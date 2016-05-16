What's the Score? The Sports News Quiz Podcast #21

Our panelists this week are Peter Wilt, Simon Provan, and Nick Zurich. We play games this week surrounding the current news from the sports world. One of our contestants tries to figure out where certain teams call "home" while another dives into Ebay to price if the price is "right" on notable sports memorabilia. To close the show, our panelists play a modified version of the "Name 5 Panelist Showdown". Find out who takes home the win and what other surprises come from this episode!

