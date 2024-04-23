Follow Lazio vs Juventus live with VAVEL
Where, at what time and how to watch Lazio vs Juventus live?
This is the start time of the match between Lazio and Juventus on April 23, 2024 in several countries:
|Country
|Date
|Local Time
|TV Channel and Live Streams
|USA
|Tuesday, 23 Apr 24
|15:00 ET
|Paramount+
|Argelia
|Tuesday, 23 Apr 24
|20:00
|STARZPLAY
|Australia
|Wednesday, 24 Apr 24
|6:00 AEDT
|N/A
|Bangladesh
|Wednesday, 24 Apr 24
|1:00 IST
|N/A
|Bolivia
|Tuesday, 23 Apr 24
|15:00
|Star+ and ESPN2
|Brazil
|Tuesday, 23 Apr 24
|16:00 AM
|Claro TV+, Zapping, Star+, Sky+ and ESPN 4
|Canada
|Tuesday, 23 Apr 24
|15:00 ET
|fuboTV Canada
|Chile
|Tuesday, 23 Apr 24
|16:00
|Star+ and ESPN2
|Colombia
|Tuesday, 23 Apr 24
|14:00
|Star+ and ESPN2
|Ecuador
|Tuesday, 23 Apr 24
|14:00
|Star+ and ESPN2
|India
|Wednesday, 24 Apr 24
|0:00 IST
|N/A
|Japan
|Wednesday, 24 Apr 24
|4:00 AM
|DAZN Japan
|Mexico
|Tuesday, 23 Apr 24
|13:00
|ESPN and Star+
|Morocco
|Tuesday, 23 Apr 24
|19:00
|STARZPLAY
|New Zealand
|Wednesday, 24 Apr 24
|8:00
|N/A
|Nigeria
|Tuesday, 23 Apr 24
|20:00
|StarTimes App and Startimes World Football
|Spain
|Tuesday, 23 Apr 24
|20:00
|Movistar+, DAZN 2 and DAZN Spain
|United Arab Emirates
|Tuesday, 23 Apr 24
|23:00
|STARZPLAY and Abu Dhabi Sports Premium 1
|United Kingdom
|Tuesday, 23 Apr 24
|19:00 GMT
|Premier Sports 1 and Premier Sports Player
|Peru
|Tuesday, 23 Apr 24
|14:00
|Star+ and ESPN2
If you want to follow the result of the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Top 3 best current Juventus players
Dusan Vlahovic: 24-year-old Serbian forward. He participated in 31 of 36 possible games, scored 17 goals and provided 3 assists. He has accumulated 102 shots, of which 35 were on goal, in addition to having created 24 scoring chances. With 332 successful passes, he has an accuracy of 71%. He completed 812 touches and 15 successful dribbles.
Federico Chiesa: 26-year-old Italian midfielder. He participated in 30 of 36 possible games, scored 8 goals and provided 2 assists. He took 58 shots, including 22 on goal, and created 43 scoring opportunities. This season he has completed 379 passes, with an accuracy of 77%. In addition, he is 70% effective in long passes, with 35 successful crosses and 29 completed dribbles. He made 951 touches, of which 110 were in the rival area.
Adrien Rabiot: 29-year-old French midfielder. He participated in 29 of 36 possible games, accumulating 4 goals and 3 assists. He has 33 shots, 13 of them on goal and created 24 scoring chances. He has 853 successful passes, for an accuracy percentage of 84.4%. In addition, he made 11 successful crosses, 25 dribbles and 1,422 touches. He has 131 recoveries and 21 interceptions.
Top 3 best current Lazio players
Ciro Immobile: 34-year-old Italian striker. He has participated in 38 of 45 possible games, scored 10 goals and contributed 1 assist. He took 44 shots, of which 19 were directly on goal. With a total of 306 successful passes, he has an efficiency rate of 74% and has created 17 scoring opportunities.
Valentín Castellanos: 25-year-old Argentine forward. He participated in 40 of 45 possible games, scored 4 goals and provided 5 assists. With 49 shots, 18 of them on goal, and 214 successful passes, he is a key player in attack. In addition, he stands out for his 97 touches in the rival area and his 115 duels won.
Luis Alberto: 31-year-old Spanish midfielder. He has played 40 of 45 possible games with a contribution of 5 goals and 8 assists. He has taken 50 shots, 15 on goal and 60 scoring opportunities created. With 31 successful crosses and 1,171 completed passes, he proves to be the most incisive player in distributing the ball. In addition, he made 23 dribbles and 1,840 touches, with 129 recoveries in total.
How did Juventus form in their last game?
In their last game against Cagliari in Serie A, Allegri opted for a 3-5-2 with Sczcesny in goal; Gatti, Bremer and Danilo formed the defensive line; Weah and Cambiaso played as fullbacks on the sides; Rabiot, Locatelli and Alcaraz in the center of the field; while Vlahovic and Chiesa were deployed as an attacking duo.
How did Lazio form in their last game?
In their last game against Genoa in Serie A, Tudor deployed a 3-4-2-1 with Mandas in goal; in the center Patric, Casate and Mario Gila; Lazzari and Marusic occupied the wing position; Kamada and Vecino in the center of the field; while Alberto and Anderson occupied more attacking positions; In the end Castellanos was the only forward on the team.
Who makes up the referee team?
Central: Daniele Orsato
Assistant #1: Ciro Carbone
Assistant #2: Giuseppe Perrotti
Fourth referee: Matteo Marcenaro
VAR: Aleandro Di Paolo
AVAR: Massimiliano Irrati
Orsato has already refereed three matches between Lazio and Juventus in the Italian Cup. As additional information, he recently refereed the Champions League match between Manchester City and Real Madrid, along with Massimiliano Irrati.
Juventus is looking for number fifteen
The Turin team reaches this stage after their 4-0 win over Frosinone, with a hat-trick from Milik. Currently the team is in third position in Serie A with 64 points, after having won 18 games, drawn 10 and lost 5. Despite having the possibility of going to the Champions League, the team is determined to win the title, especially after three years of drought.
In their last game, they played as a visitor against Cagliari and drew 2-2, with a goal from Vlahovic and another own goal from Dossena.
Lazio wants its eighth Coppa
The Rome team reached the semifinals after facing A.S. Roma in the quarterfinals, winning 1-0. In Serie A the team is seventh with 52 points, after having won 16 games, drawn 4 and lost 13. Although the team focuses on achieving a place in international competitions, its current priority is to win its eighth Cup title.
In His last game, he visited Genoa in Serie A and achieved a victory with a single goal from Luis Alberto Romero.
Rome is ready to meet the finalist
The match between Lazio and Juventus will take place at the Stadio Olimpico di Roma, Italy, with a capacity for 72,700 spectators. This stadium is the headquarters of the A.S. Rome and Lazio. The stadium was inaugurated on May 17, 1953, with a match between the Italian National Team and the Hungarian National Team. It is the second largest stadium in Italy, only below San Siro. Over the years, Rome's Olympic Stadium has been the venue for renowned sporting events, including the 1976/77, 1995/96 and 2008/09 Champions League finals. It was the main venue for the 1960 Olympic Games and the venue for the 1990 World Cup final.
