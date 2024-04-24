“Without a doubt, it is a motivation to do something that has never been done in France to mark the history of our club, the city and the country. It motivates us, but at the moment we only have one title (Super Cup), we have to win the league and continue fighting to win everything. “There is a long and winding road ahead.”

“It is evident that due to budget, squad and club we are the favorites to win the league each season. There is a difference compared to the others. Not every season it is possible to win the season with that difference, even in the last ten years PSG did not win the league in two seasons. Soccer is a sport that allows these types of surprises. We are favorites to win the league, I said it from day one. We are the best squad and with a very big difference in the budget, the logical thing is for PSG to win the league. I consider it important for us. What we have done throughout the season is important. We did it. If I have to make a reflection: Ligue 1 is very undervalued abroad. Now that I know it and I can say it, it is a league that has very good players, very good teams and very good coaches. I repeat. I continue to say that we are far superior to the rest of the squads. "I have been positively surprised by the technical, tactical and physical level of Ligue 1."