RB Leipzig vs Dortmund LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info and How to Watch Bundesliga Match
Get real-time updates on RB Leipzig vs Dortmund live coverage minute by minute of the match, score and result online, stream information, how to watch, TV channel, lineups, latest updates and time of the Bundesliga matchday 31 with VAVEL. Match will start at 9:30 AM ET on April 27th 2024.
Where, how and at what time to watch RB Leipzig vs Dortmund live?
This is the start time of the match between Leipzig and Dortmund on April 27, 2024 in several countries:
|Country
|Date
|Local Time
|TV Channel and Live Streams
|USA
|Saturday, 27 Apr 24
|9:30 ET
|ESPN+
|Argelia
|Saturday, 27 Apr 24
|14:30
|beIN Sports Arabia 9 HD and beIN SPORTS CONNECT
|Australia
|Sunday, 28 Apr 24
|0:30 AEDT
|
beIN Sports Connect
|Bangladesh
|Saturday, 27 Apr 24
|19:30 IST
|Sony LIV
|Bolivia
|Saturday, 27 Apr 24
|9:30
|Star+
|Brazil
|Saturday, 27 Apr 24
|10:30 AM
|N/A
|Canada
|Saturday, 27 Apr 24
|9:30 ET
|
DAZN Canada
|Chile
|Saturday, 27 Apr 24
|10:30
|Star+
|Colombia
|Saturday, 27 Apr 24
|8:30
|Star+
|Ecuador
|Saturday, 27 Apr 24
|8:30
|Star+
|India
|Saturday, 27 Apr 24
|18:30 IST
|
Sony LIV and JioTV
|Japan
|Saturday, 27 Apr 24
|22:30 AM
|N/A
|Mexico
|Saturday, 27 Apr 24
|7:30
|Sky HD and Blue To Go Video Everywhere
|Morocco
|Saturday, 27 Apr 24
|13:30
|beIN Sports Arabia 9 HD and beIN SPORTS CONNECT
|New Zealand
|Sunday, 28 Apr 24
|2:30
|beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
|Nigeria
|Saturday, 27 Apr 24
|14:30
|Startimes Sports Life and Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
|Spain
|Saturday, 27 Apr 24
|14:30
|Movistar Liga de Campeones 2
|United Arab Emirates
|Saturday, 27 Apr 24
|17:30
|beIN Sports Arabia 9 HD and beIN SPORTS CONNECT
|United Kingdom
|Saturday, 27 Apr 24
|13:30 GMT
|N/A
|Peru
|Saturday, 27 Apr 24
|8:30
|Star+
If you want to follow the result of the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Top 3 best current Borussia Dortmund players
Niclas Füllkrug: 31-year-old German forward. Since his arrival, he has been instrumental, participating in 41 of the 43 possible matches to date. During this period, he has left his mark with a total of 15 goals and 10 assists. He has taken 55 shots, of which 28 have been on goal, and has created 34 scoring opportunities for his teammates. Additionally, in the distribution aspect of the game, he has made 404 successful passes. Regarding his participation in the game, he has given 899 touches, 104 in the opposite area.
Donyell Malen: 25-year-old Dutch right winger. He has participated in 34 of the 43 possible matches to date. In terms of contribution to the scoreboard, he has scored a total of 13 goals and provided 5 assists. He has taken 62 shots, with 31 of them reaching the opponent's goal. In terms of game distribution, he has been precise, with 355 successful passes and an accuracy of 80%. His ability to unbalance opposing defenses is reflected in his 41 successful dribbles. Furthermore, he has been an active presence in the game, with 805 touches on the ball in total.
Julian Brandt: 27-year-old German midfielder. He has been present in 40 of the 43 possible matches to date. In terms of contribution to the scoreboard, he has scored 9 goals and created 14 assists. In the distribution aspect of the game, he has completed 838 successful passes with an accuracy of 85.5%. In addition, he has shown his ability to distribute the game over longer distances, with 40 accurate long passes and an effectiveness of 70%. In terms of his active participation in the game, he has recorded 1,447 touches in total and has completed 24 successful dribbles. His vision of the game has created 75 scoring opportunities for his team.
Top 3 best current Leipzig players
Loïs Openda: Belgian forward, 24 years old. He has participated in all 41 possible matches to date. During this time, he has accumulated a total of 27 goals and 6 assists. Additionally, he has taken 111 shots on goal, with 59 of them on goal, and has created 31 scoring opportunities for his teammates. In the distribution of the game, he has completed 286 successful passes and has taken 19 successful dribbles. With a total of 850 touches of the ball, 198 of which have been in the opposing area, he shows his presence in both the construction and completion of plays.
Xavi Simons: 21-year-old Dutch midfielder. He has participated in 40 of the 41 possible matches to date. During this period, he has scored 9 goals and 14 assists. He has created a total of 76 scoring opportunities. In terms of game distribution, he has completed 1004 successful passes with an accuracy of 82%. His ability to off-balance is reflected in his 27 successful crosses and 78 dribbles. Additionally, he has been tireless in recovery, with 152 recoveries, 25 steals in the offensive third and 15 interceptions.
Benjamin Sesko: Slovenian forward, 20 years old. He has participated in 38 of the 41 possible matches to date. Throughout these games, he has scored 14 goals and 2 assists. Additionally, he has taken 40 shots, with 20 of them on goal, and has created 10 scoring opportunities for his teammates. Additionally, he has shown one-on-one ability, completing 14 dribbles.
How did Dortmund form in their last game?
In their last match, Terzic opted for a 4-5-1 formation. Kobel was in goal. The defensive line consisted of Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck and Maatsen. In the midfield, Sancho, Sabitzer, Can, Brandt and Bynoe-Gittens, while Füllkrug was the only striker in the lineup.
How did Leipzig form in their last game?
In their last match, Zickler opted for a 4-2-2-2 formation, with Gulácsi between the three sticks. The defensive line was made up of Henrichs, Orban, Lukeba and Raum. In the midfield, Haidara and Schlager played defensive roles, while Simons and Olmo occupied more offensive positions. As forwards, the team had the presence of Sesko and Openda on the attacking front.
Referee team
Central: Deniz Aytekin
Assistant #1: Christian Dietz
Assistant #2: Eduard Beitinger
Fourth referee: Dr Max Burda
VAR: Benjamin Cortus
AVAR: Markus Wollenweber
Dortmund wants to enter the Champions League
The team is in fifth position in the table with a total of 57 points, the result of 16 wins, 9 draws and 5 losses so far this season. They have managed to score 58 goals and have conceded 35. Currently, they are just 2 points away from fourth place, which would guarantee them a place in the Europa League, so it is crucial to add the three points if they want to reach the maximum competition of European clubs.
In their last match, played at home, they faced Leverkusen and the result was a 1-1 draw. The team's only goal was scored by Niclas Füllkrug, who opened the scoring.
Leipzig wants to remain in Champions League positions
The team is in fourth position in the table with a total of 59 points, the result of 18 games won, 5 draws and 7 losses so far. They have managed to score 69 goals and have conceded 34. Currently, they occupy a qualifying position for the Champions League, so adding three points is vital to stay in that place.
In their last game, as visitors, they faced Heidenheim and obtained a 2-1 victory. The goals were scored by Benjamin Sesko and Loïs Openda, who broke the tie in the 85th minute.
Red Bull Arena is ready
The match between RB Leipzig and Dortmund will take place at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany, with a capacity of 44,199 spectators. This stadium has witnessed several football events over the years. In the 2005 Confederations Cup, it hosted three matches. In addition, it was one of the twelve stadiums selected to host the 2006 FIFA World Cup, where it hosted five matches.
How did Dortmund do at the Red Bull Arena?
Bundesliga 2019/20: RB Leipzig 0 – 1 Dortmund
Bundesliga 2020/21: RB Leipzig 1 – 3 Dortmund
Bundesliga 2021/22: RB Leipzig 2 – 1 Dortmund
Bundesliga 2022/23: RB Leipzig 3 – 0 Dortmund
DFB-Pokal 2022/23: RB Leipzig 2 – 0 Dortmund
Good morning to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the live broadcast of the match between RB Leipzig and Dortmund! I am Gibelly Agudelo and I will be guiding you through this matchday 31 of the Bundesliga. We will provide you with an analysis prior to the match, which will take place at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig at 9:30 a.m. Get ready to enjoy the game!