Follow QPR vs Leeds Live Score with VAVEL
In a few moments we will share with you the latest news from our live coverage of QPR vs Leeds, as well as the latest information coming from the Loftus Road Stadium.
How to watch QPR vs Leeds Live Stream in USA?
If you want to watch the game QPR vs Leeds, your options are: no options
If you want to directly stream it: STAR +
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Last lineup QPR
Begovic, Paal, Clarke-Salter, Cook, Dunne, Colback, Field, Chair, Andersen, Willock, Dykes.
Last lineup Leeds
Meslier, Junior, Ampadu, Rodon, Byram, Gruev, Summerville, Gray, Rutter, W. Gnonto, Bamford.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The central referee for this QPR vs Leeds will be Darren Bond; Ian Hussin, first row; Wade Smith, second row; Tom Nield, fourth assistant.
How are Leeds United coming along?
On the other hand, the white team coached by Daniel Farke Gracia, is one win away from securing their pass to the Premier League and promotion, so this match is very important for their aspirations. Leeds comes to this commitment after getting a victory against Middlesbrough in the previous day by a result full of many goals of 4-3. Currently, Leeds have a record of 27 wins, 9 draws and 8 defeats, placing them in second position in the Championship with 90 points only behind the leader Leicester.
How are Queens Park Rangers coming along?
Queens Park Rangers, one of the longest-serving teams in the United Kingdom and led by Martin Cifuentes, is finishing a bad season. The Hoops are in 18th place in the EFL Championship with 50 points (the same as Stoke City) after 44 games played, recording 13 wins, 11 draws and 20 defeats. In their most recent match, QPR achieved a narrow win over Preston at home where the Hoops came very close to a draw, but QPR were able to defend well and hold off Preston's onslaught.
Jornada 45 de la EFL Championship
The final stretch begins in some European leagues and this weekend we will have the penultimate round in the EFL Championship in England, where some English teams still want to have the chance to play their playoff for promotion as is Leeds, unlike its rival this day, QPR, which no longer has aspirations of promotion, but does not want to finish the competition relegated. Queens Park Rangers and Leeds will face each other in this 45th round of the Championship. Will the locals be able to win or will the visitors do it?
The match will be played at the Loftus Road stadium
The match Queens Park Rangers vs Leeds United will be played at Loftus Road Stadium, in London, England. Kickoff is scheduled at 15:00 hrs (ET).
Welcome, friends of VAVEL USA!
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the match between Queens Park Rangers and Leeds United in real time, corresponding to the 45th matchday of the season 2023-2024 of the EFL Championship. The match will take place at Loftus Road Stadium, at 15:00 hrs. Follow pregame information on VAVEL. Don't move from here!