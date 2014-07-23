Roy Jones Jr: The Rise And Fall

Way back when in 1994, there was no better pugilist in the world than Roy Jones Jr.

In a 7-month span, he soundly defeated Bernard Hopkins, then the middleweight champion of the world, and destroyed James Toney, widely considered one of the best and most intimidating fighters pound-for-pound at any weight class. Roy was without peer.

Blending/blinding hand speed, cat-like reflexes, and one punch knockout power, Jones was arguably the best boxer of his generation.

Through much of the 90's and early 2000's, he dismantled opponents so thoroughly that it was hard to find even a single round to score against him. He was that good. There was/is no fighter ever that this writer and many others enjoyed watching more then a prime Roy Jones Jr.

But in 2004, just as it does for all great fighters sans Rocky Marciano, time caught up with the great one.

Following a controversial move to heavyweight, where he won a piece of the crown via an easy decision victory over John Ruiz, Jones fought a rematch against Antonio Tarver. In the second round, yours truly witnessed as shocking a sight as he can recall (even worse than Tyson in Tokyo) in 30 years of watching the sweet science. Roy was knocked cold by a perfect left hand.

5 months later, the scene repeated itself as RJ was again floored, this time by journeyman Glen Johnson. The fall from greatness was as swift as it was disturbing.

Jones never did get back to his lofty perch on top of the game.

Fast Forward to the Present.

Jones has confirmed to ESPN that he will take on 39-year-old British journeyman Courtney Fry (18-5, 6 KOs) in a 12-round cruiserweight bout on July 26 in Riga, Latvia.

In Latvia?

One of the greatest fighters this author has ever seen is now a 45-year-old has-been, holding on, one assumes, for monetary reasons or to protect his fragile ego, neither of which a good reason to risk one's mental facilities.

It's time to hang 'em up.

We've seen this sad show before in Muhammad Ali, Joe Louis, Evander Holyfield, and Meldrick Taylor to name a few. But it never gets any less sad.

RJ epitomizes everything that is right and wrong in the sport of boxing through his dual careers. At its best, it showcases a skill level, fierce competitive spirit, and excitement few sports can match. At its worst, boxing allows over the hill prizefighters to step in to ring and risk much more than damaging the aesthetics of the sport.

Let's all hope that RJ gets through Saturday night with his health intact win, lose, or draw. And let's also hope boxing realizes how dangerous a game this is, and stops sanctioning fights for 40-somethings with nothing to gain, but a whole lot to lose.