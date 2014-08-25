Breaking Down Boxing's Best Division: The Welterweights

Editor's Note: Because so many fighters move up, move down, and fight at catch weights, we are including Jr. Welterweight (140 pounds), Welterweight (147), and Junior Middleweight (154) in this discussion.

Let's face it folks, the Heavyweight Division featuring the Klitchscko's Iron Fisted dominance is boring right now. Divisions like Super Middleweight have top heavy stars like Andre Ward, but lack the depth to make the intriguing match-ups hardcore Boxing fans crave.

If you want action you look no further than welterweight.

Let's break down the best of the division, which fights we'd like to see, and what the future could hold.

The Cream of the Crop:

Floyd Mayweather (46-0 26 KOs) - The pound-for-pound kingpin is all set for his 9/13 rematch with Marcos Maidana. Although Maidana gave him all he could handle in their first fight, look for Floyd to adjust to the ultra aggressive style and wide punches Maidana brings to the table. Mayweather remains the sport's preeminent superstar.

What the future holds: As Money May winds down his 6 fight contract with Showtime, the chances he fights fellow superstar Manny Pacquaio become less and less. Names like Amir Khan, Erislandy Lara, and Tim Bradley seem more likely. But with Floyd you never know, as he did take on Canelo Alvarez at a time when he was considered the best opponent available this side of Pacman.

Who he should fight: First Pacquiao and then Keith Thurman. If he can get through those two fights unscathed, he will earn a place as arguably one of the greatest fighters to ever lace them up (if he hasn't already). The match-up with the Phillipino star in particular, despite their advanced ages, would always be a blockbuster. Their styles, featuring Floyd's inpenetrable defense and lead right hands, vs. Manny and his pinpoint aggression and classic left cross, could make for a legendary battle. However, don't hold your breathe fight fans. Making that fight requires navigating more obstacles than a Kardashian wedding.

Manny Pacquiao (56-5-2 38 KOs) - Before his stunning KO loss to Juan Manuel Marquez in their 4th fight, he was neck and neck with Mayweather both a top the division and the sport as a whole. His punching power seems to have declined the last 2 or 3 years, but he is still fast and skilled enough to give anyone on the planet trouble, and make guys like Bradley and Brandon Rios look like amateurs. The left hand remains especially dangerous and accurate.

What the future holds: First and foremost a fight on 11/22 in China vs. relative unknown Chris Algieri, who upset the dangerous Ruslan Provodnikov his last time out. Don't get us wrong, Algieri is a nice fighter, but he hasn't earned this chance yet. Both Manny and head trainer Freddie Roach likely recognize that Pacman has lost a touch, and an easy fight or two before taking on another elite pugilist, is smart as well as boring. Pacquiao probably only has 2 or 3 big fights left, and hopefully the Mayweather fight can be made.

Who he should fight: Mayweather. Mayweather. Mayweather. Since that isn't happening, we'd settle for a tactician like Kell Brook, or a big name like Alvarez. Danny Garcia would pose a huge challenge as well.

Just a Notch Below:

Canelo Alvarez (44-1-1 31 KOs) - Mexico's top attraction is good enough to beat anyone on any day, except maybe the two names above (Alvarez's lone loss was to Floyd). Combines excellent punching accuracy and power in both hands with good ring generalmanship. After a difficult and somewhat controversial decision win over Lara, he has not yet announced his next opponent.

What the future holds: NOT a rematch with the slick boxing Lara, that is for sure. Alvarez will make money whoemever and whenever he fights, because his popularity dictates it. Is he the heir apparent as Boxing's next superstar when Mayweather and Pacquaio retire? That remains to be seen. His skill set while impressive, is a notch below all time status, as exposed by Mayweather.

Who he should fight next: He could move all the way up to 160 and challenge Miguel Cotto. But if he wants to make the most coin, he should try to negotiate something with Pacman. He's probably too big for Shawn Porter, but a fight with Thurman might also be intriguing.

Timothy Bradley (31-1-0 12 KOs) - We have always felt Bradley was a touch overrated because he lacks true KO power to keep elite opponents honest. But the guy is clearly skilled, and a warrior to boot. Despite his "win" in their first battle, Pacquaio essentially made him look ordinary twice.

What the future holds: Bradley will continue to beat excellent fighters like Provodnikov and Devon Alexander as he seeks bigger fish. He is a nice fighter but just not superstar material.

Who he should fight next: Since his fights are always highly entertaining, why not put him in their with someone like Amir Khan? If we want to find out if Brook is for real, Bradley would be the ultimate test in toughness and professionalism for him as well.

Danny Garcia (29-0-0 17 KOs) Garcia's perfect record and huge wins over Khan and Lucas Matthyse dictate he should be classified higher. But he has yet to venture above 140 in his well decorated career. Does almost everything right in the ring, and has power in both hands. Occasionally loops his punches, and slick fighters give him some trouble, but he is one of the best counter punchers in the game.

What the future holds: Hopefully a move up to 147 and a shot at Mayweather, Pacquiao, or both. Garcia may not yet hold the cache of those two, but his skill set is pretty close. A fight with Lamont Peterson next seems more likely.

Who he should fight next: In the event he can not land a monster PPV fight with the best two in the business, give us Bradley, Provodnikov, or Adrien Broner after Peterson. All of which could be "Fight of the Year" contenders.

The Contender:

Keith Thurman (23-0-0 21 KOs) - Thurman is the guy no one is looking to fight. He has devastating power in both hands, an unconventional style, variety in his punches, and looks like a future superstar. He can occasionally neglect his defense, but he has steadily improved in all facets each time out.

What the future holds: A few more tune-up fights and a one way ticket to PPV prominence. Predicting his next opponent is extremely difficult however, as no one wants this guy.

Who he should fight next: Give us Broner, Brook, Khan, and Bradley. Set 'em up and look Thurman knock em down. Then let him take his shot at Mayweather or Pacquiao if they haven't retired by then. A highly skilled encounter with Garcia or a big time battle with Alvarez would both be fantastic as well.

The Best of the Rest:

Amir Khan (29-3-0 19 KOs)- Has the speed but not the chin.

Kell Brook (33-0-0 22 KOs) - Looked good against Porter, but we need to see more.

Shawn Porter (24-1-1 15 KOs) - Needs to bounce back big time next time out.

Marcos Maidana (35-4-0 31 KOs) - Did more against Mayweather than anyone in a decade, but is one dimensional.

Juan Manual Marquez (56-7-1 40 KOs) - Was once near the top of any list, but has shown his age a lot lately.

Lamont Peterson (33-2-1 17 KOs) - Fun to look, but a notch below great.

Erislandy Lara (19-2-2 12 KOs) - Highly avoided because he makes opponents look bad. Nearly beat Alvarez.

Ruslan Provodnikov (23-3-0 16 KOs) - His fights are amazing, but alas he is strictly a brawler.