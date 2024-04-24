Follow Wolves vs Bournemouth live with VAVEL
Key player of Bournemouth
Dominic Solanke: There is no other reference for cherries than Solanke, the team's scorer with 18 goals in the campaign, a reference for attack and who turns it into a goal with just one chance against the rival. Two consecutive days scoring, against top teams, Aston Villa and Manchester United. The scoring leadership is close, Haaland and Palmer with an advantage of two.
Key player of Wolves
Pablo Sarabia: The Spaniard has taken responsibility after the absence in recent weeks of Matheus Cunha, with his experience and quality the former PSG, contributes to the offensive game of his team, a goal and an assist, in addition to being a regular in four of the last five games.
At the moment four goals and seven assists in 26 games, an offensive role and at the same time as balance in the center of the field.
Bournemouth's latest lineup
Neto; L. Kelly, I. Zabarni, M. Senesi, A. Smith; L. Cook, R. Christie; M. Kerkez, J. Kluviert, D. Ouatarra, D.Solanke.
DT. Antoni Iraola.
Wolves' latest lineup
J. Sa, H. Bueno, S. Bueno, M. Kilman, T. Gomes, M. Doherty; J. Gomes, B. Traore, T. Doyle, T. Chirewa; H. Hwang. DT. Gary O’Neil.
Center referee
The referee of the match is Stuart Attwell, with 14 matches coached in the Premier League, he has also been active in the Community Shield and EFL Championship. First game as central referee for both teams.
DT. Gary O’Neil.
Permanence in first
The cherries fulfilled their objective of maintaining the category, a good tournament in general terms taking into account the squad, 13th position with 42 pts, one unit difference with the rival in turn.
They lost last Sunday on their visit to Aston Villa, three games without winning, the last one was against Crystal Palace by the minimum. Six points to dream of the Conference League.
Weak tournament
Wolverhampton with an irregular performance this season 23/24, 11th place in the general table with 43 points, five points away from European competition, something that seems complicated by the poor present of the institution.
Last weekend they lost at home to Arsenal by two to zero, in a match where poor performance tipped victory to the rival. There are six games without a win in all competitions, five in the Premier League.
The stadium
The game will be played at the Molineux stadium located in Wolverhampton, England. It was one of the first buildings to use artificial lighting and host the European Cup in the 1950s.
Capacity for 32,050 spectators, host of the England Senior National Team and the Under 21 Team, also the first UEFA Cup final in 1972.
In the future the intention is to expand to 50,000 fans.
