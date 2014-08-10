Recapping Saturday's Fights And Looking Ahead To Porter Versus Brook

Danny Garcia (28-0) destroyed an overmatched Rod Salka (19-4) in two rounds and Lamont Peterson (33-2-1) finished off Edgar Santana (20-5) in 10, last night in Brooklyn. This sets up a potential Junior Welterweight unification megafight that would surely be far more competitive than Saturday night's tune-ups.

From the moment the Salka fight was announced, few pundits, including yours truly, thought Garcia would break much of a sweat. After a somewhat competitive 1st round, the Philadelphia native would land a huge right hand that changed matters quickly. From there it was all academic, as Salka battled valiantly, but was easily outgunned and finished off by a monster left as Garcia made it 3 for 3 in fights staged at Barclay's Center.

''He did what he was supposed to do,'' said trainer Angel Garcia, who is also Danny's father. ''Salka came here to fight. But that's what Danny's supposed to do with these kinds of guys. I'm not talking about Salka. I'm talking about anyone.''

In the Peterson versus Santana fight, Peterson had his man in trouble in the 5th by using both hands to hurt Santana badly. However, the jouneyman Santana held on for 5 more rounds until some wicked body shots and a well placed uppercut prompted referee Pete Santiago to halt the action in the 10th.

''The win means a lot to me,'' Peterson said. ''Overall, I wasn't that impressed with him. Anyone I fight could hurt me but I feel really good.''

The two had previously talked of fighting, but because Garcia looked so sluggish against Maricio Herrera in March (in a fight Showtime analysts had him losing), promoter Al Haymon balked. Perhaps now that both appear to be on track, the showdown can be made. If it does happen, the winner could be in line for a match-up with pound-for-pound king Floyd Mayweather.

Also on the undercard, middleweight cancer survivor and Brooklyn native Danny Jacobs (28-1) knocked out Australian Jarrod Fletcher in the 5th round. Jacobs, just fours years removed from overcoming bone cancer, might now get a shot at big name middleweights like Gennady Golovkin or Miguel Cotto. Stay tuned to see if that happens.

Looking Ahead

Next weekend, top welterweight prospect Shawn Porter defends his IBF title against Kell Brook in what should be a very exciting fight. The card is schedule for 9 PM EST on Showtime.

Porter (24-0-1), who along with Keith "One-Time" Thurman, is perhaps the most polished and dangerous prospect in division. He could work his way to big money PPV events with another victory. But the Englishman Brook (32-0) will not be a pushover. This should be a nice gage on Porter's development. However, it could also be a chance for the underdog Brook to make his presence known.

In case you haven't seen Porter yet, check the highlight below. He is a name to remember for hardcore Boxing fans.

And be sure to check back in next week with a summary and analysis of Porter versus Brook.