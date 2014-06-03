Bellis safely through on second day of juniors, Kingsley falls

Day 2 of the girls juniors saw second round matches starting and featured a better day for the seeded players, after the catastrophe that was day one with seven seeds going out in the first round.

[1] Ivana Jorovic (SRB) entered the fray today, getting her campaign started with a straightforward 6-2 6-2 win over Jaqueline Adina Cristian (ROU).

[2] Catherine Cartan Bellis (USA) recorded a fairly simple win over Emmanuelle Salas (FRA) despite having to come back from a double break down in the second set. She did battle back though, to defeat her opponent 6-0 6-3 to reach the third round.

In one of only a few first round matches still being played [4] Aliona Bolsova Zadoinov (ESP) booked her place in the second round with an efficient 6-2 6-2 win over Anastasiya Komardina (RUS). The big upset of the day came in the form of Swiss [5] Jil Belen Teichmann being eliminated from the tournament by unseeded Slovak Rebecca Sramkova. It wasn't a good match at all for Teichmann, and to be honest, she was never in it as Sramkova took control and then held that control through the duration of the match.

There was an opening win for [10] Francoise Abanda beating Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 7-6(5) 6-4 in what was a really unlucky first round draw encounter for both girls. Also recording wins on day 2 included Margot Yerolymos (FRA), who fought back from a set down versus her Serbian opponent Katarina Jokic, [11] Kristina Schmiedlova (SVK) who narrowly defeated Luisa Stefani (BRA) 8-6 in the third set. [15] Sandra Samir then became the latest seed casualty losing tamely to Fanny Stollar (HUN) whilst [16] Iryna Shymanovich (BLR) found herself in a very tough first round match versus Viktoria Kuzmova (SVK) eventually becoming the victor in three sets.

Following on from Isabelle Wallace's fantastic victory over [6] Varvara Flink (RUS) yesterday, Her fellow Brit Katie Boulter was in action today getting the better of her American opponent Raveena Kingsley in three sets to make it two out of two Brits in the second round. She now faces Iona Loredana Rosca (ROU) in the second round tomorrow.

Day 2 was rounded off with wins for Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) over Jana Fett (CRO), as well as wins for Julia Grabher (AUT), Natalie Vikhlyantseva (RUS) and Victoria Muntean (FRA).

Day 3 sees some interesting matches including both Brits, Isabelle Wallace and Katie Boulter in action early on in the day. Other matches that are worth a look include Akvile Parazinskaite (LTU) taking on Fiona Ferro (FRA) and Argentina born Usue Maitane Arconada (USA) facing top seed Ivana Jorovic (SRB).