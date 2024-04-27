UFC Live Results: Matheus Nicolau vs Alex Perez Fight Updates, Stream Info and How to Watch
Fight will start at 7PM ET on 27th. April 2024.
How to watch Matheus Nicolau vs Alex Perez Live in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the fight Matheus Nicolau vs Alex Perez live on TV, your options is: ESPN2.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and ESPN+ app.
UFC Apex
The UFC Apex is a multi-purpose facility located in Las Vegas, Nevada that has become the UFC's center of operations. Opened in 2019, Apex serves as a venue for fights, shows and training events. With a modern structure, the complex houses a specialized octagon, state-of-the-art training rooms, production studios and up-to-the-minute broadcast facilities.
Matheus Nicolau Speaks!
Matheus Nicolau, before the fight, spoke about his opponent, in addition to commenting on what he expects from the fight: “You have experience and know how to behave inside the Octagon. He knows how to fight with the 'low arm regulation'. It's complete. The main thing is not to stop taking advantage of the melee. The main thing for me is to "play the music". Direct the actions, don't leave yourself alone. It's a dispute over what is likely to pass for anything. Grabs, grabs and strikes will happen. It will be a very good technical fight for the public. MMA has evolved a lot, on all sides. There's the weight loss, physical preparation part. It is necessary to carry out adequate physical preparation, regularly, to be prepared for a specific date. The physiological part requires good nutrition. All you have to do is balance. I really created balance. Not just in the fight, but in life. There is science in terms of fighting strategy. You need to study your opponent, know their strengths and weaknesses. The points where your weapons get stuck in it. You need to be capable and connected to your equipment. I'm a lucky guy, since the beginning of my career he knows that good people help me on the right path. More experienced people who always bring me new things. It’s not just about going there and “fighting”. You have to have a job. Of course, the 'brabeza'. There are times when the strategy doesn’t work, there are times when it turns into a fight.”
Main Card
The Main Card will have the following fights:
Tim Means x Uros Medic
Jonathan Pearce x David Onama
Austen Lane x Jhonata Diniz
Ariane Lipski x Karine Silva
Ryan Spann vs Bogdan Guskov
Matheus Nicolau x Alex Perez
Preliminary card
The preliminary card for this UFC Fight Night will feature the following fights:
Gabriel Benítez x Hayisaer Maheshate
Ivana Petrovic x Liang Na
James Llontop x Chris Padilla
Marnic Mann x Ketlen Souza
Don’Tale Mayes x Caio Machado
Austin Hubbard x Michal Figlak
Rani Yahya x Victor Henry
Manel Kape!
Matheus Nicolau was scheduled to fight Manel Kape in January, the fight that was rescheduled for today's UFC Fight Night. But once again the fight was cancelled. Manel injured his rib and had to undergo surgery, which took him out of the match. And Manel, in the post where he talks about this, explained the reason for leaving the fight: “This is the first time I have withdrawn from a fight. I broke the cartilage in my rib and couldn't move for a week. On Thursday last week, my operation went very well. You have to remember that all the fights I canceled in the past were canceled because of my opponents. Where I come from, we're used to fighting over nothing. I'm not trying to brag, I'm just being honest. So don’t think I’m like some of you.”
Alex Perez!
Alex Perez on the other side already has 24 wins and eight losses. In these 24 defeats, there were five victories by knockout and seven by submission, in addition to having 10 victories in the first round. Alex Perez has 46% accuracy on significant strikes, in addition to 44% accuracy on takedowns. Alex manages to land 4.12 blows per minute, in addition to having an average of 2.26 falls every 15 minutes. In defense, Perez has a 59% save rate on significant strikes, in addition to having an 83% save rate on takedowns, another high number in the fight. Finally, he also dealt blows to the head, with 63% of them, in addition to 12% to the body and 24% to the legs.
Matheus Nicolau!
Matheus Nicolau is competing for the belt for the first time and has 19 wins and four losses in his career. The Brazilian fighter, in these 19 victories, achieved five of them by knockout and five by submission, in addition to winning in the first round in four of them. In all fights he has an accuracy of 54% in significant strikes, in addition to having a 45% success rate in his takedowns. Per minute the fighter manages to land 3.66 significant blows and every 15 minutes he takes the fight to the ground 1.48 times. In terms of defenses, 67% of strikes are defended and an incredible 93% of defenses against takedowns. Finally, more than half of his blows, 52% to be precise, are to the head, with 35% to the body and another 13% to the legs.
