Canelo Alvarez - Amir Khan: Preview

It’s said that styles make fights, and that is certainly true when it comes to the speedy Amir Khan and the powerful Canelo Alvarez. No matter the winner, Saturday night’s fight looks to be a classic “power vs. speed” matchup. 

Around a year ago today, Amir Khan was in the perfect position to either be Floyd Mayweather or Manny Pacquiao’s final fight. A less-than-spectacular victory over Chris Algieri, however, set him back in terms of his standing in the boxing world. Additionally, a fight with British Welterweight champ Kell Brook never materialized. Canelo Alvarez, on the other hand, was fresh off of clobbering a resurgent James Kirkland inside three rounds to set himself up perfectly for a date with Miguel Cotto, a fight he would win by unanimous decision. Many believed Gennady Golovkin would be next.

Here we are a year later, however. Mayweather and Pacquiao are retired: For one reason or another, Golovkin and Canelo aren’t squaring up any time soon. So what do you do when two of boxing’s biggest names are without a fight? Why not have them fight each other? 

This may not have been the thinking that led to this fight being made months ago, but Canelo-Khan is still poised to be the biggest pay-per-view since Mayweather-Pacquiao bout last year. They are two of boxing’s biggest draws, both with a massive home-country following as well as a healthy fan base within the United States. 

That being said, here’s everything you need to know about the Amir Khan vs Canelo Alvarez bout!

The Fight:

Location: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Time: 9:00 pm Eastern /8:00 pm Central Time /6:00 pm Pacific

Channel: HBO Pay-Per-View

The Fighters:

Amir “King” Khan

From:  Bolton, England

Division: Welterweight

Record: 31 Wins, 3 Losses, 19 Knockouts

Championships:

WBA/IBF Light Welterweight Champion (Former)

WBC Silver Welterweight Champion (Current)

Last Five Fights:

Win - Unanimous Decision vs Chris Algieri

Win - Unanimous Decision vs Devon Alexander

Win - Unanimous Decision vs Luis Collazo

Win - Unanimous Decision vs Julio Diaz

Win - Corner Stoppage (10th rd.) vs Carlos Molina

Strengths: Amir Khan may very well have the fastest hands in boxing. In fights vs renowned fighters such as Marcos Maidana and Devon Alexander, he peppered his opponents with combo after combo to the head, body, basically anywhere he could land them. He’s got great ring generalship, and can literally run rings around his opponents, tiring them out and taking shots with ease. Being as fast as he is, Khan’s strength and size often go understated. He stands at 6 feet (taller than Alvarez, for all those saying Canelo has the size advantage) and has looks massive as he puts on weight to go from 147 lbs. to 155 lbs. According to his trainer, Virgil Hunter (5-0 as Khan’s trainer), his increased weight has not come at the expense of his speed either. In addition, Khan is never one from backing down and is unafraid in the ring. 