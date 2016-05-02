What's the Score? The Sports News Quiz Podcast Episode #19

Our panelists for this episode are Grant Coppersmith, Daniel Schoettler and Michael Cyr. During the show, we make fun of Michael's beloved Detroit Lions. A lot. Along with the Cleveland Browns. Our games feature first-round NFL draft picks, minor league baseball promotions and notable quotes from the past week's sports news. Find out if Michael is able to take home a victory for the third time in WTS history or if Grant and Daniel can finally slow him down.



