Arizona D'backs vs Philadelphia Phillies LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLB Match

Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned for the D'Backs vs Phillies live stream
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the D'Backs vs Phillies live, as well as the latest information from Citizens Bank Park. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Arizona D'Backs vs Philadelphia Phillies live?
The Arizona D'Backs vs Philadelphia Phillies game will be televised on ESPN.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is D'Backs vs Phillies?
This is the start time for the D'Backs vs Phillies game on October 17, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 21:07 hrs. -
Bolivia: 20:07 hrs. -
Brazil: 21:07 hrs. -
Chile: 20:07 hrs. -
Colombia: 19:07 hrs. -
Ecuador: 19:07 hrs. -
Spain: 2:07 hrs. -
Mexico: 18:07 hrs. -
Paraguay: 20:07 hrs. -
Peru: 19:07 hrs. -
Uruguay: 21:07 hrs. -
Starting Pitcher- Phillies
Aaron Nola- RHP
Right-handed pitcher Aaron Nola opens the game for the Phillies, on the season he has a 12-9 record with a 4.46 ERA and 202 strikeouts in 32 games played.
Last start: Wednesday, October 11, against Braves, he pitched 5.2 innings, allowed 6 hits, 2 runs, 1 walks and 9 strikeouts.
Starting Pitcher- D'Backs
Merrill Kelly- RHP
Right-handed pitcher Merrill Kelly opens the game for the D'Backs, on the season he has a 12-8 record with a 3.29 ERA and 187 strikeouts in 30 games played.
Last start: Saturday, October 7, against Dodgers, he pitched 6.1 innings, allowed 3 hits, 0 runs, 2 walks and 5 strikeouts.
How are the Phillies coming in?
Rob Thomson's team in Game 1 had a chance to keep Arizona's bats in check and when they had opportunities to score, they had virtually no errors.
In addition to that, the Phillies' experience against the D'Backs, the reigning champion wants to repeat last year's success and Thomson has plenty of weapons to win the championship.
How are the D'Backs doing?
Lovullo's team could be on the ropes, everything against them in case of a loss. To do so, they will need to win this Tuesday and level the series with a victory.
In Game 2, the D'Backs have become the big revelation of the Playoffs because of the way they beat their opponents.
Game 1 recap
Zack Wheeler pitched 6.0 innings, allowing two runs and led the Phillies, to take the lead in the best-of-seven game series against the D'Backs.
With the bat, Schwarber, Harper and Castellanos homered, plus the birthday boy Harper drove in two runs, giving him the key lead in the game.
The Phillies are looking to leave Citizens Bank Park with a 2-0 lead and will have to repeat their success on Tuesday.
The game will be played at the Citizens Bank Park
The Arizona D'Backs vs Philadelphia Phillies game will be played at Citizens Bank Park, located in the city of Philadelphia, in the state of Pennsylvania, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 2004, has a capacity for 42,901 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the MLB 2023 match: Arizona D'backs vs Philadelphia Phillies Live Updates!
My name is Mario Meza May and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.