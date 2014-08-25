Breaking Down Boxing's Best Division: The Welterweights

Editor's Note: Because so many fighters move up, move down, and fight at catch weights, we are including Jr. Welterweight (140 pounds), Welterweight (147), and Junior Middleweight (154) in this discussion.

Let's face it folks, the Heavyweight Division featuring the Klitchscko's Iron Fisted dominance is boring right now. Divisions like Super Middleweight have top heavy stars like Andre Ward, but lack the depth to make the intriguing match-ups hardcore Boxing fans crave.

If you want action you look no further than welterweight. 

Let's break down the best of the division, which fights we'd like to see, and what the future could hold.

The Cream of the Crop:

Floyd Mayweather (46-0 26 KOs) - The pound-for-pound kingpin is all set for his 9/13 rematch with Marcos Maidana.  Although Maidana gave him all he could handle in their first fight, look for Floyd to adjust to the ultra aggressive style and wide punches Maidana brings to the table.  Mayweather remains the sport's preeminent superstar.

What the future holds:  As Money May winds down his 6 fight contract with Showtime, the chances he fights fellow superstar Manny Pacquaio become less and less.  Names like Amir Khan, Erislandy Lara, and Tim Bradley seem more likely. But with Floyd you never know, as he did take on Canelo Alvarez at a time when he was considered the best opponent available this side of Pacman. 

Who he should fight: First Pacquiao and then Keith Thurman. If he can get through those two fights unscathed, he will earn a place as arguably one of the greatest fighters to ever lace them up (if he hasn't already).  The match-up with the Phillipino star in particular, despite their advanced ages, would always be a blockbuster.  Their styles, featuring Floyd's inpenetrable defense and lead right hands, vs. Manny and his pinpoint aggression and classic left cross, could make for a legendary battle.  However, don't hold your breathe fight fans. Making that fight requires navigating more obstacles than a Kardashian wedding.  