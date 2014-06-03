Roland Garros Day 9: ATP Round up

Today saw the men's fourth round matches taking place. In a day where there were four clear winners and where the better players deservedly won, who got the better of their opponents?

In the first fourth round match of the day, last year's finalist David Ferrer played some very good clay court tennis to beat South African Kevin Anderson in four sets, showing exactly why he was in the final last year and why he remains a very hard nut to crack on the clay.

In his press conference Ferrer said on the match "It was tough. I think first and second set I played very good. I think I did not too much mistakes. "

He continued by talking about his drop in play to allow Anderson to take the third set " It's very difficult to be consistent all the match. You can play with the same intensity during all the match. I'm a human being, so I can be tired. And then he played very aggressively. When you are trailing your opponent, the opponent tends to be more aggressive."

In the quarterfinals he will play Rafael Nadal who was just too good for his opponent Dusan Lajovic today. Nadal used his punishing style to go up 5-0 in the first set very quickly, forcing the Serbian to make many errors throughout the match. After this it was a formality with Lajovic only winning four games in the whole of the match going down to the larger than life Spaniard 6-1 6-2 6-1.

On playing Nadal in the quarterfinals Ferrer said "Well, I will try to do my best. I will try to play aggressively with my forehand and try to finish the points on the net. But of course it's gonna be difficult with Rafael in clay court."

On his chances due to Nadal's back niggle "He's won 6-1, 6-2, 6-1, so I don't think that is undermined by his back. But he can win on any surface, and especially on clay. I haven't seen the last match, but I have seen him at practice, and he was quite good at practice."

Asked about his back in his press conference Nadal said "I told you the other day I felt some pain in my back. My back can be pretty unpredictable. In Australia I felt some pain, and here in Paris I try to co-exist with this pain. But sometimes it changes. It's totally unpredictable. I have important match to come. Today I won a match in good shape. We'll see what's going on in the future."

On the match today "Happy with the way that I played. Sure, you never know what's better, but in theory, the theory says that it's better win like this than win longer matches. But you never know what's the best thing for what's going on, no? That's all. Happy to be in quarterfinal. Is a positive result for me. Yeah, gonna be tough match next one."

On playing Ferrer next round "I think that I am a little bit better than when I was playing against him in Monte Carlo, but I think he's playing great, too. He played three weeks in a row very high level. In Madrid he played great, in Rome he played great, and he's playing great here. He's coming to the match with confidence and with confidence that he gave me the last time, so is extra thing for me. It will be a tough one. I know to play against him and to have chances to win I need to play very well. That's what I gonna try. If not, will be impossible.”

The third fourth round of the day featured British number one Andy Murray versus Spaniard Fernando Verdasco. There was talk before the match that Verdasco had a good chance in this encounter but with too many errors on the day as well as some clumsy forehands at times it just wasn't Verdasco's day as he quickly found himself down two sets to the Briton.

It looked like it was all over when Murray grabbed a break in the third set, but with some inspired play by the Spaniard he broke back to level the set.

In the end, the third set went to a tiebreaker with Murray coming through comfortably recording a double mini-break in the breaker. Maybe on another day the result would have been different but Verdasco just wasn't on point today dragging several forehands long during the duration of the match, wearing his heart on his sleeve during it's entirety, often getting frustrated by line calls, it was Murray who was the victor on this occasion.

In the quarter-finals on Wednesday, Murray will play home favourite Gael Monfils who played some very good tennis to defeat Spaniard Guillermo Garcia-Lopez. Monfils took the intiative from the start, winning the first set 6-0 in just 22 minutes to the delight of the crowd on Phillipe Chatrier. He continued his ascendancy by taking the second set 6-2 in 32 minutes.

The third set was more competitive with both players exchanging breaks. Monfils delivered the coup de grace though at the end of the set, edging it 7-5 to take the win and a place in the quarter-finals.

The athletic Frenchman is very much in form at the moment and it is great to see him injury costless and playing some of his best tennis in a long time. If he is to beat Murray, he will be in his first semi-final since 2008, and with this will equal his best showing at his home slam. With his performance today, you would have to say he has a good chance of stretching the British number one and it could be an absolute barn-stormer of a match.

On playing Monfils in the quarterfinals Murray had this to say “Tough match. I mean, he obviously plays, I think in the Grand Slams he's played his best tennis here by far. He loves playing in front of a big crowd. He's a great athlete. Maybe the best we have had in tennis.”

Tomorrow sees the first two quarter-finals taking place with a rematch of one of the Rome semi-finals just two weeks ago, as Milos Raonic takes on Novak Djokovic.

On that occasion, it was a very good match and over five sets it has the potential to be even better. The Canadian will have to serve very well to have a chance of knocking out the Serbian number one.

The second quarter-final sees Latvian Ernests Gulbis who knocked out Roger Federer in the 4th round take on Tomas Berdych. Berdych has had a very good tournament so far and is looking to equal his best performance at Roland Garros by reaching the semi-finals just like he did in 2010.

We are in store for what could be two very exciting quarterfinal matches tomorrow as Raonic and Berdych have shown that they are playing well and could very well write their own piece of history at Roland Garros.

Stick with VAVEL Tennis for all the biggest news from tournaments all over the world.

Results

[1] R Nadal (ESP) d D Lajovic (SRB) 6-1 6-2 6-1

[5] D Ferrer (ESP) d [19] K Anderson (RSA) 6-3 6-3 6-7(5) 6-1

[7] A Murray (GBR) d [24] F Verdasco (ESP) 6-4 7-5 7-6(3)

[23] G Monfils (FRA) d G Garcia-Lopez (ESP) 6-0 6-2 7-5