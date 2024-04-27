Wolverhampton vs Luton LIVE: Score Updates, Streaming Info and How to Watch Premier League Match
Get real-time updates on Wolverhampton vs Luton live coverage minute by minute of the match, score and result online, stream information, how to watch, TV channel, lineups, latest updates and time of the day 35 in Premier League. Game will start at 10:00 AM ET on April 27th 2024.
What does Luton need to save itself?
As a main factor, Rob Edwards' team needs to win no matter what for this match, its direct rival in the fight for permanence is Nottingham Forest and Burnley, both teams are one point away (Nottinghamm Forest) and two points away (Burnley). from Luton Town. For now, to sleep peacefully, Luton needs to save 3 points against “Los Lobos” and for Nottingham Forest to draw or lose their match against Manchester City.
Position in the table
Wolves do not have much to gain, they have escaped relegation positions and have been very far from qualifying positions, prior to the match they have 43 points, placing themselves in twelfth position, during the tournament they have accumulated 15 defeats, 7 draws and 12 victories, It should be noted that the “Los lobos” team has not won since March 9.
For Luton things are on fire, they are in eighteenth position with 25 points, a place that means they are in danger of being relegated, the Luton team is one point behind Nottingham Forest to be able to get out of the danger zone.
Luton's last games before the duel against Wolves
- Arsenal 2-0 Luton Town, Premier League
- Luton Town 2-1 Bournemouth, Premier League
- Manchester City 5-1 Luton Town, Premier League
- Luton Town 1-5 Brentford, Premier League
Wolves' last matches
- Wolves 1-2 West Ham, Premier League
- Nottingham Forest 2-2 Wolves, Premier League
- Wolves 0-2 Arsenal, Premier League
- Wolves 0-1 Bournemouth, Premier League
Vital match for Luton Town
The city of Luton is on edge, the feelings of the fans of this team are strange accompanied by sadness, their team is playing to stay in the Premier League, they are in the last three places, a position that indicates going down to the EFL Championship category, in their last game they were beaten by Brentford.
Throughout the season they have added 25 points, the product of 21 losses, 7 draws and 6 wins.
The task is not easy, they face a great Premier League team, however, this is football and any surprise can be possible. Will Luton Town achieve the victory that gives them hope to continue in the Premier?
Photo: BBC
Wolves Overview
Wolves have not had an exceptional season, but they have not had a forgettable season either. Within the team, the Portuguese Daniel Podence leads the team's scoring table with six goals. Throughout the campaign they have added 12 wins, 7 draws and 15 losses
A match for salvation
Wolves face Rob Edwards' Luton Town, their team is playing to stay in the Premier League, they are currently in 18th position in the table, if the season ended now, Luton Town would go to the EFL Championship. For this match he is obliged to win to add three units that will allow him to have oxygen of life within the maximum competition.
