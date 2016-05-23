What's the Score? The Sports News Quiz #22 Podcast

It's our Spring Finale show! Join us as we play some witty sports games about fantasy and teams sharing the same name. The crowd was jumping and Game Master Scheibe and Baxter do their best to keep things in order and enjoy such a great group of people on today's show. Our panelists today are Don Wadewitz, Dan Pfeifer, and Paul Junio.



If you want to be a contestant or want more information about the show, visit our website at wtssportsquiz.com.