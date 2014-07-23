Roy Jones Jr: The Rise And Fall

Way back when in 1994,  there was no better pugilist in the world than Roy Jones Jr. 

In a 7-month span, he soundly defeated Bernard Hopkins, then the middleweight champion of the world, and destroyed James Toney, widely considered one of the best and most intimidating fighters pound-for-pound at any weight class. Roy was without peer.

Blending/blinding hand speed, cat-like reflexes, and one punch knockout power, Jones was arguably the best boxer of his generation. 