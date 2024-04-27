Blackburn Rovers vs Coventry City LIVE: Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch EFL Championship Match
Get real-time updates on Blackburn Rovers vs Coventry City live coverage minute by minute of the match, score and result online, stream information, how to watch, TV channel, lineups, latest updates and time of the EFL Championship with VAVEL. Game will start at 10:00 ET on April 27th, 2024.
Tune in here Blackburn Rovers vs Coventry City Live Score!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Blackburn Rovers vs Coventry City live match, as well as the latest information from the stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Blackburn Rovers vs Coventry City Live Stream on TV and Online?
The Blackburn Rovers vs Coventry City match will not be broadcast live on television.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL is your best option!
¿A qué hora es el Blackburn Rovers vs Coventry City?
This is the kick-off time for the match in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 10:00 hrs.
Brazil: 11:00 hrs.
Chile: 11:00 hrs.
Colombia: 09:00 hrs.
Costa Rica: 08:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 09:00 hrs.
USA (ET): 10:00 hrs.
Spain: 16:00 hrs.
Mexico: 8:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 11:00 hrs.
Peru: 09:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 11:00 hrs.
Venezuela: 10:00 hrs.
Conventry City key player
In Coventry City, the presence of Haji Wright stands out. The 26-year-old American striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far in the EFL Championship where he has 15 goals and six assists in 41 games played, being a starter in 28 of them. He has 2.746 minutes in total.
Blackburn Rovers key player
Leading scorer in the tournament, Sammie Szmodics, with 23 goals in 40 games, plus four assists.
He is three clear of Adam Armstrong and four clear of Morgan Whittaker. The Irish striker scored a brace in the rout of Sunderland two rounds ago and that was the last time he was able to seal his goalscoring pact.
Conventry City
Conventry City has just suffered a painful blow after being knocked out of the FA Cup in the semifinals last Sunday against Manchester United, in a match where they showed gallantry, but that in the end went to the red devils in the penalty shootout. Now, the team only has to look ahead, because it has four games to dream about the possibility of playing in the promotion playoffs. However, in the EFL Championship they have two defeats to their name and the math is clear: take 12 points out of a possible 12 and hope that West Bromwich and Norwich do not win any of these games.
Blackburn Rovers
The team of "the Rose" is looking to move away from the relegation scrap, four units away from the "dangerous zone", in 19th place with 49 points, a poor season for a traditional club in England.
Only one win in the last six games and a resounding defeat against Bristol City last week. In the last 11 games they have only one victory.
Blackburn Rovers' situation is increasingly worrying.
Ewood Park
Ewood Park is a soccer stadium in Blackburn, Lancashire, where Blackburn Rovers play their home games. The stadium, which opened in 1890, has a capacity of 31,367.
The stadium hosted three UEFA Women's Championship matches in 2005, two England national soccer team group matches, and the final.
Welcome to minute by minute coverage of Blackburn Rovers vs Coventry City in EFL Championship!
My name is Esteban Monsalve and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with all the information on VAVEL.com