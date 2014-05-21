Americans Vickery And Brengle Fall In French Open Qualifying; Falconi Forced To Wait

When Johanna Konta finally got on court, after delays due to the weather this morning, she won her match vs Sachia Vickery of the USA 6-2 6-3 in impressive fashion in the first round of qualifying. The fourth seed managed to avoid the torrential rain that came later by beating her American opponent in just over an hour.

She will play Poland's Paula Kania in the second round tomorrow after she squeezed through versus another American Madison Brengle. Kania came back from a break down in the deciding set to beat Brengle 8-6. If Aussie born Brit Konta wins - the Pole, she will most likely play Alexandra Panova in the final qualifying round for a place in the main draw of the French Open.

Heather Watson, however, will have to wait to play her first round match - Ecuador born American Irina Falconi as rain forced her match to be cancelled for the day. Watson, second seed in the qualifying draw plays her first round match third match on Court 16 tomorrow with Johanna Konta playing two matches later if weather permits.

Due to the delay the Guernsey born British number two may have to now play three matches in two days unless the qualifying is extended due to inclement weather.