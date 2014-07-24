GGG: Gennady Golovkin Looks to Continue Meteoric Rise to Stardom this Weekend

Rising Middleweight Superstar Gennady Gennadyevich Golovkin (29-0, 26 KO), aka "GGG", returns to the ring this weekend against Daniel Geale (30-2, 16 KO) in what should be a very exciting fight.

Golovkin has quickly become a fan favorite because of his pressure style, and explosive KO power. With an 89.65% knockout percentage, Golovkin currently holds the highest KO ratio in middleweight championship history.

HBO is certainly looking to promote "GGG" to a wider audience. The Russian slugger has gained credibility with hardcore Boxing fans, but is not yet a crossover star. Saturday night's fight on HBO against a very game opponent in Geale, could not only advance his standing with boxing pundits, but also widen his ever increasing popularity.

"I'm happy to be fighting at Madison Square Garden once again. Fighting in front of the great fans in New York City for the third time is an honor for me and I will train hard to defend my titles in style by giving the fans an exciting show," said Golovkin. "Daniel Geale has a lot of world championship experience, is a big international name and I look forward to this challenge."

It will be his first, but likely not last fight in the "World's Most Famous Arena."

"Since his HBO debut less than two years ago, Gennady has become the hottest international star in boxing and we're thrilled to promote his return to Madison Square Garden, the premier venue for boxing," said Tom Loeffler, Managing Director of K2 Promotions. "This will be Gennady's first fight in the main arena at Madison Square Garden, where only a select few could headline today."

Geale of Australia, is a lanky, come forward type with a nice lead left hand. He will not likely try to outbox Golovkin, but instead match his firepower with big shots of his own. He will need to earn respect early on and avoid getting pounded to the midsection by GGG's relentless body attack.

Few pundits, including this writer, expect that Geale will be able to withstand the furious onslaught that Golovkin brings to every fight.

Should GGG get through this one, look for a potential huge PPV showdown - Chavez Jr. in the fall, should they agree on a catch weight (GGG fights at 160 pounds, Chavez Jr. 168). Clearly, HBO is setting up Gennady for bigger things. Pound for pound kingpin Andre Ward (who also fights at 168) and fellow rising middleweight star Sergey Kovalev are other big name possibilities.

And if you have yet to see this young man in action, be sure to check out the fight this weekend on HBO. There should be no shortage of fireworks.