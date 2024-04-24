Tune in here Coventry City vs Hull City Live Score!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Coventry City vs Hull City live match, as well as the latest information from the Coventry Building Society Arena. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Coventry City vs Hull City Live Stream on TV and Online?
The Coventry City vs Hull City match will not be broadcast live on television.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL is your best option!
What time is Coventry City vs Hull City match for EFL Championship?
This is the start time of the game Coventry City vs Hull City of March 24th, 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Bolivia: 2:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Chile: 3:45 PM
Colombia: 1:45 PM
Ecuador: 1:45 PM
USA (ET): 2:45 PM
Spain: 4:45 PM
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Paraguay: 2:45 PM
Peru: 2:45 PM
Uruguay: 3:45 PM
Venezuela: 2:45 PM
Key player - Hull City
In Hull City, the presence of Jaden Philogene-Bidace stands out. The 22-year-old English midfielder is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far in the EFL Championship where he has 11 goals and six assists in 29 games played, being a starter in all of them. He has 2541 minutes in total.
Key player - Coventry City
In Coventry City, the presence of Haji Wright stands out. The 26-year-old American striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far in the EFL Championship where he has 15 goals and six assists in 40 games played, being a starter in 28 of them. He has 2656 minutes in total.
The match will be played at the Coventry Building Society Arena
The Coventry City vs Hull City match will be played at the Coventry Building Society Arena, located in the city of Coventry, England. This venue, inaugurated in 2005, has a capacity for 45,000 spectators.
Hull City has no choice but to win
Hull City has no more chances. Despite being undefeated in four matches, their irregularity leaves them with only one possibility: to win everything they have left. They have three matches ahead of them, in which only a winning streak will help them to aspire to a place in the promotion playoffs.
Coventry City and last hope for promotion
Conventry City has just suffered a painful blow after being knocked out of the FA Cup in the semifinals last Sunday against Manchester United, in a match where they showed gallantry, but that in the end went to the red devils in the penalty shootout. Now, the team only has to look ahead, because it has four games to dream about the possibility of playing in the promotion playoffs. However, in the EFL Championship they have two defeats to their name and the math is clear: take 12 points out of a possible 12 and hope that West Bromwich and Norwich do not win any of these games. In fact, Hull City is a direct rival in these aspirations and a victory in this match could leave them practically eliminated.
Standings
- Leicester | 44 GP | 94 PTS | +47 GD
- Leeds | 44 GP | 90 PTS | +43 GD
- Ipswich | 43 GP | 89 PTS | +32 GD
- Southampton | 44 GP | 84 PTS | +24 GD
- West Bromwich | 44 GP | 72 PTS | +23 GD
- Norwich | 44 GP | 72 PTS | + 16 GD
- Hull City | 43 GP | 66 PTS | +8 GD
- Coventry City | 42 GP | 63 PTS | +14 GD
Hello, VAVEL readers!
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the EFL Championship match: Coventry City vs Hull City Live Updates!
My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.