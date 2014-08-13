Counterpoint: 5 Reasons Why Boxing Is And Always Will Be Superior To MMA

This writer's colleague and very good friend Joshua Kaufman wrote a stirring piece yesterday on why the MMA is superior to Boxing today.

And while Mr. Kaufman presents a compelling case, from this author's perspective, he is way off base.  He personifies the sweet science as a "father or grandfather" who needs to "embellish" the past to remain relevant in the present and future.  And while the sport rightfully emphasizes its rich history, its present is still pertinent and colorful enough to hold its' own with its' perhaps slightly more contemporary MMA cousin.  In fact Boxing is more like the guy from Dos Equis ads, affectionately known as the "World's Most Interesting Man," than a withered old soul sharing tales of yesterday from his rocking chair.

Here are the reasons why:

1. International Appeal

While the MMA has its fair share of stars from across the globe, it has yet to come close to Boxing's mass appeal across multiple continents. 136,000 + people filled Azteca Stadium in Mexico City on 2/20/93 to look Julio Cesar Chavez take on Greg Haugen. More recently 70,000 + looked Carl Froch take on George Groves in England's Wembley Stadium. Live attendance is not the only proof of Boxing's powerful impact all over the world.  Studies have proven that during a Manny Pacquiao fight, crime actually reduces significantly in the Phillipines. Pacman's fights are practically National Holidays in his home country. 

If the above facts aren't enough, please if you will, find us any MMA weigh-in where 12,000 + enebriated Englishmen are singing and screaming with the same fervor they would at a World Cup Final.  This was the weigh-in folks, not the actual fight.