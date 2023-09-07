Texas Rangers vs Houston Astros LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLB Match
8:10 AM2 hours ago

Stay tuned for the Rangers vs Astros live stream

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Rangers vs. Astros live, as well as the latest information from Globe Life Field. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
8:05 AM2 hours ago

How to watch the Rangers vs Astros game live?

You can watch the Rangers vs Astros game live on Bally Sports South West and ATT Sportsnet.
If you want to follow it on streaming, you can follow MLB TV. 
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
8:00 AM2 hours ago

Starting Pitcher- Astros

Justin Verlander- RHP
Pitcher Justin Verlander opens the game for the Astros, on the season he has a 10-7 record with a 3.34 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 22 games played.
7:55 AM2 hours ago

Starting pitcher- Rangers

Mark Scherzer- RHP
Pitcher Mark Scherzer opens the game for the Rangers, on the season he has a 12-5 record with a 3.55 ERA and 168 strikeouts in 25 games played.
7:50 AM2 hours ago

The Astros' season

The Houston Astros have had an irregular season for the last few years, but sustained by the players who year after year have been ratifying their performance, which makes them a very dangerous team for the fall baseball season. 

They are currently first in the American League West division, with a 78-61 record and a .561 average percentage.

7:45 AM2 hours ago

The Rangers' season

The Texas Rangers have had a season in line with their investment, bringing in high caliber players such as Marcus Semien, Mark Sherzer, Aroldis Chapman and Corey Seager. 

They are currently third in the American League West division with a 76-61 record and a .558 ERA.

7:40 AM2 hours ago

Fierce fight for the American West

The Houston Astros, along with the Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners, are in a fierce battle for the American League West. The Astros and the Texas Rangers, who occupy first and third place, have a two-game gap, which could widen or narrow depending on the results of the three teams in contention. In the last two games, Houston has imposed itself with absolute superiority over Texas, giving it two defeats with more than 10 runs scored and Texas not exceeding an average of 3.5 runs per game.
7:35 AM2 hours ago

The game will be played at Globe Life Field

The Texas Rangers vs Houston Astros game will be played at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, USA, a stadium that cost $1.2 billion to build and is the second most expensive state-of-the-art MLB baseball stadium. 
7:30 AM2 hours ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Texas Rangers vs Houston Astros game, corresponding to the 2023 MLB regular season. The game will take place at Globe Life Field, at 8:10 pm.
