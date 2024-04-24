Follow Colorado Avalanche vs Winnipeg Jets minute by minute with VAVEL
Don't miss all the NHL action, this game will be one of the best games of the week. Don't miss a single detail of the Colorado Avalanche vs Winnipeg Jets game live updated and commented by VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Colorado Avalanche vs Winnipeg Jets live? These are the TV and online streaming options
The game will be broadcast on ESPN.
The Colorado Avalanche vs Winnipeg Jets can be tuned in from Star+ streams.
If you want to follow the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
This is the kick-off time for the match in several countries:
Argentina: 22:30 PM on ESPN and Star+.
Bolivia: 21:30 PM on ESPN and Star+.
Brazil: 22:30 PM on ESPN and Star+.
Chile: 21:30 PM on ESPN and Star+.
Colombia: 20:30 PM on ESPN and Star+.
Ecuador: 8:30 PM on ESPN and Star+.
United States (ET): 21:30 PM on ESPN Hockey Night.
Spain: 3:30 AM on Movistar+.
Mexico: 20:30 PM on ESPN and Star+.
Paraguay: 22:30 PM on ESPN and Star+.
Peru: 20:30 PM on ESPN and Star+.
Uruguay: 22:30 PM on ESPN and Star+.
How the rest of the series will be played
Here is the schedule for the series between Jets and Avalanche.
Tuesday, April 23 at 9:30pm: Colorado at Winnipeg.
Friday, April 26 at 10pm: Winnipeg at Colorado.
Sunday, April 28 at 2:30pm: Winnipeg in Colorado.
* Tuesday, April 30 - TBD: Colorado at Winnipeg.
* Thursday, May 2 - To be determined: Winnipeg in Colorado.
* Saturday, May 4 - To be determined: Colorado in Winnipeg.
Key Player of Jets: Kyle Connor, the Jets' Power Man
Connor was one of the most outstanding men in the Jets' victory, his contribution was two goals and one assist in the game, in his Playoff career he has played 41 games, with 14 goals and 16 assists.
In the last 5 games played, he has 9 points, product of 5 goals and 4 assists.
Key Player of Avalanche: Nathan MacKinnon, a machine for Colorado
Avalanche center back Nathan MacKinnon was the standout player in this opener for the Avalanche, adding a goal and an assist in the game, along with four shots on goal. The 2013 draft pick, retains outstanding Playoff numbers, in 78 games he has scored 45 goals and dished out 57 assists.
MacKinnon is not in vain one of the highest paid players in the league.
Head to head in Playoffs
This is the first time that both teams face each other in a Stanley Cup Playoff series, until game 1 was the only confrontation of these two teams in the Playoffs.
Avalanche to rescue something as a visitor
Colorado had to row against the current, but in the end it was not enough, they came very close, but they showed that they have key weapons to hurt the Jets. In game 2, Colorado will look to take a win at home, and try to put the series in their favor in their own backyard.
Jets to close the whitewash at home
The Winnipeggers want to take the series 2-0 at home to Colorado, the Jets had a demanding challenge in the first game against a brave Avalanche, who gave their all to achieve the victory. Offensive play and a decent defense were the keys to this first win.
NHL Action Continues
Tonight, the NHL Playoffs action continues, this time we will share with you the second game of the series between the Winnipeg Jets and the Colorado Avalanche, the first of them stayed at home, the Jets defeated the Avalanche 7-6, with a stellar performance by Kyle Connor who scored two goals and gave an assist.
The game will be played at the Canada Life Centre
The Colorado Avalanche vs Winnipeg Jets game will be played at the Canada Life Centre stadium, in Winnipeg, Canada, with capacity for 16345 people.
Snow place like home ❄️ pic.twitter.com/oQaEtoQ4nd— Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) April 21, 2024
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2024 NHL Regular Season match:Colorado Avalanche vs Winnipeg JetsLatest Info!
My name is Mario Meza May and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pregame analysis, score updates, and news as it happens here on VAVEL, following all the action of the best hockey on the planet.