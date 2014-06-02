Americans Bellis, Arconada Through But Black Falls In First Round Of French Open Girls Juniors

The girls junior event got underway today with quite a number of seeds exiting the competition. It really was a bad first day for seeds with seven seeds in total falling at the first hurdle.
One of the hot favourites to win the tournament [2] Catherine Cartan Bellis (USA) got her juniors campaign off to a great start, with a 6-2 6-2 win over Kimberley Birrell (AUS). In the first double bagel of the tournament, Argentinian born American Usue Maitane Arconada beat Bianca Turati (ITA) 6 [2] -0 6-0.
The shock of the tournament so far came in the form of [3] Tornado Alicia Black (USA) being knocked out of the tournament by Paula Badosa Gibert (ESP) 6-1 6-1.
In a bad day for seeds [7] Sun Ziyue (CHN) and [9] Anhelina Kalinina (UKR) were also defeated by unseeded pair of Simona Heinova (CZE) and Margot Yerolymos (FRA).
The seeds continued to fall with [12] Patricia Hon (AUS), [13] Olga Fridman (UKR) and [14] Anna Bondar (HUN) all losing on Day 1.
There was a fantastic upset win for Inverness based Brit Isabelle Wallace who put out [6] Varvara Flink (RUS) in impressive fashion. The Scot won the match 7-5 6-2 which is very impressive considering the fact Flink is the current Orange Bowl Champion. She will now face Tereza Mihalikova (SVK) in the second round.
A few seeds avoided the cull today with [5] Jil Belen Teichmann (SUI), [8] Darya Kasatkina (RUS) and [11] Kristina Schmiedlova (SVK) all winning their opening rounds.
There were also wins on Day 1 for Akvile Parazinskaite (LTU), Elena Gabriela Ruse (ROU), Zheng Wushuang (CHN), Lucie Wargnier (FRA), Natalie Vikhlyantseva (RUS) and Jana Fett (CRO).
Day 2 sees the favourite for the tournament; if seeds are to be believed [1] Ivana Jorovic (SRB) getting her tournament under-way, as well as [4] Aliona Bolsova Zadoinov (ESP) starting her campaign. The way Day 1 went, you wouldn't want to make any predictions in [1] this one.
In what is arguably the tastiest match of the first round, Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) takes on Francoise Abanda (CAN). This match is a tough one for both girls as you would expect both to play a part deep into the tournament. Brit Katie Boulter plays her first round on Day 2 versus Raveena Kingsley (USA).
There are a couple of interesting second round matches on Day 2 with [2] Catherine Cartan Bellis (USA) taking on French girl Emmanuelle Salas and [5] Jil Belen Teichmann (SUI) facing off against Rebecca Sramkova (SVK).
Stick with VAVEL Tennis for all the best in tennis news. Bringing you the biggest stories from tennis tournaments all around the world.