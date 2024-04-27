Southampton vs Stoke City LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info and How to Watch EFL Championship Match
Players to match
The players to follow for this match are undoubtedly the strikers of both teams, in Southampton is Adam Armstrong who has 20 goals in the season and 13 assists, being one of the scorers of his team, while for Stoke City is Tyrese Campbell who has a goal and a goal and has been decisive in recent days, these are the players to follow for tomorrow.
Referee
The central referee in charge of the match will be English referee David Webb, who will be in charge of bringing order and justice with his national and international experience, in a match that promises to have a lot of friction and intensity due to its importance.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full roster and their best players for this game, which promises to be one of the best tomorrow, and they will be able to use their full arsenal.
Background
The record is very even, as these teams have met on 14 occasions, leaving a record of 4 games won for Southampton, 6 draws and 4 games won for Stoke City, but for how the overall table is the favorite to take the 3 points tomorrow is Southampton, who lives a great moment in the overall table of the EFL Championship.
How is Stoke City coming along?
On the other hand, Stoke City lives a very different scenario, as it is at the bottom of the general table, it comes from defeating Plymouth 3-0 to win 3 very important points and gradually leave the bottom of the table, it is in 18th position with only 50 points and a record of 13 wins, 11 draws and 20 games that ended in defeat, so the two teams come to this match that promises to have many goals, intensity and emotions with 3 points that are important and that are at stake tomorrow.
How does Southampton arrive?
Southampton comes from an ugly 5-0 defeat against Leicester City, a match where they were widely outplayed and failed to find clarity, now they will try to get rid of that bad taste in their mouth that left them the last match, they are in 5th position in the overall table with 84 points and a record of 25 games won, 9 draws and 10 defeats, they will try to take advantage of playing at home and with their fans in their next match, this way Southampton arrives to this 45th matchday of the EFL Championship 2024.
