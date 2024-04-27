Al Khaleej Club vs Al Nassr FC LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info and How to Watch Saudi Professional League Match
Get real-time updates on Al Khaleej Club vs Al Nassr FC live coverage minute by minute of the match, score and result online, stream information, how to watch, TV channel, lineups, latest updates and time of the matchday 29 of the Saudi Professional League 2023-2024 with VAVEL. Game will start at 2:00 P.M. ET on April 27th, 2024.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting rosters for Al Khaleej Club vs Al Nassr FC live, as well as the latest information from Príncipe Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Al Khaleej Club vs Al Nassr FC with VAVEL.
How to watch Al Khaleej Club vs Al Nassr FC match and online?
The Al Khaleej Club vs Al Nassr FC match will not be broadcast .
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
Argentina: 3:00 p.m. -
Bolivia: 2:00 p.m. -
Brazil: 3:00 p.m. -
Chile: 2:00 p.m. -
Colombia: 1:00 p.m. -
Ecuador: 1:00 p.m. -
Spain: 8:00 p.m. -
Mexico: 12:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 2:00 p.m. -
Peru: 1:00 p.m. -
Uruguay: 3:00 p.m. -
Referee team
To be confirmed.
Key player at Al Nassr FC
One of the players to watch out for at Al Nassr FC is Cristiano Ronaldo Dos Santos Aveiro, the 39-year-old Portuguese-born center forward has played 25 games so far in the Saudi Professional League 2023-2024, in total matches he already has 10 assists and 29 goals.
Key player at Al Khaleej Club
One of the most outstanding players in Al Khaleej Club is Fabio Martins, the 30 year old Portuguese born center forward, has played 25 games in the current edition of the Saudi Professional League, in the total of games he already has five assists and seven goals, these against; Al Ettifaq, Al Hazm, Al Shabab, Al Fateh, Al Tai, Al Wehda and Ahba Club.
History Al Khaleej Club vs Al Nassr FC
In total, the two sides have met five times since 2016, Al Nassr FC dominates the record with three wins, one draw has been recorded and Al Khaleej Club has won one match.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Al Nassr FC with seven goals to Al Khaleej Club's two.
Actuality - Al Nassr FC
Al Nassr FC has been performing well in the current edition of the Saudi Professional League. After playing a total of 28 matches, they are in the number two position in the standings with 68 points, this after winning 22 matches, drawing two and losing four, leaving a goal difference of +48, this after scoring 83 goals and conceding 35.
- Last five matches
Al Nassr FC 5 - 1 Al Tai (Saudi Professional League)
Abha Club 0 - 8 Al Nassr FC (Saudi Professional League)
Dhamk 0 - 1 Al Nassr FC (Saudi Professional League)
Al Hilal Riyadh 2 - 1 Al Nassr FC (Saudi Professional League)
Al Nassr FC 3 - 1 Al Feiha (Saudi Professional League)
Actuality - Al Khaleej Club
Al Khaleej Club has been having a bad performance in the Saudi Professional League 2023-2024, after playing a total of 28 matches they are in the 11th position in the standings with 35 points, this score was achieved after winning nine matches, drawing eight and losing 11, they have also scored 32 goals and conceded 39, for a goal difference of -7.
- Last five matches
Al Khaleej Club 2 - 2 Al Akhdoud (Saudi Professional League)
Dhamk 0 - 1 Al Khaleej Club (Saudi Professional League)
Al Raed 0 - 1 Al Khaleej Club (Saudi Professional League)
Al Khaleej Club 1 - 4 Al Hilal Riyadh (Saudi Professional League)
Al Taawoun 1 - 1 Al Khaleej Club (Saudi Professional League)
The match will be played at the Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium
The match between Al Khaleej Club vs Al Nassr FC will take place at the Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium in the city of Dammam (Saudi Arabia), the stadium is where Al Khaleej Club plays its home matches, it was built in 1973 and has a capacity for approximately 35,000 spectators.
