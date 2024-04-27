Fulham vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info and How to Watch Premier League Match
Game Will start at 10:00 AM ET on April 27th, 2024
How to watch Fulham vs Crystal Palace LIVE Stream in USA?
USA DATE: Saturday, April 27th.
USA Time: 10:00 a.m ET.
TV: Peacock.
Where and how to watch Fulham vs Crystal Palace live?
The transmission will be through streaming platforms for Mexico and Central America through Paramount Plus and Claro Video, for South America Star Plus and for the United States through Peacock.
This is the start time of the game in various countries:
Argentina: 11:00 a.m.
Bolivia: 10:00 a.m.
Brazil: 11:00 a.m.
Chile (Santiago): 10:00 a.m.
Colombia: 09:00 a.m.
Costa Rica: 08:00 a.m.
Ecuador: 09:00 a.m.
USA (ET): 10:00 a.m.
Spain: 4:00 p.m.
Mexico: 8:00 a.m.
Paraguay: 11:00 a.m.
Peru: 09:00 a.m.
Uruguay: 11:00 a.m.
Venezuela: 10:00 a.m.
Key player of Crystal Palace
Jean-Philippe Mateta: There is no better presence in the Eagles than Mateta, four goals in the last two games, a total of 11 goals in the Premier and four assists, his best numbers since his arrival in the league in 2020.
Key player of Fulham
Rodrigo Muniz: The cottagers' scorer with eight goals plus one assist this season, was the figure in one of his team's last victories, a double in the win against Tottenham. In addition, a player who has the ability to place himself in front of the rival goal with ease and pull marks for the arrival of his second line teammates. He pairs with Andres Pereira, the two key players in the offensive operation, curiously both Brazilians and with the label of “different” in the squad.
Crystal Palace's latest lineup
D. Henderson; N. Clyne, N. Clyne, C. Richards; T. Mitchell, A. Wharton, W. Hughes, D. Muñoz; J. Ayew, E. Eze, J. Mateta.
DT. Oliver Glasner.
Fulham's latest lineup
B. Leno; A. Robinson, C. Bassey, T. Adarabioyo, T. Castagne; A. Pereira, S. Lukic, J. Palhinha, R. Muniz, Cordova-Reid, A. Iwobi.
DT. Marco Silva.
Center referee
The referee of the match is Stuart Attwell, with 15 matches coached in the Premier League, he has also been active in the Community Shield and EFL Championship.
It will be the fourth match where Fulham will be present, their first appearance with Palace on the field.
From less to more
The eagles are one step below their current rival, in 14th place with 39 points, without the possibility of European competition and saved from going down to the EFL Championship.
They have had a great finish by adding three consecutive victories: Liverpool, a five-two win against West Ham and Newcastle United, leaving behind a streak of five games without knowing a victory.
To say goodbye with honor
The whites have a season full of ups and downs, 13th position with 42 points, far from the relegation zone and with no chance of competing in continental competitions.
Only one victory in their last five games, two to zero against West Ham, four wins in the last 10, speaks of the irregularity of the team from the London neighborhood.
A new date
This Saturday, matchday 35 of the Premier League is played and we enter the final stretch of the season. Earlier the match between West Ham and Liverpool, four simultaneous matches: Newcastle vs Sheffield United, Manchester United vs Burnley, Wolves vs Luton Town and Fulham vs Crystal Palace, later the activity closed: Everton vs Brentford and Aston Villa vs Chelsea.
The stadium
The game will be played at Craven Cottage located in the neighborhood of London, England. Fulham has been home since 1896. Recently its capacity was increased to 22,384 spectators.
It has one of the oldest stands in English football, and the architecture is the most traditional in English stadiums.
Welcome to the live broadcast of the Fulham vs Crystal Palace match corresponding to matchday 35 of the Premier League at the Craven Cottage Stadium at 08:00.