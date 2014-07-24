GGG: Gennady Golovkin Looks to Continue Meteoric Rise to Stardom this Weekend

Rising Middleweight Superstar Gennady Gennadyevich Golovkin (29-0, 26 KO), aka "GGG", returns to the ring this weekend against Daniel Geale (30-2, 16 KO) in what should be a very exciting fight.

Golovkin has quickly become a fan favorite because of his pressure style, and explosive KO power.  With an 89.65% knockout percentage, Golovkin currently holds the highest KO ratio in middleweight championship history.