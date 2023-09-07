Texas Rangers vs Houston Astros LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLB Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch the Rangers vs Astros game live?
You can watch the Rangers vs Astros game live on Bally Sports South West and ATT Sportsnet.
If you want to follow it on streaming, you can follow MLB TV.
Starting Pitcher- Astros
Justin Verlander- RHP
Pitcher Justin Verlander opens the game for the Astros, on the season he has a 10-7 record with a 3.34 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 22 games played.
Starting pitcher- Rangers
Mark Scherzer- RHP
Pitcher Mark Scherzer opens the game for the Rangers, on the season he has a 12-5 record with a 3.55 ERA and 168 strikeouts in 25 games played.
The Astros' season
The Houston Astros have had an irregular season for the last few years, but sustained by the players who year after year have been ratifying their performance, which makes them a very dangerous team for the fall baseball season.
They are currently first in the American League West division, with a 78-61 record and a .561 average percentage.
The Rangers' season
The Texas Rangers have had a season in line with their investment, bringing in high caliber players such as Marcus Semien, Mark Sherzer, Aroldis Chapman and Corey Seager.
They are currently third in the American League West division with a 76-61 record and a .558 ERA.
Fierce fight for the American West
The Houston Astros, along with the Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners, are in a fierce battle for the American League West. The Astros and the Texas Rangers, who occupy first and third place, have a two-game gap, which could widen or narrow depending on the results of the three teams in contention. In the last two games, Houston has imposed itself with absolute superiority over Texas, giving it two defeats with more than 10 runs scored and Texas not exceeding an average of 3.5 runs per game.
The game will be played at Globe Life Field
The Texas Rangers vs Houston Astros game will be played at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, USA, a stadium that cost $1.2 billion to build and is the second most expensive state-of-the-art MLB baseball stadium.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Texas Rangers vs Houston Astros game, corresponding to the 2023 MLB regular season. The game will take place at Globe Life Field, at 8:10 pm.