Americans Bellis, Arconada Through But Black Falls In First Round Of French Open Girls Juniors

The girls junior event got underway today with quite a number of seeds exiting the competition. It really was a bad first day for seeds with seven seeds in total falling at the first hurdle.

One of the hot favourites to win the tournament [2] Catherine Cartan Bellis (USA) got her juniors campaign off to a great start, with a 6-2 6-2 win over Kimberley Birrell (AUS). In the first double bagel of the tournament, Argentinian born American Usue Maitane Arconada beat Bianca Turati (ITA) 6 [2] -0 6-0.

The shock of the tournament so far came in the form of [3] Tornado Alicia Black (USA) being knocked out of the tournament by Paula Badosa Gibert (ESP) 6-1 6-1.

In a bad day for seeds [7] Sun Ziyue (CHN) and [9] Anhelina Kalinina (UKR) were also defeated by unseeded pair of Simona Heinova (CZE) and Margot Yerolymos (FRA).

The seeds continued to fall with [12] Patricia Hon (AUS), [13] Olga Fridman (UKR) and [14] Anna Bondar (HUN) all losing on Day 1.

There was a fantastic upset win for Inverness based Brit Isabelle Wallace who put out [6] Varvara Flink (RUS) in impressive fashion. The Scot won the match 7-5 6-2 which is very impressive considering the fact Flink is the current Orange Bowl Champion. She will now face Tereza Mihalikova (SVK) in the second round.

A few seeds avoided the cull today with [5] Jil Belen Teichmann (SUI), [8] Darya Kasatkina (RUS) and [11] Kristina Schmiedlova (SVK) all winning their opening rounds.

There were also wins on Day 1 for Akvile Parazinskaite (LTU), Elena Gabriela Ruse (ROU), Zheng Wushuang (CHN), Lucie Wargnier (FRA), Natalie Vikhlyantseva (RUS) and Jana Fett (CRO).

Day 2 sees the favourite for the tournament; if seeds are to be believed [1] Ivana Jorovic (SRB) getting her tournament under-way, as well as [4] Aliona Bolsova Zadoinov (ESP) starting her campaign. The way Day 1 went, you wouldn't want to make any predictions in [1] this one.

In what is arguably the tastiest match of the first round, Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) takes on Francoise Abanda (CAN). This match is a tough one for both girls as you would expect both to play a part deep into the tournament. Brit Katie Boulter plays her first round on Day 2 versus Raveena Kingsley (USA).

There are a couple of interesting second round matches on Day 2 with [2] Catherine Cartan Bellis (USA) taking on French girl Emmanuelle Salas and [5] Jil Belen Teichmann (SUI) facing off against Rebecca Sramkova (SVK).