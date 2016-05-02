Our panelists for this episode are Grant Coppersmith, Daniel Schoettler and Michael Cyr. During the show, we make fun of Michael's beloved Detroit Lions. A lot. Along with the Cleveland Browns. Our games feature first-round NFL draft picks, minor league baseball promotions and notable quotes from the past week's sports news. Find out if Michael is able to take home a victory for the third time in WTS history or if Grant and Daniel can finally slow him down.
If you want to play our games on air, shoot us an e-mail at [email protected] You can also find all the latest news about the show at wtssportsquiz.wix.com/quiz.
More Sports VAVEL
What's the Score? The Sports News Quiz Podcast Episode #19
During the show, we make fun of Michael's beloved Detroit Lions. A lot. Along with the Cleveland Browns. Our games feature first-round NFL draft picks, minor league baseball promotions and notable quotes from the past week's sports news.
Our panelists for this episode are Grant Coppersmith, Daniel Schoettler and Michael Cyr. During the show, we make fun of Michael's beloved Detroit Lions. A lot. Along with the Cleveland Browns. Our games feature first-round NFL draft picks, minor league baseball promotions and notable quotes from the past week's sports news. Find out if Michael is able to take home a victory for the third time in WTS history or if Grant and Daniel can finally slow him down.