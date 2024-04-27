RB Leipzig vs Dortmund LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info and How to Watch Bundesliga Match

Donyell Malen: 25-year-old Dutch right winger. He has participated in 34 of the 43 possible matches to date. In terms of contribution to the scoreboard, he has scored a total of 13 goals and provided 5 assists. He has taken 62 shots, with 31 of them reaching the opponent's goal. In terms of game distribution, he has been precise, with 355 successful passes and an accuracy of 80%. His ability to unbalance opposing defenses is reflected in his 41 successful dribbles. Furthermore, he has been an active presence in the game, with 805 touches on the ball in total.

Julian Brandt: 27-year-old German midfielder. He has been present in 40 of the 43 possible matches to date. In terms of contribution to the scoreboard, he has scored 9 goals and created 14 assists. In the distribution aspect of the game, he has completed 838 successful passes with an accuracy of 85.5%. In addition, he has shown his ability to distribute the game over longer distances, with 40 accurate long passes and an effectiveness of 70%. In terms of his active participation in the game, he has recorded 1,447 touches in total and has completed 24 successful dribbles. His vision of the game has created 75 scoring opportunities for his team.