New England vs Inter Miami LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info and How to Watch MLS Match

In a few moments we will share with you the initial lineups of New England vs Inter Miami live in the MLS, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Gillette Stadium, such as statements from the protagonists, players to follow, interesting facts about this two equipment. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
How to watch New England vs Inter Miami Live Stream in USA?
USA Date: Saturday 27 April 2024
USA Time: 6:30 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): In Apple TV.
USA TV channel (Spanish): In Apple TV.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings New England vs Inter Miami: match for the in MLS Match?
This is the start time of the game New England vs Inter Miami: of Saturday 27 April 2024 in several countries:
Inter Miami Players to Watch
Lionel Messi is the best player on the team, Tata Martino has made him his star, surrounded by a team that accompanies him. Leo has 5 assists and 7 goals in 6 games. He is followed by the Uruguayan, Luis Suárez has 6 goals, 4 assists in the 9 games that he has had minutes, Diego Gómez has 2 scores. The assists leader, Messi's great assistant, is Julian Gressel with 5 assists.
New England Players to Watch
Carles Gil has 3 goals in New England's last 8 games, Nacho Gil and Giacomo Vrioni tie at 1 score. Few goals and assists. The assists leader is Esmir Barjraktarevic with 2 assists in 7 games, Matt Polster and Nacho Gil have 1.
History between teams
In the last 5 games they have played, the following numbers are recorded, with 2 wins for New England, 0 draws and 3 wins for Inter Miami. In the last game in the MLS on June 10, 2023, the Boston team won by 3 goals to 1. Even Messi was not part of the club, Carles Gil, Matt Polster, Wood were the scorers, plus a former Josef Martínez did the only goal for Inter. Miami's most recent victory was on May 13, 2023 by 2 goals to 1 at home.
The bets for Inter Miami vs New England
The predictions for this match address a large favoritism for Inter, with the odds of +110. The tie gives us a +285 and New England has a positive odds of +220. With him both score at -200, the other is a +140 where only one team scores a goal. With an over of 2.5 goals with a -167. Under 3.5 is -200.
If you are looking for Messi to score a goal at any time it is a -134, Luis Suárez's goal is at +105. Jordi Alba's is at +550. These are the main bets of the game, the odds may change depending on the casino and the actual time of the game.
How does New England get there?
New England is the last team in the Eastern Conference, being an important duel, because they only have 1 win, 1 draw and 6 losses with 5 goals for and 14 against. Only 4 points support this project by Caleb Porter. In addition, they suffered a rout by the Mexican team, América by 9 goals to 2 in the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions Cup. Their last victory was against Charlotte on April 6. Adding 2 consecutive losses away from home against Toronto and New York. Their next game will be against Chicago on a visit and they will go to New York again to face Red Bull in their first two games of May.
How does Inter Miami arrive?
Messi's Inter and his friends have just beaten Nashville and Sporting Kansas City. Two consecutive victories in MLS, plus elimination from the Concacaf Champions Cup. They are currently leaders in the Eastern Conference with 10 games, 5 wins, 3 draws, 2 losses. With 22 goals for and 15 against with 18 points. This start of the season has been good for Tata, recovering players like Benjamin Cremashi, apart from incorporating another element like Matías Rojas, the Paraguayan joins the club until the end of the season, coming from Brazilian football, like Corinthias.
Where are you going to play?
Gillette Stadium will be the venue for this meeting, located in the city of Foxborough, Boston Massachusetts in the United States. It is the home for 2 teams in the city, the New England Revolution soccer team in the MLS and in the NFL it is the home of the New England Patriots with a capacity to have more than 68,756 spectators. Opened to the public on September 9, 2002 over 21 years old, made by architect John Bolles.
