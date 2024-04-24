Stay with us to experience the match corresponding to Matchday 29 of Ligue 1!
How to tune in to the match in the final stretch of Ligue 1?
The match between Lorient and PSG can be seen on television on the ESPN channel in Mexican territory.
Live and on stream, it is on Star+ where this meeting can be seen.
Where can you see this match that corresponds to Matchday 29 of Ligue 1?
Possible PSG lineup
Donnarumma, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Danilo, Beraldo; Vitinha, Zaïre-Emery, Marco Asensio, Barcola, Kolo Muani, Gonçalo Ramos
Possible alignment of Lorient
Mvogo; F.Mendy, Adjei, Touré; Katseris, Bakayoko, Louza, Le Bris; Kari, Bamba, Ponceau.
What happened to PSG?
PSG arrives after adding a large victory against Lyon of four goals to one, the Paris team will go with everything in search of adding as many points as possible to be crowned champion of this league .
Lorient vs PSG will be played here!
The Moustoir - Yves Allainmat stadium will be in charge of hosting the 29th match of Ligue 1 between Lorient vs PSG. This building has 17,608 seats to receive the fans of both teams, who will go to Lorient, France to watch the match.
PSG Statements
Luis Enrique spoke prior to this French league clash: “What is the starting eleven? Ah I did not know. We don't have a starting eleven. And it is not important when we win Ligue 1. The important thing is how. How we win. How we play. That's the goal. Not only in Lorient, how we are going to compete. Finishing the season in the best way is our goal. We still have eight games, which could be nine, but we will still have to work on that.”
“Without a doubt, it is a motivation to do something that has never been done in France to mark the history of our club, the city and the country. It motivates us, but at the moment we only have one title (Super Cup), we have to win the league and continue fighting to win everything. “There is a long and winding road ahead.”
“It is evident that due to budget, squad and club we are the favorites to win the league each season. There is a difference compared to the others. Not every season it is possible to win the season with that difference, even in the last ten years PSG did not win the league in two seasons. Soccer is a sport that allows these types of surprises. We are favorites to win the league, I said it from day one. We are the best squad and with a very big difference in the budget, the logical thing is for PSG to win the league. I consider it important for us. What we have done throughout the season is important. We did it. If I have to make a reflection: Ligue 1 is very undervalued abroad. Now that I know it and I can say it, it is a league that has very good players, very good teams and very good coaches. I repeat. I continue to say that we are far superior to the rest of the squads. "I have been positively surprised by the technical, tactical and physical level of Ligue 1."
How did Lorient fare in their last match of the regular phase?
Lorient failed to beat Nice in their last match, the scorer scored three goals to zero in a match where the now locals failed to exercise their home advantage.
