunities. This season he has completed 379 passes, with an accuracy of 77%. In addition, he is 70% effective in long passes, with 35 successful crosses and 29 completed dribbles. He made 951 touches, of which 110 were in the rival area. Adrien Rabiot: 29-year-old French midfielder. He participated in 29 of 36 possible games, accumulating 4 goals and 3 assists. He has 33 shots, 13 of them on goal and created 24 scoring chances. He has 853 successful passes, for an accuracy percentage of 84.4%. In addition, he made 11 successful crosses, 25 dribbles and 1,422 touches. He has 131 recoveries and 21 interceptions.

Valentín Castellanos: 25-year-old Argentine forward. He participated in 40 of 45 possible games, scored 4 goals and provided 5 assists. With 49 shots, 18 of them on goal, and 214 successful passes, he is a key player in attack. In addition, he stands out for his 97 touches in the rival area and his 115 duels won. Luis Alberto: 31-year-old Spanish midfielder. He has played 40 of 45 possible games with a contribution of 5 goals and 8 assists. He has taken 50 shots, 15 on goal and 60 scoring opportunities created. With 31 successful crosses and 1,171 completed passes, he proves to be the most incisive player in distributing the ball. In addition, he made 23 dribbles and 1,840 touches, with 129 recoveries in total.

Assistant #1: Ciro Carbone Assistant #2: Giuseppe Perrotti Fourth referee: Matteo Marcenaro VAR: Aleandro Di Paolo AVAR: Massimiliano Irrati Orsato has already refereed three matches between Lazio and Juventus in the Italian Cup. As additional information, he recently refereed the Champions League match between Manchester City and Real Madrid, along with Massimiliano Irrati.

In their last game, they played as a visitor against Cagliari and drew 2-2, with a goal from Vlahovic and another own goal from Dossena.

In His last game, he visited Genoa in Serie A and achieved a victory with a single goal from Luis Alberto Romero.