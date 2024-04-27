Norwich City vs Swansea City LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info and How to Watch EFL Championship Match
Get real-time updates on Norwich City vs Swansea City live coverage minute by minute of the match, score and result online, stream information, how to watch, TV channel, lineups, latest updates and time of the 45th matchday of the EFL Championship 2023-2024 with VAVEL. Game will start at 10:00 A.M. ET on April 27th, 2024.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting rosters for Norwich City vs Swansea City live, as well as the latest information from Carrow Road Stadium.
How to watch Norwich City vs Swansea City match and online?
The Norwich City vs Swansea City match will not be broadcast .
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Norwich City vs Swansea City?
This is the kick-off time for the Norwich City vs Swansea City match on April 27, 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 hrs. -
Bolivia: 10:00 hrs. -
Brazil: 11:00 hrs. -
Chile: 10:00 hrs. -
Colombia: 9:00 hrs. -
Ecuador: 9:00 hrs. -
Spain: 16:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 8:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 10:00 hrs. -
Peru: 9:00 hrs. -
Uruguay: 11:00 hrs. -
Referee Team
Referee: James Linington.
Key player at Swansea City
One of the players to keep in mind in Swansea City is Jamal Lowe, the 30-year-old Jamaican-born center forward, has played 33 games so far in the EFL Championship 2023-2024, in the total of games he already has three assists and nine goals, these against; Sheffield Wednesday, Millwall, Norwich City, Ipswich Town, Middlesbrough, Birmingham City, Cardiff City, Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town.
Key player at Norwich City
One of the most outstanding players in Norwich City is Josh Sargent, the 24-year-old American-born center forward, has played 24 games in the current edition of the EFL Championship, in the total number of matches he already has two assists and 15 goals, these against; Southampton, Millwall, Huddersfield Town, Southampton, West Bromwich Albion, Coventry City, Q P R, Watford FC, Cardiff City twice, Sunderland, Rotherham United, Stoke City, Plymouth Argyle and Sheffield Wednesday.
History Norwich City vs Swansea City
In total, the two sides have met five times since 2020, Norwich City dominate the record with three wins, no draws have been recorded and Swansea City have won two meetings.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Norwich City with six goals to Swansea City's five.
Actuality - Swansea City
Swansea City has been developing a bad role in the current edition of the EFL Campionship, because after playing a total of 44 matches, it is in the 14th position in the standings with 56 points, this was achieved after winning 15 matches, drawing 11 and losing 18, leaving a goal difference of -5, this after scoring 57 goals and conceding 62.
- Last five matches
Swansea City 0 - 1 Q P R (EFL Championship)
Middlesbrough 2 - 0 Swansea City (EFL Championship)
Swansea City 3 - 0 Stoke City (EFL Championship)
Swansea City 1 - 0 Rotherham United (EFL Championship)
Huddersfield Town 0 - 4 Swansea City (EFL Championship)
Actuality - Norwich City
Norwich City has been having a good performance in the EFL Championship 2023-2024, because after playing a total of 44 matches they are in the sixth position in the standings with 72 points, this score was achieved after winning 21 matches, drawing nine and losing 14, they have also scored 77 goals and conceded 61, for a goal difference of +16.
- Last five matches
Leicester City 3 - 1 Norwich City (EFL Championship)
Norwich City 1 - 0 Ipswich Town (EFL Championship)
Sheffield Wednesday 2 - 2 Norwich City (EFL Championship)
Preston North End 0 - 1 Norwich City (EFL Championship)
Norwich City 1 - 1 Bristol City (EFL Championship)
The match will be played at the Carrow Road Stadium
The match between Norwich City and Swansea City will take place at the Carrow Road Stadium in the city of Norwich (England), the stadium is where Norwich City Football Club plays its home matches, it was built in 1935 and has a capacity for approximately 27,300 spectators.
